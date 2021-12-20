Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. BP Midstream Partners LP
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BPMP   US0556EL1098

BP MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP

(BPMP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 12/20 05:14:03 pm
14.645 USD   +13.44%
09:28aBP to buy out U.S. pipeline partnership in $723 million deal
RE
08:49aBP to Acquire BP Midstream Partners in Stock Deal
DJ
08:43aPRESS RELEASE : BP Announces Agreement to Acquire BP Midstream Partners
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ADRs End Lower; Can-Fite, JD.com Among Companies Actively Trading

12/20/2021 | 05:46pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Kimberly Chin

International stocks trading in New York closed lower on Monday.

The S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts fell 1.4% to 154.08. The European index slipped 0.5% to 140.85. The Asian index declined 2.3% to 198.92. The Latin American index decreased 3.1% to 173.34. And the emerging-markets index fell 2.8% to 323.62.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. ADRs climbed nearly 70% on Monday after the company said the last patient treated under an Open Label Extension program of its concluded Phase II study of Namodenoson in the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma experienced a complete response, meaning that all cancer lesions have cleared.

JD.com Inc.'s ADRs fell 4% after it said it plans to double imports of citrus fruits from the Sunkist Growers marketing cooperative over the next three years. JD.com has been an authorized e-commerce direct-sourcing partner of Sunkist's citrus fruits in China since 2018. The company said that despite headwinds in trade and supply chains in the past year, JD.com and Sunkist have continued to work to ensure stable supplies to China.

BP PLC's ADRs fell 2.5% after the company said a U.S. affiliate would acquire all outstanding common units of BP Midstream Partners LP that BP doesn't already own in an all-stock deal.

Write to Kimberly Chin at kimberly.chin@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-20-21 1744ET

All news about BP MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP
09:28aBP to buy out U.S. pipeline partnership in $723 million deal
RE
08:49aBP to Acquire BP Midstream Partners in Stock Deal
DJ
08:43aPRESS RELEASE : BP Announces Agreement to Acquire BP Midstream Partners
DJ
08:10aBP MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP : announces agreement to acquire midstream partners - Form 8-K
PU
08:10aBP MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP : announces agreement to acquire midstream partners
PU
08:02aBP MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation FD Discl..
AQ
11/09BP MIDSTREAM PARTNERS REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2021 RESULTS - Form 8-K
PU
11/09BP Midstream Partners Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results
PU
11/09BP MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITIONS ..
AQ
11/09BP Midstream Partners LP Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BP MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 120 M - -
Net income 2021 152 M - -
Net Debt 2021 330 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,12x
Yield 2021 10,8%
Capitalization 1 353 M 1 353 M -
EV / Sales 2021 14,0x
EV / Sales 2022 13,1x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 45,6%
Chart BP MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP
Duration : Period :
BP Midstream Partners LP Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BP MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 12,91 $
Average target price 13,64 $
Spread / Average Target 5,68%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert P. Zinsmeister Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jack T. Collins Chief Financial Officer & Director
J. Douglas Sparkman Chairman
David Kurt Chief Operating Officer
Robert A. Malone Independent Director & General Partner
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BP MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP21.79%1 353
ENBRIDGE INC.17.05%75 335
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.7.50%45 956
TC ENERGY CORPORATION13.45%44 865
KINDER MORGAN, INC.14.12%35 372
THE WILLIAMS COMPANIES, INC.28.63%31 336