Boyd Gaming : to Host Career Fair at Gold Coast on June 10 for Fast Food Positions

WHAT:Boyd Gaming will host an in-person career fair on Thursday, June 10, offering up to 80 positions at fast food venues, including quick service restaurant attendants, baristas and coffee bar attendants, at Boyd Gaming destinations across southern Nevada.

Hiring representatives from The Orleans, Gold Coast, Suncoast, Sam's Town and Fremont will be in attendance at the career fair.

Attendees are encouraged to bring an official form of identification, a resume and come dressed professionally. On-site interviews with hiring managers and job offers will be extended immediately during the career fair. Attendees can expect to be at the event for an extended period of time to interview for a variety of positions. Arriving early is recommended.

Career seekers can apply for available positions at Boyd Gaming by visiting www.boydcareers.com.

WHEN: Thursday, June 10 from 1 p.m. - 3 p.m.

WHERE: Gold Coast Hotel and Casino in the Arizona Ballrooms, 4000 W. Flamingo Rd., Las Vegas, NV 89103

MEDIA: Media will have the opportunity to capture broll of the career fair and arrange an interview with Boyd Gaming representatives who can discuss the career fair and employment opportunities at Boyd Gaming. Interviews can be arranged in advance for scheduling on June 10 between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Please contact Michael Abante at 702.684.1499 to arrange an interview.