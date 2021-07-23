Log in
    BP.   GB0007980591

BP P.L.C.

(BP.)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 07/23 11:36:41 am
284.1 GBX   +0.04%
BP : One Young World 2021 – a seat at the table

07/23/2021 | 12:38pm EDT
Hello everyone - it's great to join you and sorry not to be there with you all in Munich.

I've heard so much about One Young World from the amazing bp delegates who have been coming for many many years. And, I actually met this year's bp team yesterday. I've heard about the energy you all generate in the room and I really wanted to experience it myself.

But as you know, travel is still difficult this year. I'm going to have to wait until next year in Tokyo. And for now, I want to say a big thank you for including me this year. I and bp do not take your welcome for granted.


I'm very aware that many people - maybe some of you - think that if energy companies like the one I lead went away, then so would climate change.


And I understand why people think that way. I do get it. But I want to tell you - and I believe this with all my heart - I believe that bp is an important part of the solution - bp and companies like us that are able to use our scale and capabilities to make change happen. I want to share with you why I believe that - so thank you for your time and the opportunity.


Let me start by saying that the environment and sustainability and climate change - these were not big topics of conversation when I was growing up.

Disclaimer

BP plc published this content on 23 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2021 16:37:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
