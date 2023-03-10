BP 2022 emissions unchanged at around 340 million T of CO2 equivalent

Chief Bernard Looney's pay doubled to around $12 million after BP reported a record profit of $28 billion and hiked its dividend, but infuriated climate activists by rowing back on plans to slash oil and gas output and emissions by 2030.

BP does not include in this measure emissions from fuels it sold but that were derived from crude oil it did not produce.

BP rival Shell, the world's biggest fuel retailer, reported 2022 emissions of around 1.2 billion tonnes of CO2e, including planet-warming gases from the combustion of all fuel it sells regardless of the origin of the crude oil it was refined from.

By Shadia Nasralla