BP : Asia's deepest gas project starts production

First in trio of deepwater gas projects in partnership with Reliance that are expected to help meet India's rapidly expanding energy needs
India has a new supply of cleaner-burning gas today after production started from R Cluster ̶ anultra-deepwater gas project in block KG D6 off the east coast of the country.
Chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) Mukesh Ambani said: 'This is a significant milestone towards transforming India's energy landscape, for a cleaner and greener, gas-based economy.'
RIL and bp are developing three deepwater gas projects in block KG D6 ̶ R Cluster, Satellites Cluster and MJ ̶ which together are expected to meet approximately 15% of India's gas demand by 2023.
bp chief executive Bernard said: 'This start-up is another example of the possibility of our partnership with Reliance, bringing the best of both companies to help meet India's rapidly expanding energy needs. Growing India's own production of cleaner-burning gas to meet a significant portion of its energy demand, these three new KG D6 projects will support the country's drive to shape and improve its future energy mix.'
