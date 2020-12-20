Log in
BP plc    BP.   GB0007980591

BP PLC

(BP.)
12/18 11:39:56 am
271.35 GBX   +0.74%
03:17pBP : is recognized for rising human rights standards
PU
03:13pBP : Rising tieds
PU
03:13pBP : Asia's deepest gas project starts production
PU
2020: a year to remember

12/20/2020 | 03:13pm EST
Some years stay in our minds longer than others and this is sure to be one of them. At the end of an extraordinary 12 months, here's our selection of the most memorable images from bp's 2020
6 min read | Photo story

BP plc published this content on 16 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2020 20:12:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 191 B - -
Net income 2020 -22 288 M - -
Net Debt 2020 45 290 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -3,34x
Yield 2020 7,40%
Capitalization 73 969 M 73 850 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,63x
EV / Sales 2021 0,55x
Nbr of Employees 67 600
Free-Float 93,2%
Chart BP PLC
Duration : Period :
BP plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 4,36 $
Last Close Price 3,67 $
Spread / Highest target 72,7%
Spread / Average Target 18,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -41,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Bernard Looney Chief Executive Officer & Director
Helge Lund Chairman
Andy Hopwood COO & Executive VP-Upstream Strategy
Murray Auchincloss Chief Financial Officer
Angela Rosemary Emily Strank Chief Scientist & Head-Downstream Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BP PLC-42.46%73 850
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-38.76%180 672
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD32.79%171 940
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-26.23%71 321
NESTE OYJ86.65%54 369
PTT-2.84%40 901
