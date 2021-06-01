Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Boyd Gaming Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BYD   US1033041013

BOYD GAMING CORPORATION

(BYD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Boyd Gaming : West Coast Classic CrossFit Semifinal Comes to Orleans Arena June 18-20

06/01/2021 | 05:07pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LAS VEGAS-Loud And Live Sports' West Coast Classic CrossFit Semifinal will bring top CrossFit athletes from across North America to the Orleans Arena on June 18-20.

The three-day competition and fitness festival will showcase some of CrossFit's most elite athletes vying for a spot at the world championship of CrossFit, the 2021 CrossFit Games. Spectators are invited to experience the competition in person and visit industry vendors in the exposition area during the fitness festival. A total of 30 men, 30 women and 20 teams will compete during the West Coast Classic CrossFit Semifinal weekend. The top five men, women and teams from the competition will advance to the 2021 CrossFit Games in July in Madison, Wis.

The West Coast Classic CrossFit event is a fitness event and celebration of the CrossFit community's unique commitment to health and fitness. Throughout the event, attendees can experience an action-packed CrossFit functional fitness competition in a live weekend event. For more details about the event, please visit www.westcoastcrossfitclassic.com.

The event will take place on Friday, June 18 from 12 p.m. - 8 p.m., Saturday, June 19 from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. and Sunday, June 20 from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Tickets start at $85 plus fees and can be purchased online at www.orleansarena.com.

About Orleans Arena

The Orleans Arena, a Boyd Gaming facility located just west of the Las Vegas Strip, is one of the nation's leading multi-purpose sports and entertainment facilities and the 2014 recipient of the Venue Excellence Award from the International Association of Venue Managers. In addition, the Orleans Arena is one of only a handful of arenas in the United States to achieve LEED Gold Certification and is part of the largest company in Nevada to achieve SHARP Certification for commitments to safe venue operations. According to Venues Today magazine, the Orleans Arena, which hosts more than 200 events each year, consistently ranks in the Top 10 for ticket sales in the United States and internationally among venues of similar size. These events include nationally touring concerts, NCAA basketball conference tournaments, family shows, motorsports and other unique events. For more information, call 702-365-7469 or visit www.OrleansArena.com. Stay connected to the Orleans Arena on Facebook and on Twitter. The Orleans Arena is a property of Boyd Gaming. Founded in 1975, Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) is a leading geographically diversified operator of 28 gaming entertainment properties in 10 states. With one of the most experienced leadership teams in the casino industry, Boyd Gaming prides itself on offering its guests an outstanding entertainment experience, delivered with unwavering attention to customer service. For additional Company information and press releases, visit www.boydgaming.com.

Disclaimer

Boyd Gaming Corporation published this content on 01 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2021 21:06:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BOYD GAMING CORPORATION
05:07pBOYD GAMING  : West Coast Classic CrossFit Semifinal Comes to Orleans Arena June..
PU
12:04aBOYD GAMING  : Sam's Town Shreveport Gives Homeless Children Happy Memories
PU
12:04aBOYD GAMING  : Creative Services Team Members Recognized with Company Awards
PU
05/26BOYD GAMING  : Cannery Casino Hotel and Vitalant to Host Blood Drive on May 30-3..
PU
05/26BOYD GAMING  : ANNOUNCES PRICING OF 4.750% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2031; OFFERING SIZE ..
PU
05/26BOYD GAMING CORP  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Di..
AQ
05/26BOYD GAMING  : Prices Upsized $900 Million Senior Notes Offering
MT
05/25BOYD GAMING CORPORATION  : Announces Pricing Of 4.750% Senior Notes Due 2031; Of..
PR
05/25BOYD GAMING  : to Raise $750 Million via Private Offering of Senior Notes Due 20..
MT
05/25BOYD GAMING CORPORATION  : Announces Private Offering Of $750 Million Senior Not..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 070 M - -
Net income 2021 386 M - -
Net Debt 2021 3 263 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 19,4x
Yield 2021 0,04%
Capitalization 7 217 M 7 217 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,41x
EV / Sales 2022 3,02x
Nbr of Employees 14 284
Free-Float 73,1%
Chart BOYD GAMING CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Boyd Gaming Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOYD GAMING CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 78,09 $
Last Close Price 64,39 $
Spread / Highest target 28,9%
Spread / Average Target 21,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,71%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Keith E. Smith President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Josh Hirsberg Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
William Samuel Boyd Co-Executive Chairman
Marianne Boyd Johnson Co-Executive Chairman & Executive VP
Stephen S. Thompson Executive Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOYD GAMING CORPORATION50.02%7 217
EVOLUTION AB90.15%40 625
SANDS CHINA LTD.1.47%36 026
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED4.40%35 254
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC-8.81%32 596
CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, INC.44.67%22 425