Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. BP plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BP.   GB0007980591

BP PLC

(BP.)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-12-16 am EST
455.40 GBX   -2.24%
07:18aAzerbaijan sees gas exports to Europe edging up in 2023 - Interfax
RE
12/16Sector Update: Energy Stocks Sink on Friday
MT
12/16Sector Update: Energy Stocks Fall as Oil Prices Drop
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Azerbaijan sees gas exports to Europe edging up in 2023 - Interfax

12/17/2022 | 07:18am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
CICA summit in Astana

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Azerbaijan plans to slightly increase its natural gas exports to Europe next year, the country's president was quoted as saying on Saturday, as Brussels seeks to replace falling energy supplies from Russia.

President Ilham Aliyev said his country's gas exports to Europe were set to rise to "at least" 11.6 billion cubic metres (bcm) next year from an estimated 11.3 bcm this year, the Interfax news agency reported.

Last year, Azerbaijan supplied 8.2 bcm of the fuel to Europe, he added.

Aliyev said Azerbaijan's total gas exports, including supplies to Turkey, were forecast to increase to about 24 bcm next year, up from 19 bcm in 2021, Interfax reported.

Russian energy giant Gazprom said on Thursday its gas exports to non-CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States) countries were down 45.1% to 97.8 bcm between Jan. 1 and Dec. 15 from the same period in 2021.

The International Energy Agency has said that if Russia was to cut the small share of gas it still delivers to Europe, and Chinese gas demand rebounded from COVID-19 lockdown-induced lows, the European Union could face a gas shortfall of 27 bcm in 2023.

Total EU gas consumption was 412 bcm in 2021.

The leaders of Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania and Hungary also signed an agreement on Saturday on an underwater electric cable under the Black Sea to carry green Azeri energy to Europe.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Helen Popper)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BP PLC -2.24% 455.4 Delayed Quote.37.79%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX -4.34% 295.1119 Real-time Quote.68.28%
TOTALENERGIES SE -1.36% 55.66 Real-time Quote.24.71%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.20% 64 Delayed Quote.-15.06%
US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY) 0.13% 18.6343 Delayed Quote.39.90%
All news about BP PLC
07:18aAzerbaijan sees gas exports to Europe edging up in 2023 - Interfax
RE
12/16Sector Update: Energy Stocks Sink on Friday
MT
12/16Sector Update: Energy Stocks Fall as Oil Prices Drop
MT
12/16Sector Update: Energy
MT
12/16Valaris Announces Contract Awards and Extensions
MT
12/16Sector Update: Energy Stocks Dip Premarket Friday
MT
12/16Recession Fears Hit Exchange-Traded Funds, Stock Futures Pre-Bell Friday
MT
12/16BP Joint Venture, Partners to Invest About $20 Billion in New Energy Projects in Norway
MT
12/16Fitch Revises BP's Outlook to Positive; Affirms at 'A'
AQ
12/16Aker BP, partners to invest $20.5 billion in new oil and gas projects
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BP PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 228 B - -
Net income 2022 -7 702 M - -
Net Debt 2022 26 568 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -13,8x
Yield 2022 4,20%
Capitalization 99 348 M 99 348 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,55x
EV / Sales 2023 0,58x
Nbr of Employees 65 900
Free-Float 94,5%
Chart BP PLC
Duration : Period :
BP plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 5,53 $
Average target price 6,72 $
Spread / Average Target 21,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bernard Looney Chief Executive Officer & Director
Murray Auchincloss Chief Financial Officer & Director
Helge Lund Chairman
Gordon Young Birrell Executive Vice President-Production & Operations
Paula Rosput Reynolds Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BP PLC37.79%99 348
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION72.32%431 185
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD8.34%196 953
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION3.03%72 661
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION71.51%51 436
PHILLIPS 6640.04%47 566