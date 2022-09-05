Boyd Services : August 2022 Presentation

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements, other than historical facts, which reflect the view of the Company's management with respect to future events. Such forward-looking statements reflect the current views of the Company's management and are made on the basis of information currently available. Although management believes that its expectations are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The forward-looking statements contained herein are subject to these factors and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to the operations, results of operations and financial position of the Company. For more information concerning forward-looking statements and related risk factors and uncertainties, please refer to the Boyd Group's interim and annual regulatory filings.