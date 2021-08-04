Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Boyd Gaming Corporation
  News
  7. Summary
    BYD   US1033041013

BOYD GAMING CORPORATION

(BYD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Boyd Gaming : to Host Hiring Event at Gold Coast on August 11

08/04/2021 | 01:16pm EDT
WHAT:Boyd Gaming will host an in-person hiring event on Wednesday, August 11, offering more than 100 positions, including housekeeping positions at Boyd Gaming destinations across southern Nevada and positions at Boyd Gaming Linen and Uniform Services.

Hiring representatives from Aliante, The Orleans, Gold Coast, Suncoast, Sam's Town, California, Fremont and Boyd Gaming Linen and Uniform Services will be in attendance at the career fair.

Attendees are encouraged to bring an official form of identification, a resume and come dressed professionally. On-site interviews with hiring managers and job offers will be extended immediately during the career fair. Attendees can expect to be at the event for an extended period of time to interview for a variety of positions. Drug tests will be conducted on site. Arriving early is recommended.

Career seekers can apply for available positions at Boyd Gaming by visiting www.boydcareers.com.

WHEN: Wednesday, August 11 from 1 p.m. - 3 p.m.

WHERE: Gold Coast Hotel and Casino in Salon C, 4000 W. Flamingo Rd., Las Vegas, NV 89103

Disclaimer

Boyd Gaming Corporation published this content on 04 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2021 17:15:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 316 M - -
Net income 2021 506 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 763 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,0x
Yield 2021 0,02%
Capitalization 6 327 M 6 327 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,74x
EV / Sales 2022 2,45x
Nbr of Employees 14 284
Free-Float 73,1%
Chart BOYD GAMING CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Boyd Gaming Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOYD GAMING CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 56,38 $
Average target price 80,50 $
Spread / Average Target 42,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Keith E. Smith President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Josh Hirsberg Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
William Samuel Boyd Co-Executive Chairman
Marianne Boyd Johnson Co-Executive Chairman & Executive VP
Stephen S. Thompson Executive Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BOYD GAMING CORPORATION31.36%6 327
EVOLUTION AB69.72%35 403
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC-15.94%28 790
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED-22.41%27 965
SANDS CHINA LTD.-25.84%27 001
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED32.74%19 582