Boyd Gaming Wins 23 First Place Casino Player Magazine Awards

Boyd Gaming properties across the nation, led by Ameristar Casino Resort Spa St. Charles, won 23 first place prizes in Casino Player magazine's 2021 Best of Dining & Nightlife Awards.

Ameristar St. Charles, in suburban St. Louis, had a Boyd-best seven wins, including Best Sushi and Best Asian Restaurant for its fine-dining restaurant Asia. The King Cat Club, known for its Ruby Cat and Blood-Orange Jalapeno Margarita, also took two first place awards: Best Bar and Best Place for Cocktails. Ameristar's bartenders were judged the best in Missouri.

The Company's IP Casino Resort Spa in Biloxi, Miss., won five awards, including two for its AAA Four Diamond-rated restaurant thirty-two. The home of 'south Mississippi's most sought-after dinner reservation' won for Best Place to Celebrate and Best View, thanks to its namesake location on the resort's 32nd floor.

Arguably even more impressive: IP was judged No. 1 in Best Overall Service on the Gulf Coast.

The Stadium Sports Bar & Grill at the Belterra Casino Resort in southern Indiana won Best Sports Bar and Best Craft Beer Selection. Stadium has 50 different beers to choose from. Belterra Resort also won in the Best Overall Dining category for its region.

Each year, Casino Player queries its readers about their favorite casinos, but this year's 'Best of' goes beyond the gaming floor.

'Our focus incorporates everything from the grandest of Las Vegas mega-resorts and vintage properties, to new casinos, regional favorites, and hidden gems you may never have heard of,' the magazine wrote in announcing its 2021 awards. 'But no matter how dedicated our staﬀ, we simply can't be everywhere at once. And that's where you (readers) come in.'

Here's the complete list of the 23 Boyd Gaming winners:

Casino Player's Best of Dining & Nightlife Awards 2021

Blue Chip Casino Hotel Spa

Best Deli: Nelson's Deli

Best Lounge: Rocks Lounge

Best After Hours Spot: Rocks Lounge

IP Casino Resort Spa

Best Overall Service: IP Casino Resort Spa

Best Place to Celebrate: thirty-two

Best Asian Restaurant: tien

Best View: thirty-two

Best Bar: 850 Wine & Spirits

Delta Downs Racetrack Casino Hotel

Best Place to Celebrate: Rosewater Grill & Tavern

Best Late Night Dining: Gator Grill

Ameristar Casino Resort Spa St. Charles

Best Place to People Watch: Globar

Best Asian Restaurant: Asia

Best Sushi: Asia

Best Desserts: Falcon Bakery

Best Bar: King Cat Club

Best Place for Cocktails: King Cat Club

Best Bartenders: Globar

Belterra Casino Resort

Best Overall Dining: Belterra Casino Resort

Best Seafood: 19 Steak & Seafood

Best Sports Bar: Stadium Sports Bar & Grill

Best Craft Beer Selection: Stadium Sports Bar & Grill

Sam's Town Hotel & Gambling Hall, Tunica

Best Place to Celebrate: Twain's Steakhouse

Best Breakfast: Smokey Joe's