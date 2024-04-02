



Exhibit 1.1

Preliminary Announcement on the publication of financial statements

London - 01 March 2024

BP p.l.c. ("bp") announces in accordance with Articles 114 and 117 of the WpHG (the German Securities Act) that the Annual Financial Report in English shall be disclosed on 08 March 2024 and can be found at the following web address: https://www.bp.com/en/global/corporate/investors/results-reporting-and-presentations/annual-report.html .

Exhibit 1.2

BP p.l.c.

Transaction in Own Shares

BP p.l.c. (the "Company") announces that on 1 March 2024 it has purchased, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2023 Annual General Meeting of the Company, a total of 4,775,445 of its ordinary shares of $0.25 each ("Shares") on the London Stock Exchange and Cboe (UK) as part of the buyback programme announced on 6 February 2024 (the "Programme") and as detailed below:

London Stock Exchange Cboe (UK)/BXE Cboe (UK)/CXE Number of Shares purchased: 2,920,649 313,193 1,541,603 Highest price paid per Share (pence): 471.45 471.45 471.45 Lowest price paid per Share (pence): 464.15 464.25 464.25 Volume weighted average price paid per Share (pence): 468.7360 468.8670 468.8119

The Company intends to cancel these shares in accordance with theauthority granted by its shareholders at the Company's 2023 Annual General Meeting.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Morgan Stanley and Co. International p.l.c. (Intermediary code: MSLNGB2X) on the date of purchase as part of the Programme.

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: BP p.l.c. (ISIN CODE: GB0007980591)

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence) Aggregated volume London Stock Exchange 468.7360 2,920,649 Cboe (UK)/BXE 468.8670 313,193 Cboe (UK)/CXE 468.8119 1,541,603

Individual transactions:

Publication of new total number of voting rights according to Sec. 41 WpHG

Publication of total number of voting rights

Exhibit 1.3

BP p.l.c. (the "Company")

1 March 2024

BP p.l.c.

Director Declaration

Pursuant to LR 9.6.14, BP p.l.c. ('the Company') confirms that Karen Richardson, non-executive director of the Company, stepped down from her position as chair of Origin Materials, Inc. on 1 March 2024.

Exhibit 1.4

BP p.l.c.

Transaction in Own Shares

BP p.l.c. (the "Company") announces that on 04 March 2024 it has purchased, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2023 Annual General Meeting of the Company, a total of 4,742,770 of its ordinary shares of $0.25 each ("Shares") on the London Stock Exchange and Cboe (UK) as part of the buyback programme announced on 6 February 2024 (the "Programme") and as detailed below:

London Stock Exchange Cboe (UK)/BXE Cboe (UK)/CXE Number of Shares purchased: 2,607,380 306,058 1,829,332 Highest price paid per Share (pence): 479.30 479.30 479.30 Lowest price paid per Share (pence): 469.95 469.85 469.85 Volume weighted average price paid per Share (pence): 473.7490 473.9353 473.8281

The Company intends to cancel these shares in accordance with theauthority granted by its shareholders at the Company's 2023 Annual General Meeting.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Morgan Stanley and Co. International p.l.c. (Intermediary code: MSLNGB2X) on the date of purchase as part of the Programme.

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: BP p.l.c. (ISIN CODE: GB0007980591)

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence) Aggregated volume London Stock Exchange 473.7490 2,607,380 Cboe (UK)/BXE 473.9353 306,058 Cboe (UK)/CXE 473.8281 1,829,332

Individual transactions:

Publication of new total number of voting rights according to Sec. 41 WpHG

Publication of total number of voting rights

Exhibit 1.5

BP p.l.c.

