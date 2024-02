By Christian Moess Laursen

British energy major BP said it has formally appointed Kate Thomson as chief financial officer following last month's confirmation of Murray Auchincloss as chief executive officer.

Thomson was named as interim CFO after Auchincloss became interim CEO when Bernard Looney was terminated as BP boss in September.

Write to Christian Moess Laursen at christian.moess@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-02-24 0722ET