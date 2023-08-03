BP : Berenberg reiterates its Neutral rating
Today at 10:30 am
Share
Analyst Henry Tarr from Berenberg research gives the stock a Neutral rating. The target price continues to be set at GBX 490.
Share
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser - 2023
|Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 10:53:18 2023-08-03 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|475.50 GBX
|+0.40%
|-1.42%
|-0.42%
|04:30pm
|BP : Berenberg reiterates its Neutral rating
|MD
|03:29pm
|Sector Update: Energy Stocks Gain Pre-Bell Thursday
|MT
|BP : Berenberg reiterates its Neutral rating
|MD
|Sector Update: Energy Stocks Gain Pre-Bell Thursday
|MT
|India says Petrochina, other global oil companies keen to build SPRs
|RE
|Eni to Resume Activities in Libya Following Security Risk Revision
|MT
|BP Invests About $5.1 Million in Software Firm Dynamon
|MT
|BP Makes GBP4 Million Investment in British Software Group Dynamon
|MT
|BP : Q2: saved by promising projects, cash returns
|BP : Goldman Sachs reaffirms its Buy rating
|MD
|For investors, green companies still hard to find with new emissions reporting rules
|RE
|UK's Grant Shapps convenes summit with energy giants in Downing Street
|AN
|UK Government to Hold Energy Summit with Industry Leaders
|MT
|BP Set to Defend Rights in Arbitration Against US Exporter Venture Global LNG, CEO Says
|MT
|BP to defend its rights to the fullest in Venture Global LNG arbitration case
|RE
|Gloomy data makes investors more cautious on global economy
|RE
|BP, Equinor in Talks to Amend JV Terms in US
|MT
|Gloomy data tempers optimism on global economy
|RE
|Pharma Results Weigh on Exchange-Traded Funds, Equity Futures Pre-Bell Tuesday
|MT
|BP's Q2 Non-GAAP Earnings, Sales Fall; Issues Q3, 2023 Outlook
|MT
|BP, Equinor revisit U.S offshore wind projects power sale agreements
|RE
|BP : Receives a Buy rating from UBS
|MD
|Trending: BP Commits to Shareholder Returns Despite Weak Trading
|DJ
|MORNING BID AMERICAS-August cools Wall St stocks
|RE
|BP : Gets a Buy rating from RBC
|MD
|BP Expects African LNG Project to be Delayed to 2024
|MT
|Correction to BP Article
|DJ
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-0.37%
|103 B $
|+12.47%
|93 426 M $
|+16.80%
|54 327 M $
|+4.49%
|48 501 M $
|-2.18%
|44 604 M $
|+5.31%
|30 552 M $
|-24.71%
|27 379 M $
|-0.87%
|23 943 M $
|-8.75%
|18 949 M $
|+22.22%
|15 621 M $