    BYD   US1033041013

BOYD GAMING CORPORATION

(BYD)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:15:17 2023-04-03 pm EDT
63.99 USD   -0.20%
12:03pBoyd Gaming to Report First-Quarter 2023 Results, Host Conference Call and Webcast on April 25
BU
03/14BOYD GAMING CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/01Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on Boyd Gaming to $62 From $60, Maintains Underweight Rating
MT
Boyd Gaming to Report First-Quarter 2023 Results, Host Conference Call and Webcast on April 25

04/03/2023 | 12:03pm EDT
Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) announced today that the conference call to review the Company’s first-quarter 2023 results will take place on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern.

The conference call number is (833) 470-1428, or (833) 950-0062 for Canadian callers and +1-929-526-1599 for international callers. The conference call passcode is 496715. Please call up to 15 minutes in advance to ensure you are connected prior to the start of the call. The Company will report its results on the same day shortly after 4:00 p.m. Eastern.

The conference call will also be available online at https://investors.boydgaming.com or https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/331433343.

Following the call’s completion, a replay will be available by dialing (866) 813-9403 (Canada (226) 828-7578, international +44 204 525 0658) on Tuesday, April 25 after the conclusion of the call, and continuing through Tuesday, May 2. The conference number for the replay will be 278606. The replay will also be available at https://investors.boydgaming.com.

About Boyd Gaming

Founded in 1975, Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) is a leading geographically diversified operator of 28 gaming entertainment properties in 10 states, manager of a tribal casino in northern California, and owner and operator of Boyd Interactive, a B2B and B2C online casino gaming business. The Company is also a strategic partner and 5% equity owner of FanDuel Group, the nation's leading sports-betting operator. With one of the most experienced leadership teams in the casino industry, Boyd Gaming prides itself on offering guests an outstanding entertainment experience and memorable customer service. Through a long-standing company philosophy called Caring the Boyd Way, Boyd Gaming is committed to advancing Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance (ESG) initiatives that positively impact the Company's stakeholders and communities. For additional Company information and press releases, visit https://investors.boydgaming.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 3 560 M - -
Net income 2023 617 M - -
Net Debt 2023 2 926 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 10,7x
Yield 2023 0,95%
Capitalization 6 533 M 6 533 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,66x
EV / Sales 2024 2,57x
Nbr of Employees 15 771
Free-Float 73,1%
Managers and Directors
Keith E. Smith President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Josh Hirsberg Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
William Samuel Boyd Co-Executive Chairman
Marianne Boyd Johnson Co-Executive Chairman & Executive VP
Stephen S. Thompson Executive Vice President-Operations
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BOYD GAMING CORPORATION17.59%6 533
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC29.58%31 929
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED1.65%29 180
EVOLUTION AB36.71%28 642
SANDS CHINA LTD5.41%28 146
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED21.89%16 387
