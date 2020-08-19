Log in
BP plc    BP.   GB0007980591

BP PLC

(BP.)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

BP : Air bp and Neste to offer increased volume of sustainable aviation ‎fuel in Europe

08/19/2020 | 12:42pm EDT
  • Air bp and Neste agree to offer a five-fold increase in volume of sustainable aviation fuel
  • Deliveries due to start in the coming weeks

Disclaimer

BP plc published this content on 19 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2020 16:41:08 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 190 B - -
Net income 2020 -18 735 M - -
Net Debt 2020 44 626 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -3,29x
Yield 2020 6,97%
Capitalization 75 590 M 75 442 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,63x
EV / Sales 2021 0,52x
Nbr of Employees 67 600
Free-Float 93,2%
Chart BP PLC
Duration : Period :
BP plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 4,87 $
Last Close Price 3,76 $
Spread / Highest target 84,3%
Spread / Average Target 29,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bernard Looney Chief Executive Officer & Director
Helge Lund Chairman
Andy Hopwood COO & Executive VP-Upstream Strategy
Murray Auchincloss Chief Financial Officer
Angela Rosemary Emily Strank Chief Scientist & Head-Downstream Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BP PLC-39.92%75 442
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD40.78%180 272
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-39.19%179 404
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-24.73%67 737
NESTE OYJ37.01%38 900
PTT-15.34%34 825
