|
BP : Air bp and Neste to offer increased volume of sustainable aviation fuel in Europe
08/19/2020 | 12:42pm EDT
-
Air bp and Neste agree to offer a five-fold increase in volume of sustainable aviation fuel
-
Deliveries due to start in the coming weeks
Disclaimer
BP plc published this content on 19 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2020 16:41:08 UTC
|
|
|
|Sales 2020
|
190 B
-
-
|Net income 2020
|
-18 735 M
-
-
|Net Debt 2020
|
44 626 M
-
-
|P/E ratio 2020
|-3,29x
|Yield 2020
|6,97%
|
|Capitalization
|
75 590 M
75 442 M
-
|EV / Sales 2020
|0,63x
|EV / Sales 2021
|0,52x
|Nbr of Employees
|67 600
|Free-Float
|93,2%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends BP PLC
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Neutral
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|22
|Average target price
|
4,87 $
|Last Close Price
|
3,76 $
|Spread / Highest target
|
84,3%
|Spread / Average Target
|
29,6%
|Spread / Lowest Target
|
-25,3%
|1st jan.
|Capitalization (M$)
|BP PLC
|-39.92%
|75 442