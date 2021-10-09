Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. BP plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BP.   GB0007980591

BP PLC

(BP.)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 10/08 11:38:34 am
353.55 GBX   +2.54%
01:32pBP : Banishing the stigma around mental health
PU
10/08ADRs Close Higher; Oil Majors Trade Actively
DJ
10/08European ADRs Move Higher in Friday Trading
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BP : Banishing the stigma around mental health

10/09/2021 | 01:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Good mental health is critical to wellbeing and crucial to helping people realize their potential. That's why this World Mental Health Day, we're opening a global programme of events to help improve the health and wellbeing of our workforce and their families
3 min read | News

bp's Charlie Wheeler is one of many 'mental health champions' supporting a company-wide drive to get people talking this World Mental Health Day (WMHD).

Our social media specialist will join colleagues in sharing his own experiences of mental health at events where employees can debate whether mental health discriminates, hear from in-house experts on the signs of burnout and, at their leisure, enjoy free access to online meditation sessions.

Disclaimer

BP plc published this content on 08 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2021 17:31:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BP PLC
01:32pBP : Banishing the stigma around mental health
PU
10/08ADRs Close Higher; Oil Majors Trade Actively
DJ
10/08European ADRs Move Higher in Friday Trading
MT
10/08Soaring oil prices lift UK bluechips, Eurowag slides in London debut
RE
10/07BP : Chooses Germany as EU Home Member State
MT
10/07Shenzhen Gas Signs 10-Year LNG Supply Deal With BP
DJ
10/07BP : Alaska says its planned LNG project will help Asia cut carbon emissions
RE
10/07PJSC LUKOIL : Lukoil To Purchase Additional Stake In Azerbaijan Gas Project For $2.25 Bill..
MT
10/07BP P.L.C. : Release of the Home Member State according to Article 5 of the WpHG [the Germa..
EQ
10/07BP P.L.C. : Release of the Home Member State according to Article 5 of the WpHG [the Germa..
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BP PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 162 B - -
Net income 2021 13 414 M - -
Net Debt 2021 38 808 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 7,38x
Yield 2021 4,49%
Capitalization 95 836 M 96 026 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,83x
EV / Sales 2022 0,72x
Nbr of Employees 63 600
Free-Float 93,9%
Chart BP PLC
Duration : Period :
BP plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 4,81 $
Average target price 5,13 $
Spread / Average Target 6,53%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bernard Looney Chief Executive Officer & Director
Murray Auchincloss Chief Financial Officer & Director
Helge Lund Chairman
Gordon Young Birrell Executive Vice President-Production & Operations
Paula Rosput Reynolds Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BP PLC38.76%96 055
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION50.85%263 243
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD34.55%225 795
CHEVRON CORPORATION27.95%208 959
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION14.99%81 145
NESTE OYJ-19.49%42 331