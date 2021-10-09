BP : Banishing the stigma around mental health

Good mental health is critical to wellbeing and crucial to helping people realize their potential. That's why this World Mental Health Day, we're opening a global programme of events to help improve the health and wellbeing of our workforce and their families
3 min read | News
bp's Charlie Wheeler is one of many 'mental health champions' supporting a company-wide drive to get people talking this World Mental Health Day (WMHD).
Our social media specialist will join colleagues in sharing his own experiences of mental health at events where employees can debate whether mental health discriminates, hear from in-house experts on the signs of burnout and, at their leisure, enjoy free access to online meditation sessions.
Disclaimer
BP plc published this content on 08 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2021 17:31:03 UTC.