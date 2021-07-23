Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. BP p.l.c.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BP.   GB0007980591

BP P.L.C.

(BP.)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 07/23 11:36:41 am
284.1 GBX   +0.04%
12:38pBP : One Young World 2021 – a seat at the table
PU
12:38pBP : teams up with Quaybridge to accelerate offshore wind growth
PU
12:38pBP : acquires AI-driven energy optimisation business Open Energi
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Bp : acquires AI-driven energy optimisation business Open Energi

07/23/2021 | 12:38pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

bp has acquired UK-based digital energy business Open Energi. The company's digital platform uses real-time data to optimise the performance of energy assets. It can generate savings and maximise revenues for customers by connecting to power markets and providing flexibility at times of low renewable generation and during price peaks. It also accumulates data and learns how best to further optimise the energy use of different assets over time.

'Open Energi's technology helps manage the intermittency of increasing global renewable capacity, creating both energy saving and revenue opportunities. The acquisition will help bp develop digitally-driven integrated energy systems and deliver innovative, efficient and flexible energy solutions for customers. As the world's renewables capacity continues to grow, we're excited to work with Open Energi to help optimise the cost of energy and the performance of low carbon energy assets, and support our wider customer offer.' Sam Skerry, Senior Vice President bp Launchpad and Ventures

Open Energi will join the bp Launchpad portfolio, seeking opportunities to further scale the business globally, and building on its strong commercial growth over recent years. bp will also explore how Open Energi, which is currently focused on the UK market, can work internationally across its trading & shipping business and low-carbon portfolio, both of which play an important role for its net zero ambition.

Over the past decade Open Energi has developed into a prominent energy technology company. Its products and services are used to optimise the performance of a network of energy assets with a total capacity of over 80MW.

The share of the primary energy from ‎renewables is projected to increase from around 5% in 2018 to 60% by 2050 in the Net Zero scenario set out in bp's Energy Outlook (2020 edition). However, because generation from these sources depends on variable weather conditions, the growth will also bring increased market and price volatility. Digital platform technologies, such as Open Energi's, can be vital to maintaining the stability of global electricity energy grids. In efficiently connecting assets with the power grid, they help flexibly balance supply and demand, and maximise the performance of low carbon energy resources.

Its platform, Dynamic Demand 2.0, applies artificial intelligence to minimise electricity costs by analysing and optimising assets, and through reducing energy consumption at peak price periods as a result. It also provides real-time data to traders. Both applications will help boost the bp Trading & Shipping customer offering.

Sam Skerry, Senior Vice President bp Launchpad and Ventures, said: 'Open Energi's technology helps manage the intermittency of increasing global renewable capacity, creating both energy saving and revenue opportunities. The acquisition will help bp develop digitally-driven integrated energy systems and deliver innovative, efficient and flexible energy solutions for customers. As the world's renewables capacity continues to grow, we're excited to work with Open Energi to help optimise the cost of energy and the performance of low carbon energy assets, and support our wider customer offer.'

David Hill, Open Energi Commercial Director, said: 'For the growing renewable energy capacity the world needs to meet global carbon reduction targets, we will need efficient energy optimization. As such Open Energi is fantastically positioned to grow, and we could not be more excited to be partnering to deliver that growth with bp Launchpad. Its role within the business will allow us to maintain our independence, while bp's net-zero ambition and its new strategy align perfectly with our ambition and vision.'

bp Launchpad focuses on providing multi-year funding and accelerating start-up growth. It offers founders and teams business building and scaling capabilities, with expertise in operations, finance, tech, marketing, talent, and corporate development, alongside long-term growth with an incentivised exit path.

Disclaimer

BP plc published this content on 22 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2021 16:37:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BP P.L.C.
12:38pBP : One Young World 2021 – a seat at the table
PU
12:38pBP : teams up with Quaybridge to accelerate offshore wind growth
PU
12:38pBP : acquires AI-driven energy optimisation business Open Energi
PU
09:24aBP P L C : Piper Sandler Adjusts BP's Price Target to $37 From $32, Maintains Ov..
MT
07/22BP P L C : Acquires Energy Optimization Business Open Energi for Undisclosed Sum
MT
07/22BP Acquires UK Energy Optimization Business Open Energi
DJ
07/22BP P.L.C. (LSE : BP.) acquired Open Energi Limited.
CI
07/21BP : closes small number of petrol stations due to lorry driver shortage
AQ
07/21BP : Creating the next chapter in India's energy story
PU
07/21EXCLUSIVE : Mercuria bulks up energy transition team with BP, Shell hires - sour..
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 219 B - -
Net income 2021 10 277 M - -
Net Debt 2021 39 965 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,35x
Yield 2021 5,37%
Capitalization 78 841 M 78 752 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,54x
EV / Sales 2022 0,49x
Nbr of Employees 63 600
Free-Float 93,9%
Chart BP PLC
Duration : Period :
BP plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BP P.L.C.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 3,91 $
Average target price 4,96 $
Spread / Average Target 26,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bernard Looney Chief Executive Officer & Director
Murray Auchincloss Chief Financial Officer & Director
Helge Lund Chairman
Gordon Young Birrell Executive Vice President-Production & Operations
Paula Rosput Reynolds Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BP PLC11.46%91 257
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION40.13%273 741
CHEVRON CORPORATION17.02%206 881
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD6.82%180 266
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION5.19%79 000
NESTE OYJ-7.34%49 529