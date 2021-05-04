Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Boyd Gaming Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BYD   US1033041013

BOYD GAMING CORPORATION

(BYD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Boyd Gaming : More Than $28 Million in Jackpots Awarded at Boyd Gaming Properties in April

05/04/2021 | 05:23pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LAS VEGAS-Boyd Gaming customers throughout the Las Vegas Valley scored multiple jackpots of $10,000 or more in April at The Orleans, Gold Coast, Suncoast, Sam's Town, California, Fremont and Jokers Wild.

In all, more than $28 million in jackpots was awarded last month, including:

  • Linda kicked off the month by winning a more than $12,000 jackpot playing Wicked Wheel Panda at Fremont Hotel and Casino on April 2.
  • A lucky guest at The Orleans Hotel and Casino scored a $40,000 royal flush jackpot playing video poker on April 3.
  • On April 5, a B Connected player hit a nearly $19,000 jackpot playing Four Card Keno at Suncoast Hotel and Casino.
  • Darin was playing on a Ten Times Pay slot machine when he turned his $4 bet into a $20,000 payday at Fremont on April 11.
  • A Suncoast video poker player was feeling like royalty after hitting an $80,000 royal flush jackpot on April 12. That same day, Las Vegas local, Shantrice, won a nearly $17,500 jackpot playing on a Dragon Link penny slot game at Gold Coast Hotel and Casino.
  • At Sam's Town Hotel and Gambling Hall, a guest scored a more than $13,000 progressive jackpot playing Wealth of Coins Dancing Lions on April 13.
  • Charles won a $10,000 jackpot playing his favorite Caveman Keno slot game at Jokers Wild Casino on April 14.
  • Susan visited the Suncoast on April 15 and hit a more than $13,000 progressive jackpot playing Dragon Link Happy & Prosperous.
  • On April 22, a B Connected player scored a more than $10,000 jackpot after betting 40 cents on a Smokin' Hot Stuff Wicked Wheel slot game at The Orleans.
  • Rosemarie turned her visit to Gold Coast into a more than $11,500 payday playing on an Epic Fortunes slot game on April 24.
  • A lucky customer visited the California Hotel and Casino on April 26 and won a more than $14,000 jackpot.
  • At The Orleans, a video poker player hit four aces and a four card to win a $20,000 jackpot on a Game King slot machine on April 28.

To learn more about Boyd Gaming's gaming entertainment offerings, visit www.boydgaming.com.

Since reopening, all Boyd Gaming destinations have practiced 'Boyd Clean,' a set of comprehensive protocols aimed at protecting the health and safety of its team members and guests. These safety protocols include requiring team members and guests to wear facial coverings, practicing social distancing and more. For additional information on the Boyd Clean initiative, visit www.boydgaming.com/boyd-clean.

About Boyd Gaming

Founded in 1975, Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) is a leading geographically diversified operator of 28 gaming entertainment properties in 10 states. With one of the most experienced leadership teams in the casino industry, Boyd Gaming prides itself on offering its guests an outstanding entertainment experience, delivered with unwavering attention to customer service. For additional Company information and press releases, visit www.boydgaming.com.

Disclaimer

Boyd Gaming Corporation published this content on 04 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 May 2021 21:22:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BOYD GAMING CORPORATION
05:23pBOYD GAMING  : More Than $28 Million in Jackpots Awarded at Boyd Gaming Properti..
PU
04/30Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
AQ
04/30BOYD GAMING  : Sam's Town Hotel & Gambling Hall Player Scores $50,000 Playing IG..
AQ
04/29BOYD GAMING  : Live Racing and Drive-Through Wagering Return to Belterra Park
PU
04/28BOYD GAMING  : Sam's Town Hotel & Gambling Hall Player Scores $50,000 Playing IG..
PU
04/28AFTER HOURS WATCH LIST SCORECARD : Byd, rrd, pins
MT
04/28BOYD GAMING  : Delta Downs Guest Scores $100,000 Jackpot Playing IGT's Double To..
AQ
04/27MT NEWSWIRES AFTER HOURS WATCH LIST : Byd, rrd, pins
MT
04/27BOYD : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/27BOYD GAMING  : Q1 Adjusted EPS, Revenue Trounce Estimates
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 064 M - -
Net income 2021 372 M - -
Net Debt 2021 3 335 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 20,5x
Yield 2021 0,04%
Capitalization 7 560 M 7 560 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,56x
EV / Sales 2022 3,16x
Nbr of Employees 14 284
Free-Float 72,3%
Chart BOYD GAMING CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Boyd Gaming Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOYD GAMING CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 77,91 $
Last Close Price 67,45 $
Spread / Highest target 23,1%
Spread / Average Target 15,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,78%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Keith E. Smith President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Josh Hirsberg Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
William Samuel Boyd Co-Executive Chairman
Marianne Boyd Johnson Co-Executive Chairman & Executive VP
Stephen S. Thompson Executive Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOYD GAMING CORPORATION57.15%7 560
EVOLUTION GAMING GROUP AB98.78%41 838
SANDS CHINA LTD.8.52%38 297
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED14.69%38 258
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC1.77%35 901
DRAFTKINGS INC.22.59%22 701
CATEGORIES
FREE SERVICES
SOLUTIONS
ÉDITIONS BOURSE
ABOUT
Logo
twitter youtube appstore
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