Boyd Gaming : Properties Are Heating Up with More Ways to Win in July

LAS VEGAS-Boyd Gaming destinations throughout the Las Vegas Valley are offering great ways to win in July, including Young at Heart promotions, gift giveaways and more.

Boyd Gaming Highlighted Promotions

Young at Heart

In July, guests 50 years of age and over can celebrate Young at Heart Day every Tuesday from 7 a.m. - 11:59 p.m. at Aliante, The Orleans, Gold Coast, Suncoast, Sam's Town, Cannery, California and Fremont.

Young at Heart Day participants can enjoy the following free offers starting at 7 a.m. each Tuesday by swiping at a promotion kiosk:

One free bingo blue pack valid within seven days from when the voucher is printed at Aliante, Gold Coast, Suncoast and Sam's Town only.

Sapphire, Emerald, Onyx and Titanium B Connected members can earn unlimited 10x point multipliers on reels and video poker on Tuesdays from 7 a.m. - 11:59 p.m. at Aliante, The Orleans, Gold Coast, Suncoast, Sam's Town, Cannery, California and Fremont.

Additionally, guests 50 years of age and over at Aliante can enjoy the property's $5 Movie Matinee Wednesday promotion as part of the Young at Heart promotions. Guests can watch a $5 movie by bringing their ID and B Connected Card to Aliante's movie theater every Wednesday before 4 p.m.

Gift Giveaways

B Connected players who earn 20 Tier Credits on Thursdays in July will receive a free gift during the July Gift Giveaways promotion. The promotion will be available at Aliante, The Orleans, Gold Coast, Suncoast, Sam's Town and Cannery. The gift giveaway items include a six-pack of Coors Light on July 1, a six-pack of Pepsi or Diet Pepsi on July 8, a cooler tote bag on July 15, a six-pack of Truly Lemon Iced Tea on July 22 and the guest's option to pick a gift on July 29, while supplies last. Gifts can be redeemed at participating properties between 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. on giveaway days. Eligible Onyx and Titanium members can enjoy early gift pick-up beginning at 9 a.m. on giveaway days. See B Connected for complete details.

To learn more about Boyd Gaming's gaming entertainment offerings, visit www.boydgaming.com.

