Boyd Gaming : to Host Hiring Event at Gold Coast on August 11

WHAT:Boyd Gaming will host an in-person hiring event on Wednesday, August 11, offering more than 100 positions, including housekeeping positions at Boyd Gaming destinations across southern Nevada and positions at Boyd Gaming Linen and Uniform Services.

Hiring representatives from Aliante, The Orleans, Gold Coast, Suncoast, Sam's Town, California, Fremont and Boyd Gaming Linen and Uniform Services will be in attendance at the career fair.

Attendees are encouraged to bring an official form of identification, a resume and come dressed professionally. On-site interviews with hiring managers and job offers will be extended immediately during the career fair. Attendees can expect to be at the event for an extended period of time to interview for a variety of positions. Drug tests will be conducted on site. Arriving early is recommended.

Career seekers can apply for available positions at Boyd Gaming by visiting www.boydcareers.com.

WHEN: Wednesday, August 11 from 1 p.m. - 3 p.m.

WHERE: Gold Coast Hotel and Casino in Salon C, 4000 W. Flamingo Rd., Las Vegas, NV 89103