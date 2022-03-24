BP Midstream Partners LP : BPMP filing of 2021 annual report on Form 10-K

On March 11, 2022, BP Midstream Partners ("BPMP") filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

BPMP's Annual Report on Form 10-K is available through its website at bpmidstreampartners.com. The filing can be accessed by selecting the "SEC Filings " link. Also, upon written request, limited partners may receive, free of charge, a printed copy of BPMP's Annual Report on Form 10-K, which includes audited financial statements. Requests should be communicated in writing to BP Midstream Partners, LP, Attention: Secretary, 501 Westlake Park Boulevard, Houston, TX 77079.

