Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Boyd Group Services Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BYD   CA1033101082

BOYD GROUP SERVICES INC.

(BYD)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00 2022-09-02 pm EDT
177.55 CAD   -1.25%
03:20pBOYD SERVICES : August 2022 Presentation
PU
08/25BOYD SERVICES : Q2 2022 Boyd Group Investor Fact Sheet
PU
08/17Profitability of Canadian Consumer Products Firms Hit by 'Unrelenting' Rise in Input, Labor Costs, S&P Report Finds
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Boyd Services : August 2022 Presentation

09/05/2022 | 03:20pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BOYD GROUP SERVICES INC.

Investor Presentation

August 2022

1

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements, other than historical facts, which reflect the view of the Company's management with respect to future events. Such forward-looking statements reflect the current views of the Company's management and are made on the basis of information currently available. Although management believes that its expectations are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The forward-looking statements contained herein are subject to these factors and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to the operations, results of operations and financial position of the Company. For more information concerning forward-looking statements and related risk factors and uncertainties, please refer to the Boyd Group's interim and annual regulatory filings.

2

Capital Markets Profile (as at August 10, 2022)

Stock Symbol:

TSX: BYD.TO

Shares Outstanding:

21.5 million

Price (August 10, 2022):

C$192.50

52-Week Low / High:

C$117.48/$267.00

Market Capitalization:

C$4,133.4 million

Annualized Dividend (per share):

C$0.576

Current Yield:

0.3%

3

Company Overview

  • Leader and one of the largest operators of collision repair shops in North America by number of locations (non-franchised)

Consolidator in a highly fragmented US$36.9 billion market

Second largest retail auto glass operator in the U.S.

Only public company solely focused on auto collision repairs in North America

Recession resilient industry

Revenue Contribution:

By Payor

By Country

< 10%

8-13%

Customer Pay/Other

Canada

U.S.

> 90%

Insurance

4

Collision Operations

  • 860 company operated collision locations across 31 U.S. states and 5 Canadian provinces
  • Operate full-service repair centers offering collision repair, glass repair and replacement services

Strong relationships with insurance carriers

Process improvement initiatives

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Boyd Group Services Inc. published this content on 06 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2022 19:19:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BOYD GROUP SERVICES INC.
03:20pBOYD SERVICES : August 2022 Presentation
PU
08/25BOYD SERVICES : Q2 2022 Boyd Group Investor Fact Sheet
PU
08/17Profitability of Canadian Consumer Products Firms Hit by 'Unrelenting' Rise in Input, L..
MT
08/11Goldman Sachs Assesses Boyd Group's Q2 Results, Raises Target to $179, Maintains Neutra..
MT
08/11National Bank Reviews Boyd Group Services' Q2 Performance; Down 1.8%
MT
08/11Boyd Group Services Upgraded to Buy at Stifel GMP Following Q2 Results; Price Target Ra..
MT
08/10Boyd Group Jumps 16% as Q2 Adjusted EPS, Revenue Top Forecasts; National Bank Says Firm..
MT
08/10TRANSCRIPT : Boyd Group Services Inc., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 10, 2022
CI
08/10Boyd Group Q2 Adjusted EPS US$0.63 Vs US$0.53 Year Ago; Announces CFO Retirement; Provi..
MT
08/10Earnings Flash (BYD.TO) BOYD GROUP SERVICES Q2 Adjusted net earnings increased to US$13..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BOYD GROUP SERVICES INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 399 M - -
Net income 2022 48,2 M - -
Net Debt 2022 945 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 63,0x
Yield 2022 0,39%
Capitalization 2 911 M 2 902 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,61x
EV / Sales 2023 1,42x
Nbr of Employees 10 145
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart BOYD GROUP SERVICES INC.
Duration : Period :
Boyd Group Services Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOYD GROUP SERVICES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 135,56 $
Average target price 167,40 $
Spread / Average Target 23,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timothy ODay President, Chief Executive Officer & Trustee
Narenara M. Pathipati CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Executive VP
Allan F. Davis Trustee
Vincent Claudio Senior Vice President-Operations
Dave G. Brown Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BOYD GROUP SERVICES INC.-11.06%2 911
DRIVEN BRANDS HOLDINGS INC.-6.25%5 279
HOMESERVE PLC35.39%4 614
CARY GROUP HOLDING AB (PUBL)-39.93%793
AMA GROUP LIMITED-60.47%124
JAPAN LIVING WARRANTY INC.-18.76%71