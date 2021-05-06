Log in
    BPMP   US0556EL1098

BP MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP

(BPMP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Https://www.bp.com/en/global/bp-midstream-partners/press-office/press-releases/bp-midstream-partners-reports-first-quarter-BP Midstream Partners Reports First Quarter 2021 Results

05/06/2021 | 08:09am EDT
  • Well-underpinned distribution; unique and differentiated investment proposition
  • Improved operational results - pipeline gross throughput +8% higher than the fourth quarter of 2020; driven by increased offshore pipeline throughput
  • Financial results consistent with guidance previously provided - an example of 'doing what we say we are going to do'
  • Distribution coverage ratio of 1.1 times - declared quarterly cash distribution of 34.75 cents per unit for the first quarter 2021; continued building cash: +$2.5 million cash during the quarter
  • No change to full year 2021 guidance:
    • Adjusted EBITDA and Cash available for distribution expected to be broadly consistent with 2020
    • Distribution coverage ratio expected to be at the top end of target range of 1.1 - 1.2 times, assuming current distribution level

Disclaimer

BP Midstream Partners LP published this content on 06 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2021 12:08:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 126 M - -
Net income 2021 170 M - -
Net Debt 2021 315 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,51x
Yield 2021 10,4%
Capitalization 1 405 M 1 405 M -
EV / Sales 2021 13,7x
EV / Sales 2022 13,3x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 30,4%
Chart BP MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP
Duration : Period :
BP Midstream Partners LP Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BP MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 14,08 $
Last Close Price 13,41 $
Spread / Highest target 19,3%
Spread / Average Target 5,02%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Robert P. Zinsmeister Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jack T. Collins Chief Financial Officer & Director
J. Douglas Sparkman Chairman
David Kurt Chief Operating Officer
Robert A. Malone Independent Director & General Partner
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BP MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP26.51%1 405
ENBRIDGE INC.20.36%80 975
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.18.22%50 831
TC ENERGY CORPORATION19.03%49 186
KINDER MORGAN, INC.28.09%39 653
THE WILLIAMS COMPANIES, INC.24.29%30 272