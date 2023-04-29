Advanced search
    BP.   GB0007980591

BP P.L.C.

(BP.)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:26 2023-04-28 am EDT
534.40 GBX   +2.06%
01:33aBP agrees to buy Shell's stake in Australian Browse gas project
RE
04/28Shell agrees to sell Australian Browse gas stake to BP
RE
04/28Brazil agency recommends barring Petrobras from drilling in Amazon's mouth
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BP agrees to buy Shell's stake in Australian Browse gas project

04/29/2023 | 01:33am EDT
SYDNEY, April 29 (Reuters) - BP has agreed to buy rival giant Shell's 27% stake in the Browse joint venture, expanding its holding in Australia's largest untapped gas resource in a move that could improve the development prospects for the long-stalled project.

The Browse project, estimated to cost $20.5 billion, has been stuck on the drawing board for years but is now being considered as a replacement for ageing gas fields to supply the North West Shelf LNG (liquefied natural gas) plant.

Development of Browse would extend the life of the North West Shelf LNG plant for decades, helping to meet demand for LNG from Australia's biggest trading partners, including China, Japan and South Korea, even as they turn to cleaner energy.

Shell Australia said in a statement on Saturday it had agreed to sell its stake in Browse as the "asset is no longer a strategic fit in the context of Shell's global portfolio".

If the deal goes ahead, BP will increase its stake in Browse to 44%, overtaking operator Woodside Energy Group's 30.3% stake. Woodside, BP and Shell are also all stakeholders in the North West Shelf LNG plant.

"BP believes development of the Browse gas resources could make a significant contribution to energy security in Australia and to the Asia Pacific region," a BP spokesperson said.

BP's move comes after the major scaled back its climate targets in February with plans to produce more oil and gas for longer.

The company said it supported the concept of using carbon capture for the project and processing Browse gas in the North West Shelf LNG plant.

Both companies declined to comment on the deal price.

Credit Suisse analyst Saul Kavonic said it was likely "very modest" given "the risks and ongoing spend required at the Browse project".

Based on the valuation that an independent expert last year put on Woodside's stake in Browse, Shell's 27% stake would have been valued around $350 million - a fraction of the $2 billion that Mitsui and Mitsubishi paid for their 14.4% stake in 2012.

Kavonic expected more deals involving stakes in the project, which he said still faced significant hurdles including on costs, carbon solutions and environmental approvals.

"The project is still years away from gaining real traction again, if at all," he said.

Woodside last week played down concerns over the status of Browse project and told Reuters talks had resumed with the North West Shelf LNG joint venture about a processing deal for Browse. (Reporting by Sam McKeith; Additional reporting by Scott Murdoch; Editing by Sonali Paul)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BP P.L.C. 2.06% 534.4 Delayed Quote.12.53%
BRENT OIL 2.60% 80.25 Delayed Quote.-8.96%
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION 0.50% 5018 Delayed Quote.17.16%
MITSUI & CO., LTD. 0.93% 4229 Delayed Quote.9.76%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 2.34% 112.8383 Real-time Quote.-47.37%
SHELL PLC 2.12% 2452 Delayed Quote.5.42%
WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LTD 0.06% 33.68 Delayed Quote.-4.97%
WTI 0.00% 76.568 Delayed Quote.-7.13%
All news about BP P.L.C.
Analyst Recommendations on BP P.L.C.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 235 B - -
Net income 2023 16 282 M - -
Net Debt 2023 20 870 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 6,79x
Yield 2023 3,94%
Capitalization 118 B 118 B -
EV / Sales 2023 0,59x
EV / Sales 2024 0,61x
Nbr of Employees 67 600
Free-Float 93,8%
Chart BP P.L.C.
Duration : Period :
BP p.l.c. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BP P.L.C.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 6,72 $
Average target price 7,67 $
Spread / Average Target 14,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bernard Looney Chief Executive Officer & Director
Murray Auchincloss Chief Financial Officer & Director
Helge Lund Chairman
Gordon Young Birrell Executive Vice President-Production & Operations
Paula Rosput Reynolds Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BP P.L.C.12.53%118 497
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION7.29%474 247
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD-6.68%184 736
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION35.54%106 657
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION4.33%53 627
PHILLIPS 66-6.09%45 050
