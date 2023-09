--BP Chief Executive Bernard Looney is stepping down, according to a report from the Financial Times, citing people familiar with the matter.

--The departure comes less than four years after Looney, who joined the energy giant in 1991, was tapped to take over as CEO, the Financial Times said.

--A spokesperson for BP couldn't immediately provide the Financial Times with a comment.

Write to Dean Seal at dean.seal@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-12-23 1410ET