Press Release: BP Announces Agreement to Acquire BP Midstream Partners

Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
Settings
Dynamic quotes
OFF
ON
Markets
Equities
North America
Europe
Asia
Oceania
Middle East
»
More Equities
Indexes
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
EURO STOXX 50
NIKKEI 225
»
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
»
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
Crude Oil (WTI)
Crude Oil (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
»
More Commodities
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Economic calendar
Listed companies
Analyst reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions
Financial calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Telecommunications Services
Utilities
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Daily briefing
Weekly market update
Stock Trading Strategies
Stock Picks
All stock picks
Subscribe
Portfolios
My Portfolio
Virtual portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment style
trend-following stocks
Undervalued stocks
Quality stocks
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
ESG Stocks
Investment themes
Financial Data
Fintechs
Lets all cycle!
The Cannabis Industry
The Internet of Things
Sin stocks
Top / Flop
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top ranking ESG
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
Screeners
Investment selections
Financial Data
Fintechs
Lets all cycle!
The Cannabis Industry
The Internet of Things
Sin stocks
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic chart
Financial calendar
Economic calendar
Sector research
Currency converter
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
Homepage
Equities
United States
Nyse
BP Midstream Partners LP
News
Summary
BPMP
US0556EL1098
BP MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP
(BPMP)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX -
12/20 09:02:30 am
14.705
USD
+13.90%
08:43a
PRESS RELEASE
: BP Announces Agreement to Acquire BP Midstream Partners
DJ
08:10a
BP MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP
: announces agreement to acquire midstream partners - Form 8-K
PU
08:10a
BP MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP
: announces agreement to acquire midstream partners
PU
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Analyst Reco.
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
Press Release: BP Announces Agreement to Acquire BP Midstream Partners
12/20/2021 | 08:43am EST
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
Stocks mentioned in the article
Change
Last
1st jan.
BP MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP
-0.23%
12.91
21.79%
BP PLC
-2.60%
325.05
30.99%
WTI
-1.89%
67.9
49.15%
All news about BP MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP
08:43a
PRESS RELEASE
: BP Announces Agreement to Acquire BP Midstream Partners
DJ
08:10a
BP MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP
: announces agreement to acquire midstream partners - Form 8-K
PU
08:10a
BP MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP
: announces agreement to acquire midstream partners
PU
08:02a
BP MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP
: Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation FD Discl..
AQ
11/09
BP MIDSTREAM PARTNERS REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2021 RESULTS - Form 8-K
PU
11/09
BP Midstream Partners Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results
PU
11/09
BP MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITIONS ..
AQ
11/09
BP Midstream Partners LP Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months..
CI
10/26
BP MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP
: Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10/14
BP MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP
: BPMP Declares Third Quarter 2021 Distribution
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BP MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP
08/20
BP MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP
: Mizuho Securities Cuts BP Midstream Partners to Neutral From Bu..
MT
08/18
BP MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP
: UBS Cuts BP Midstream Partners to Neutral From Buy, Price Targe..
MT
08/10
BP MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP
: JonesTrading Downgrades BP Midstream Partners to Hold Rating Fr..
MT
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021
120 M
-
-
Net income 2021
152 M
-
-
Net Debt 2021
330 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2021
9,12x
Yield 2021
10,8%
Capitalization
1 353 M
1 353 M
-
EV / Sales 2021
14,0x
EV / Sales 2022
13,1x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
45,6%
More Financials
Chart BP MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BP MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Bearish
Neutral
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
6
Last Close Price
12,91 $
Average target price
13,64 $
Spread / Average Target
5,68%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert P. Zinsmeister
Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jack T. Collins
Chief Financial Officer & Director
J. Douglas Sparkman
Chairman
David Kurt
Chief Operating Officer
Robert A. Malone
Independent Director & General Partner
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
BP MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP
21.79%
1 353
ENBRIDGE INC.
17.05%
75 335
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.
7.50%
45 956
TC ENERGY CORPORATION
13.45%
44 865
KINDER MORGAN, INC.
14.12%
35 372
THE WILLIAMS COMPANIES, INC.
28.63%
31 336
More Results
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock screener
Stock Picks
Investment themes
Investment style
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Slave