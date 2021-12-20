ADRs End Lower; Can-Fite, JD.com Among Companies Actively Trading

By Kimberly Chin

International stocks trading in New York closed lower on Monday.

The S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts fell 1.4% to 154.08. The European index slipped 0.5% to 140.85. The Asian index declined 2.3% to 198.92. The Latin American index decreased 3.1% to 173.34. And the emerging-markets index fell 2.8% to 323.62.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. ADRs climbed nearly 70% on Monday after the company said the last patient treated under an Open Label Extension program of its concluded Phase II study of Namodenoson in the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma experienced a complete response, meaning that all cancer lesions have cleared.

JD.com Inc.'s ADRs fell 4% after it said it plans to double imports of citrus fruits from the Sunkist Growers marketing cooperative over the next three years. JD.com has been an authorized e-commerce direct-sourcing partner of Sunkist's citrus fruits in China since 2018. The company said that despite headwinds in trade and supply chains in the past year, JD.com and Sunkist have continued to work to ensure stable supplies to China.

BP PLC's ADRs fell 2.5% after the company said a U.S. affiliate would acquire all outstanding common units of BP Midstream Partners LP that BP doesn't already own in an all-stock deal.

