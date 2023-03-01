Advanced search
    BYD   CA1033101082

BOYD GROUP SERVICES INC.

(BYD)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00:00 2023-02-28 pm EST
215.88 CAD   -0.52%
07:01aBoyd Services : Notice of Boyd Group Services Inc. 2022 Fourth Quarter & Year End Results Conference Call
PU
02/23National Bank Reiterates Sector Perform Rating on Boyd Group Services Ahead of Q4 Results
MT
01/19National Bank On Cos Reporting In CAD, But With Greatest Net U.S. Exposure: Alaris Equity Partners, Doman Building Materials and Savaria; Boyd and Cascades Targets Raised
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Boyd Services : Notice of Boyd Group Services Inc. 2022 Fourth Quarter & Year End Results Conference Call

03/01/2023 | 07:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

March 1, 2023

Notice of Boyd Group Services Inc. 2022 Fourth Quarter & Year End Results Conference Call

Winnipeg, Manitoba - March 1, 2023 - Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSX: BYD) will release its fiscal 2022 fourth quarter and year-end results on March 22, 2023, before markets open. Following the release, Management of the Company will hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. ET to review the financial results. The call will be hosted by Timothy O'Day, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Jeff Murray, Vice President Finance and Interim Chief Financial Officer. All interested parties are invited to participate.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS:

DATE:

Wednesday, March 22nd, 2023

TIME:

10:00 a.m. (ET)

DIAL IN NUMBER:

647-484-0475
1-888-256-1007

TAPED REPLAY:

647-436-0148 or 1-888-203-1112
Available from Wednesday, March 22nd until
Midnight Wednesday, March 29th, 2023

REFERENCE NUMBER:

8860557

To join the conference call without operator assistance, you may register and enter your phone number at https://bit.ly/BYDQ42022 to receive an instant automated call back.

The call will also be webcast live and archived for 90 days on the Boyd Group's website https://www.boydgroup.com.

About Boyd Group Services Inc.

Boyd Group Services Inc. is a Canadian corporation and controls The Boyd Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Boyd Group Services Inc. shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol BYD. For more information on The Boyd Group Inc. or Boyd Group Services Inc., please visit our website at https://www.boydgroup.com.

About The Boyd Group Inc.

The Boyd Group Inc. (the "Company") is one of the largest operators of non-franchised collision repair centres in North America in terms of number of locations and sales. The Company operates locations in Canada under the trade names Boyd Autobody & Glass (https://www.boydautobody.com) and Assured Automotive (https://www.assuredauto.ca) as well as in the U.S. under the trade name Gerber Collision & Glass (https://www.gerbercollision.com). In addition, the Company is a major retail auto glass operator in the U.S. with operations under the trade names Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority and Autoglassonly.com. The Company also operates a third-party administrator, Gerber National Claims Services ("GNCS"), that offers glass, emergency roadside and first notice of loss services. For more information on The Boyd Group Inc. or Boyd Group Services Inc., please visit our website at (https://www.boydgroup.com).

For further information, please contact:

Timothy O'Day
President & CEO
Tel: (847) 410-6002
tim.oday@boydgroup.com

Craig MacPhail
Investor Relations
Tel: (416) 586-1938 or toll free 1-800-385-5451
cmacphail@national.ca

Jeff Murray
Vice President Finance and Interim
Chief Financial Officer
Tel: (204) 594-1773
jeff.murray@boydgroup.com

Attachments

Disclaimer

Boyd Group Services Inc. published this content on 01 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2023 12:00:45 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
