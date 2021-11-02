Log in
    BP.   GB0007980591

BP PLC

(BP.)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 11/01 12:38:39 pm
357 GBX   +1.75%
03:52aBP raises share buybacks by $1.25 billion after gas prices, trading lift Q3 profit
RE
03:45aBP 3Q Underlying Replacement Cost Profit Rose Ahead of Views
DJ
03:41aBP earnings spike after energy prices rocket
AQ
BP 3Q Underlying Replacement Cost Profit Rose Ahead of Views

11/02/2021 | 03:45am EDT
By Sabela Ojea

BP PLC on Tuesday reported a rise in underlying replacement cost profit, beating expectations, and said that it continues to expect a decline in full-year upstream production.

The British oil-and-gas major made an underlying replacement cost profit of $3.32 billion in the three months through to the end of September, up from $2.80 billion in the previous quarter and $86 million in the third quarter of 2020.

This was above market consensus of $3.06 billion, provided by the company and averaged from the forecasts of 25 analysts.

The company swung to a net loss of $2.54 billion reflecting high gas prices toward the end of the quarter. This compares with a net profit of $3.12 billion in the immediately prior quarter, it added.

The FTSE 100 energy group also said that it aims to execute a further $1.25 billion buyback before it announces its fourth-quarter results and that it expects upstream underlying production to be slightly higher than in 2020. This will be driven by a "ramp up of major projects, primarily in gas regions, partly offset by the impacts of reduced capital investment and decline in lower-margin gas assets," it said.

Write to Sabela Ojea at sabela.ojea@wsj.com; @sabelaojeaguix

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-02-21 0345ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
BP PLC 1.75% 357 Delayed Quote.40.11%
WTI 0.21% 84.054 Delayed Quote.71.67%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 171 B - -
Net income 2021 13 951 M - -
Net Debt 2021 39 138 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 7,05x
Yield 2021 4,43%
Capitalization 96 756 M 96 891 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,80x
EV / Sales 2022 0,80x
Nbr of Employees 63 600
Free-Float 93,9%
