Boyd Gaming : West Coast Classic CrossFit Semifinal Comes to Orleans Arena June 18-20

LAS VEGAS-Loud And Live Sports' West Coast Classic CrossFit Semifinal will bring top CrossFit athletes from across North America to the Orleans Arena on June 18-20.

The three-day competition and fitness festival will showcase some of CrossFit's most elite athletes vying for a spot at the world championship of CrossFit, the 2021 CrossFit Games. Spectators are invited to experience the competition in person and visit industry vendors in the exposition area during the fitness festival. A total of 30 men, 30 women and 20 teams will compete during the West Coast Classic CrossFit Semifinal weekend. The top five men, women and teams from the competition will advance to the 2021 CrossFit Games in July in Madison, Wis.

The West Coast Classic CrossFit event is a fitness event and celebration of the CrossFit community's unique commitment to health and fitness. Throughout the event, attendees can experience an action-packed CrossFit functional fitness competition in a live weekend event. For more details about the event, please visit www.westcoastcrossfitclassic.com.

The event will take place on Friday, June 18 from 12 p.m. - 8 p.m., Saturday, June 19 from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. and Sunday, June 20 from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Tickets start at $85 plus fees and can be purchased online at www.orleansarena.com.

About Orleans Arena

