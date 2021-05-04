Boyd Gaming : More Than $28 Million in Jackpots Awarded at Boyd Gaming Properties in April

LAS VEGAS-Boyd Gaming customers throughout the Las Vegas Valley scored multiple jackpots of $10,000 or more in April at The Orleans, Gold Coast, Suncoast, Sam's Town, California, Fremont and Jokers Wild.

In all, more than $28 million in jackpots was awarded last month, including:

Linda kicked off the month by winning a more than $12,000 jackpot playing Wicked Wheel Panda at Fremont Hotel and Casino on April 2.

playing Wicked Wheel Panda at Fremont Hotel and Casino on April 2. A lucky guest at The Orleans Hotel and Casino scored a $40,000 royal flush jackpot playing video poker on April 3.

playing video poker on April 3. On April 5, a B Connected player hit a nearly $19,000 jackpot playing Four Card Keno at Suncoast Hotel and Casino.

playing Four Card Keno at Suncoast Hotel and Casino. Darin was playing on a Ten Times Pay slot machine when he turned his $4 bet into a $20,000 payday at Fremont on April 11.

at Fremont on April 11. A Suncoast video poker player was feeling like royalty after hitting an $80,000 royal flush jackpot on April 12. That same day, Las Vegas local, Shantrice, won a nearly $17,500 jackpot playing on a Dragon Link penny slot game at Gold Coast Hotel and Casino.

on April 12. That same day, Las Vegas local, Shantrice, won a playing on a Dragon Link penny slot game at Gold Coast Hotel and Casino. At Sam's Town Hotel and Gambling Hall, a guest scored a more than $13,000 progressive jackpot playing Wealth of Coins Dancing Lions on April 13.

playing Wealth of Coins Dancing Lions on April 13. Charles won a $10,000 jackpot playing his favorite Caveman Keno slot game at Jokers Wild Casino on April 14.

playing his favorite Caveman Keno slot game at Jokers Wild Casino on April 14. Susan visited the Suncoast on April 15 and hit a more than $13,000 progressive jackpot playing Dragon Link Happy & Prosperous.

playing Dragon Link Happy & Prosperous. On April 22, a B Connected player scored a more than $10,000 jackpot after betting 40 cents on a Smokin' Hot Stuff Wicked Wheel slot game at The Orleans.

after betting 40 cents on a Smokin' Hot Stuff Wicked Wheel slot game at The Orleans. Rosemarie turned her visit to Gold Coast into a more than $11,500 payday playing on an Epic Fortunes slot game on April 24.

playing on an Epic Fortunes slot game on April 24. A lucky customer visited the California Hotel and Casino on April 26 and won a more than $14,000 jackpot .

. At The Orleans, a video poker player hit four aces and a four card to win a $20,000 jackpot on a Game King slot machine on April 28.

