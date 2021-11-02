BP 3Q Underlying Replacement Cost Profit Rose Ahead of Views

By Sabela Ojea

BP PLC on Tuesday reported a rise in underlying replacement cost profit, beating expectations, and said that it continues to expect a decline in full-year upstream production.

The British oil-and-gas major made an underlying replacement cost profit of $3.32 billion in the three months through to the end of September, up from $2.80 billion in the previous quarter and $86 million in the third quarter of 2020.

This was above market consensus of $3.06 billion, provided by the company and averaged from the forecasts of 25 analysts.

The company swung to a net loss of $2.54 billion reflecting high gas prices toward the end of the quarter. This compares with a net profit of $3.12 billion in the immediately prior quarter, it added.

The FTSE 100 energy group also said that it aims to execute a further $1.25 billion buyback before it announces its fourth-quarter results and that it expects upstream underlying production to be slightly higher than in 2020. This will be driven by a "ramp up of major projects, primarily in gas regions, partly offset by the impacts of reduced capital investment and decline in lower-margin gas assets," it said.

Write to Sabela Ojea at sabela.ojea@wsj.com; @sabelaojeaguix

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-02-21 0345ET