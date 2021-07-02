Boyd Gaming : Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana Receives $50,000 Donation from Sam's Town Shreveport, Provides 200,000 Meals to the Community

Shreveport, La.-Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana announced that it has received a $50,000 donation from Boyd Gaming Corporation's Sam's Town Hotel and Casino, Shreveport to continue its fight against food insecurity in Northwest Louisiana. The donation will allow the non-profit to provide an additional 200,000 meals in the community to local families struggling with hunger.

Since 1997, the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana has been the largest distributor of donated food in the region, serving as the primary resource for fighting hunger in Northwest Louisiana. Last year, by collaborating with 150 non-profit organizations, the food bank and its partners distributed 13.5 million pounds of food with a value of $18 million to 75,000 local residents. The food bank offers several programs, including its Food Distribution Program, Senior Box Program, Backpack Program, Kids Cafe After School Meals Program, the Summer Food Service Program and a Mobile Food Pantry.

'As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, one in five people in Northwest Louisiana may face hunger,' said Martha Marak, Executive Director of the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana. 'We are honored to partner with Sam's Town Shreveport in the fight against hunger through this donation, especially during this time of heightened need. The demand for our services is at an all-time high and we couldn't be more grateful for our community partner - Sam's Town Shreveport.'

Since March 2020, the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana has implemented 492 mobile food distribution sites throughout the Bossier, Caddo, Webster, Claiborne, Bienville, Red River and DeSoto parishes. The donated funds from Sam's Town Shreveport will provide food to families in need throughout Northwest Louisiana, including in rural areas and food deserts. The donation will also benefit more than 150 non-profit and faith-based organizations that have partnered with the food bank, including soup kitchens, homeless shelters, church food pantries and organizations that offer afterschool summer meals for low-income children.

'The Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana serves one of the most essential needs of our community by providing much-needed meals to families facing food insecurity,' said Michael Pastore, Vice President and General Manager of Sam's Town Shreveport. 'Sam's Town Shreveport is proud to support great organizations like the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana that have gone above and beyond to serve our community throughout the pandemic.'

Northwest Louisiana families in need of food assistance are encouraged to visit www.foodbanknla.org to learn more about the food bank's programs and services.

About the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana:

As a hunger relief organization, the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana is the largest distributor of donated foods in the area. We acquire, solicit, store and distribute food and other essential items to low-income children, families, senior citizens, the homeless, disabled, unemployed and underemployed. We distribute food through various programs. The largest is our food distribution program that provides food through our partnerships with over 150 community and faith-based non-profit organizations. Over 13.5 million pounds of food were distributed last year to 75,000 children, women, and men in seven parishes. For more information, please visit www.foodbanknla.org.

About Sam's Town Hotel and Casino, Shreveport

Located at 315 Clyde Fant Parkway, Sam's Town Shreveport includes three restaurants, a 1500-seat Convention Center, spacious hotel tower and outdoor pool. The property has a 30,000-square foot casino with over 20 table games including Blackjack-21, Roulette, Baccarat, and Craps, and up to 1,000 video poker and slot machines. More information on Sam's Town Casino Shreveport can be found at www.samstownshreveport.com, on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram. Sam's Town Casino Shreveport is a property of Boyd Gaming. Founded in 1975, Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) is a leading geographically diversified operator of 28 gaming entertainment properties in 10 states. With one of the most experienced leadership teams in the casino industry, Boyd Gaming prides itself on offering its guests an outstanding entertainment experience, delivered with unwavering attention to customer service. For additional Company information and press releases, visit www.boydgaming.com.