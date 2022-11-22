Boyd Services : November 2022 Presentation

This presentation contains forward-looking statements, other than historical facts, which reflect the view of the Company's management with respect to future events. Such forward-looking statements reflect the current views of the Company's management and are made on the basis of information currently available. Although management believes that its expectations are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The forward-looking statements contained herein are subject to these factors and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to the operations, results of operations and financial position of the Company. For more information concerning forward-looking statements and related risk factors and uncertainties, please refer to the Boyd Group's interim and annual regulatory filings.
Capital Markets Profile (as at November 9, 2022)
Stock Symbol:
TSX: BYD.TO
Shares Outstanding:
21.5 million
Price (November 9, 2022):
C$205.02
52-Week Low / High:
C$243.10/$117.48
Market Capitalization:
C$4,402.2 million
Annualized Dividend (per share):
C$0.588
Current Yield:
0.3%
Company Overview
Leader and one of the largest operators of collision repair shops in North America by number of locations (non-franchised)
Consolidator in a highly fragmented US$36.9 billion market
Second largest retail auto glass operator in the U.S.
Only public company solely focused on auto collision repairs in North America
Recession resilient industry
Revenue Contribution:
By Payor
By Country
< 10%
8-13%
Customer Pay/Other
Canada
U.S.
> 90%
Insurance
Collision Operations
865 company operated collision locations across 31 U.S. states and 5 Canadian provinces
