Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. BP Midstream Partners LP
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BPMP   US0556EL1098

BP MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP

(BPMP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BP Midstream Partners LP : BPMP filing of 2021 annual report on Form 10-K

03/24/2022 | 02:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

On March 11, 2022, BP Midstream Partners ("BPMP") filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

BPMP's Annual Report on Form 10-K is available through its website at bpmidstreampartners.com. The filing can be accessed by selecting the "SEC Filings " link. Also, upon written request, limited partners may receive, free of charge, a printed copy of BPMP's Annual Report on Form 10-K, which includes audited financial statements. Requests should be communicated in writing to BP Midstream Partners, LP, Attention: Secretary, 501 Westlake Park Boulevard, Houston, TX 77079.

Disclaimer

BP Midstream Partners LP published this content on 24 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2022 18:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BP MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP
03/11BP MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION A..
AQ
03/11BP Midstream Partners LP Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, ..
CI
03/03NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Oil Prices Top -3-
DJ
03/01Citigroup Downgrades BP Midstream Partners to Sell From Neutral; Price Target is $16
MT
02/28BP MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP : 2021 Investor Tax Reporting Package Now Available
PU
01/18BP MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP : BPMP DECLARES FOURTH QUARTER 2021 DISTRIBUTION - Form 8-K
PU
01/18BP MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP : BPMP Declares Fourth Quarter 2021 Distribution
PU
01/18BP Midstream Partners LP Declares Fourth Quarter Cash Distribution 2021, Payable on Feb..
CI
2021ADRs End Lower; Can-Fite, JD.com Among Companies Actively Trading
DJ
2021BP to buy out U.S. pipeline partnership in $723 million deal
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BP MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 130 M - -
Net income 2022 169 M - -
Net Debt 2022 315 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,3x
Yield 2022 8,01%
Capitalization 1 849 M 1 849 M -
EV / Sales 2022 16,6x
EV / Sales 2023 17,2x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 45,6%
Chart BP MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP
Duration : Period :
BP Midstream Partners LP Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BP MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 17,64 $
Average target price 14,80 $
Spread / Average Target -16,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert P. Zinsmeister Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jack T. Collins Director
J. Douglas Sparkman Chairman
David Kurt Chief Operating Officer
Robert A. Malone Independent Director & General Partner
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BP MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP15.29%1 849
ENBRIDGE INC.14.59%91 293
TC ENERGY CORPORATION20.21%55 214
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.13.80%54 388
KINDER MORGAN, INC.14.25%41 087
WILLIAMS COMPANIES25.61%39 818