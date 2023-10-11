Oct 11 (Reuters) - Azerbaijan's oil exports through the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline via Georgia and Turkey were up by 4.1% year-on-year in the nine months of this year at 22.6 million metric tons, the State Statistics Committee said on Wednesday.

The BTC is used to export oil from the Azeri, Chirag and Guneshli oilfields, operated by BP.

Azerbaijan's total oil exports in January-September 2023 were 29.8 million tons, of which 83.1% flowed through the BTC.

The volume of transit oil from other countries such as Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan through the BTC increased to 3.8 million metric tons in Jan-September 2023, from 3.6 million tons a year earlier. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; editing by Jonathan Oatis)