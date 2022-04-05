BP Midstream Partners LP : completes acquisition of Midstream Partners LP - Form 8-K

bp completes acquisition of BP Midstream Partners LP





bp p.l.c. and its affiliates ("bp") and BP Midstream Partners LP ("BPMP") today announced that a bp U.S. affiliate has completed the previously announced acquisition of all outstanding common units of BPMP not already owned directly or indirectly by bp or its affiliates, which has resulted in BPMP becoming a wholly-owned subsidiary of bp.





Effective with the opening of markets today, BPMP's common units will no longer be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), and it will cease to be a publicly traded company.





bp's purpose is to reimagine energy for people and our planet. It has set out an ambition to be a net zero company by 2050, or sooner and help the world get to net zero, and a strategy for delivering on that ambition. For more information visit bp.com.





