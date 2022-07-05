BP : Bid to put wind energy at the heart of Rotterdam

There's a saying in Rotterdam: "Geen woorden, maar daden." Translated, it means "actions say more than words" and it reflects the hands-on attitude of this vibrant, multicultural seaport. In other words, the city and its people like to get things done.



A glance at Rotterdam's history quickly reveals this motto in action. From the huge post-war infrastructure programme, to the more recent construction of the world's largest floating building that rises with the harbour tides to address the impact of climate change. Indeed, Rotterdam is a city with a reputation for reinvention in the face of challenge. Now, this coastal powerhouse is at it again, with big ambitions to become a zero-emission port by 2050.



bp is ready to help the Rotterdam region and the Netherlands as a whole take important steps towards realizing their low carbon ambitions.



That's where our two offshore wind bids come in.

