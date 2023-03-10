Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. BP plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BP.   GB0007980591

BP PLC

(BP.)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:28:42 2023-03-10 am EST
548.05 GBX   -1.61%
05:04aBp : p.l.c. AGM notification of web documents 2023
PU
04:47aBP 2022 emissions unchanged at around 340 million T of CO2 equivalent
RE
04:44aBp : p.l.c. AGM Proxy Form 2023
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BP 2022 emissions unchanged at around 340 million T of CO2 equivalent

03/10/2023 | 04:47am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A 3D printed windmill is seen in front of displayed BP (British Petroleum) logo in this illustration picture

LONDON (Reuters) - BP's emissions in 2022 were broadly unchanged from the previous year at around 340 million tonnes of CO2 equivalent, according to its annual report published on Friday and Reuters calculations.

Chief Bernard Looney's pay doubled to around $12 million after BP reported a record profit of $28 billion and hiked its dividend, but infuriated climate activists by rowing back on plans to slash oil and gas output and emissions by 2030.

BP does not include in this measure emissions from fuels it sold but that were derived from crude oil it did not produce.

BP rival Shell, the world's biggest fuel retailer, reported 2022 emissions of around 1.2 billion tonnes of CO2e, including planet-warming gases from the combustion of all fuel it sells regardless of the origin of the crude oil it was refined from.

BP's emissions https://www.reuters.com/graphics/BP-EMISSIONS/byvrlqykkve/chart_eikon.jpg

(Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; editing by Jason Neely and John Stonestreet)

By Shadia Nasralla


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BP PLC -1.72% 547.4 Delayed Quote.17.29%
BRENT OIL -0.59% 81.01 Delayed Quote.-4.10%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX -0.37% 412.6821 Real-time Quote.-4.49%
SHELL PLC -1.24% 2541.39 Delayed Quote.10.62%
WTI -0.52% 75.141 Delayed Quote.-4.79%
All news about BP PLC
05:04aBp : p.l.c. AGM notification of web documents 2023
PU
04:47aBP 2022 emissions unchanged at around 340 million T of CO2 equivalent
RE
04:44aBp : p.l.c. AGM Proxy Form 2023
PU
04:24aBp : p.l.c. Notice of Annual General Meeting 2023
PU
04:23aBP CEO Looney's 2022 pay more than doubles to $12 million
RE
02:50aIndonesia invites oil and gas operators to set up carbon capture facilities
RE
03/09CERAWEEK-Trinidad in substantive negotiations with Venezuela on gas project
RE
03/09CERAWEEK-Renewable natural gas land grab ends as suppliers turn to sales
RE
03/09BP : JP Morgan sticks Neutral
MD
03/08CERAWEEK-Collapse in US natgas prices dents market for shale deals
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BP PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 225 B - -
Net income 2022 -8 493 M - -
Net Debt 2022 26 455 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -14,5x
Yield 2022 3,50%
Capitalization 119 B 119 B -
EV / Sales 2022 0,65x
EV / Sales 2023 0,56x
Nbr of Employees 65 900
Free-Float 94,9%
Chart BP PLC
Duration : Period :
BP plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 6,64 $
Average target price 7,43 $
Spread / Average Target 12,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bernard Looney Chief Executive Officer & Director
Murray Auchincloss Chief Financial Officer & Director
Helge Lund Chairman
Gordon Young Birrell Executive Vice President-Production & Operations
Paula Rosput Reynolds Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BP PLC17.29%118 827
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-0.29%444 267
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD-7.38%182 692
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION21.49%86 984
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION10.30%57 199
VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION4.27%49 096