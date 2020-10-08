BP Midstream Partners LP : Changes in officers and directors of BP Midstream Partners GP LLC

HOUSTON, October 8, 2020 - BP Midstream Partners LP ('BPMP' or the 'Partnership') has announced the following changes in officers and directors:

Brian Smith decided to retire from his position as a director of the BP Midstream Partners GP LLC (the 'General Partner') effective on October 8, 2020.

Jack Collins was appointed a director of the General Partner on October 8, 2020, taking over the role vacated by Mr. Smith.

Gerald Maret has decided to retire from his position as Chief Operating Officer effective on December 31, 2020.

David Kurt was appointed Co-Chief Operating Officer of the General Partner on October 1, 2020. Mr. Kurt's title will change to Chief Operating Officer as of December 31, 2020, replacing Mr. Maret.

Craig Coburn has decided to retire from his position as a director and Chief Financial Officer of the General Partner, at the end of February 2021. Mr. Collins is expected to succeed Mr. Coburn as the General Partner's Chief Financial Officer at such time. Mr. Coburn and Mr. Collins will work together between now and the end of February to ensure an orderly transition.

The retirements of Mr. Smith, Mr. Maret and Mr. Coburn were not due to any disagreement with the General Partner or the Partnership on any matter relating to the Partnership's operations, policies or practices. The timing of these announcements is related to BPMP's sponsor, BP, previously announcing it would reorganize and reduce its workforce to become a more focused, integrated energy company to deliver its new ambition and strategy.

Commenting on the announcements, Chairman and member of the board of directors of the General Partner Douglas Sparkman said: 'On behalf of the board, I would like to thank Brian, Gerald and Craig for all they have done for the General Partner and BPMP. We welcome Jack to the board and look forward to working with him as director and Chief Financial Officer. We also welcome David Kurt as Chief Operating Officer. Both Jack and David bring extensive experience and capabilities that will contribute to maintaining our governance, operating and financial stewardship of BPMP.'