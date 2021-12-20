Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  BP Midstream Partners LP
  News
  Summary
    BPMP   US0556EL1098

BP MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP

(BPMP)
  Report
BP to Acquire BP Midstream Partners in Stock Deal

12/20/2021 | 08:49am EST
By Michael Dabaie

BP PLC said a U.S. affiliate would acquire all outstanding common units of BP Midstream Partners LP that BP doesn't already own in an all-stock deal.

The company said this represents 47.8 million common units. Each unitholder would receive 0.575 of an American Depositary Share of BP.

BP ADRs closed Friday at $26.30 and were down 2%, to $25.77, in premarket trading.

The deal follows the offer made by BP in August to acquire the publicly traded units of BPMP. BP said it expects the transaction to close in the first quarter of 2022.

Write to Michael Dabaie at michael.dabaie@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-20-21 0848ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BP MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP -0.23% 12.91 Delayed Quote.21.79%
BP PLC -2.60% 325.05 Delayed Quote.30.99%
WTI -1.89% 67.93 Delayed Quote.49.15%
Analyst Recommendations on BP MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 120 M - -
Net income 2021 152 M - -
Net Debt 2021 330 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,12x
Yield 2021 10,8%
Capitalization 1 353 M 1 353 M -
EV / Sales 2021 14,0x
EV / Sales 2022 13,1x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 45,6%
Chart BP MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP
Duration : Period :
BP Midstream Partners LP Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BP MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 12,91 $
Average target price 13,64 $
Spread / Average Target 5,68%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert P. Zinsmeister Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jack T. Collins Chief Financial Officer & Director
J. Douglas Sparkman Chairman
David Kurt Chief Operating Officer
Robert A. Malone Independent Director & General Partner
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BP MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP21.79%1 353
ENBRIDGE INC.17.05%75 335
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.7.50%45 956
TC ENERGY CORPORATION13.45%44 865
KINDER MORGAN, INC.14.12%35 372
THE WILLIAMS COMPANIES, INC.28.63%31 336