    BYD   CA1033101082

BOYD GROUP SERVICES INC.

(BYD)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:15 2022-11-22 pm EST
213.21 CAD   +2.13%
04:31pBoyd Services : November 2022 Presentation
PU
11/16Boyd Services : Q3 2022 Boyd Group Investor Fact Sheet
PU
11/09Transcript : Boyd Group Services Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 09, 2022
CI
Boyd Services : November 2022 Presentation

11/22/2022 | 04:31pm EST
BOYD GROUP SERVICES INC.

Investor Presentation

November 2022

1

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements, other than historical facts, which reflect the view of the Company's management with respect to future events. Such forward-looking statements reflect the current views of the Company's management and are made on the basis of information currently available. Although management believes that its expectations are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The forward-looking statements contained herein are subject to these factors and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to the operations, results of operations and financial position of the Company. For more information concerning forward-looking statements and related risk factors and uncertainties, please refer to the Boyd Group's interim and annual regulatory filings.

2

Capital Markets Profile (as at November 9, 2022)

Stock Symbol:

TSX: BYD.TO

Shares Outstanding:

21.5 million

Price (November 9, 2022):

C$205.02

52-Week Low / High:

C$243.10/$117.48

Market Capitalization:

C$4,402.2 million

Annualized Dividend (per share):

C$0.588

Current Yield:

0.3%

3

Company Overview

  • Leader and one of the largest operators of collision repair shops in North America by number of locations (non-franchised)

Consolidator in a highly fragmented US$36.9 billion market

Second largest retail auto glass operator in the U.S.

Only public company solely focused on auto collision repairs in North America

Recession resilient industry

Revenue Contribution:

By Payor

By Country

< 10%

8-13%

Customer Pay/Other

Canada

U.S.

> 90%

Insurance

4

Collision Operations

  • 865 company operated collision locations across 31 U.S. states and 5 Canadian provinces
  • Operate full-service repair centers offering collision repair, glass repair and replacement services

Strong relationships with insurance carriers

Process improvement initiatives

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Boyd Group Services Inc. published this content on 22 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2022 21:30:16 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 419 M - -
Net income 2022 42,2 M - -
Net Debt 2022 957 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 78,8x
Yield 2022 0,34%
Capitalization 3 323 M 3 343 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,77x
EV / Sales 2023 1,56x
Nbr of Employees 10 145
Free-Float 99,7%
Managers and Directors
Timothy ODay President, Chief Executive Officer & Trustee
Narenara M. Pathipati CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Executive VP
Allan F. Davis Trustee
Vincent Claudio Senior Vice President-Operations
Dave G. Brown Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BOYD GROUP SERVICES INC.2.83%3 323
DRIVEN BRANDS HOLDINGS INC.-9.07%5 118
HOMESERVE PLC36.31%4 733
CARY GROUP HOLDING AB (PUBL)-29.06%936
S.J.S. ENTERPRISES LIMITED19.21%170
AMA GROUP LIMITED-44.19%169