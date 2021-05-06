Https://www.bp.com/en/global/bp-midstream-partners/press-office/press-releases/bp-midstream-partners-reports-first-quarter-BP Midstream Partners Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Well-underpinned distribution; unique and differentiated investment proposition
Improved operational results - pipeline gross throughput +8% higher than the fourth quarter of 2020; driven by increased offshore pipeline throughput
Financial results consistent with guidance previously provided - an example of 'doing what we say we are going to do'
Distribution coverage ratio of 1.1 times - declared quarterly cash distribution of 34.75 cents per unit for the first quarter 2021; continued building cash: +$2.5 million cash during the quarter
No change to full year 2021 guidance:
Adjusted EBITDA and Cash available for distribution expected to be broadly consistent with 2020
Distribution coverage ratio expected to be at the top end of target range of 1.1 - 1.2 times, assuming current distribution level
