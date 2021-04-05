LAS VEGAS, April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) announced today that the conference call to review the Company's first-quarter 2021 results will take place on Tuesday, April 27, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern.

The conference call number is (888) 317-6003, passcode 5421832. Please call up to 15 minutes in advance to ensure you are connected prior to the start of the call. The Company will report its results on the same day shortly after 4:00 p.m. Eastern.

The conference call will also be available live on the Internet at www.boydgaming.com or https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/964/40705.

Following the call's completion, a replay will be available by dialing (877) 344-7529 on Tuesday, April 27, beginning at 7:00 p.m. Eastern, and continuing through Tuesday, May 4, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern. The conference number for the replay will be 10154359. The replay will also be available at www.boydgaming.com.

About Boyd Gaming

Founded in 1975, Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) is a leading geographically diversified operator of 28 gaming entertainment properties in 10 states. The Company is also a strategic partner and 5% equity owner of FanDuel Group, the nation's leading sports-betting and iGaming operator. With one of the most experienced leadership teams in the casino industry, Boyd Gaming prides itself on offering its guests an outstanding entertainment experience, delivered with unwavering attention to customer service. For additional Company information and press releases, visit www.boydgaming.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boyd-gaming-to-report-first-quarter-2021-results-host-conference-call-and-webcast-on-april-27-301262337.html

SOURCE Boyd Gaming Corporation