Transaction in Own Shares

BP p.l.c. (the "Company") announces that on 05 March 2024 it has purchased, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2023 Annual General Meeting of the Company, a total of 4,784,156 of its ordinary shares of $0.25 each ("Shares") on the London Stock Exchange and Cboe (UK) as part of the buyback programme announced on 6 February 2024 (the "Programme") and as detailed below:

London Stock Exchange Cboe (UK)/BXE Cboe (UK)/CXE Number of Shares purchased: 2,739,516 342,998 1,701,642 Highest price paid per Share (pence): 471.35 471.35 471.35 Lowest price paid per Share (pence): 466.85 466.85 466.85 Volume weighted average price paid per Share (pence): 469.4278 469.5669 469.4985

The Company intends to cancel these shares in accordance with theauthority granted by its shareholders at the Company's 2023 Annual General Meeting.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Morgan Stanley and Co. International p.l.c. (Intermediary code: MSLNGB2X) on the date of purchase as part of the Programme.

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: BP p.l.c. (ISIN CODE: GB0007980591)

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence) Aggregated volume London Stock Exchange 469.4278 2,739,516 Cboe (UK)/BXE 469.5669 342,998 Cboe (UK)/CXE 469.4985 1,701,642

Individual transactions:

Publication of new total number of voting rights according to Sec. 41 WpHG

Publication of total number of voting rights

Exhibit 1.6

BP p.l.c.

Transaction in Own Shares

BP p.l.c. (the "Company") announces that on 06 March 2024 it has purchased, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2023 Annual General Meeting of the Company, a total of 4,506,862 of its ordinary shares of $0.25 each ("Shares") on the London Stock Exchange and Cboe (UK) as part of the buyback programme announced on 6 February 2024 (the "Programme") and as detailed below:

London Stock Exchange Cboe (UK)/BXE Cboe (UK)/CXE Number of Shares purchased: 2,912,698 296,018 1,298,146 Highest price paid per Share (pence): 479.50 479.50 479.50 Lowest price paid per Share (pence): 470.95 471.15 471.15 Volume weighted average price paid per Share (pence): 477.5488 477.4577 477.5252

The Company intends to cancel these shares in accordance with theauthority granted by its shareholders at the Company's 2023 Annual General Meeting.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Morgan Stanley and Co. International p.l.c. (Intermediary code: MSLNGB2X) on the date of purchase as part of the Programme.

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: BP p.l.c. (ISIN CODE: GB0007980591)

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence) Aggregated volume London Stock Exchange 477.5488 2,912,698 Cboe (UK)/BXE 477.4577 296,018 Cboe (UK)/CXE 477.5252 1,298,146

Individual transactions:

Publication of new total number of voting rights according to Sec. 41 WpHG

Publication of total number of voting rights

Exhibit 1.7

BP p.l.c.

Transaction in Own Shares

BP p.l.c. (the "Company") announces that on 07 March 2024 it has purchased, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2023 Annual General Meeting of the Company, a total of 4,705,445 of its ordinary shares of $0.25 each ("Shares") on the London Stock Exchange and Cboe (UK) as part of the buyback programme announced on 6 February 2024 (the "Programme") and as detailed below:

London Stock Exchange Cboe (UK)/BXE Cboe (UK)/CXE Number of Shares purchased: 2,867,220 276,739 1,561,486 Highest price paid per Share (pence): 478.70 478.65 478.70 Lowest price paid per Share (pence): 474.70 474.70 474.70 Volume weighted average price paid per Share (pence): 476.2055 476.1699 476.0388

The Company intends to cancel these shares in accordance with theauthority granted by its shareholders at the Company's 2023 Annual General Meeting.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Morgan Stanley and Co. International p.l.c. (Intermediary code: MSLNGB2X) on the date of purchase as part of the Programme.

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: BP p.l.c. (ISIN CODE: GB0007980591)

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence) Aggregated volume London Stock Exchange 476.2055 2,867,220 Cboe (UK)/BXE 476.1699 276,739 Cboe (UK)/CXE 476.0388 1,561,486

Individual transactions:

Publication of new total number of voting rights according to Sec. 41 WpHG

Publication of total number of voting rights

Exhibit 1.8

BP p.l.c.

Transaction in Own Shares

BP p.l.c. (the "Company") announces that on 08 March 2024 it has purchased, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2023 Annual General Meeting of the Company, a total of 4,684,606 of its ordinary shares of $0.25 each ("Shares") on the London Stock Exchange and Cboe (UK) as part of the buyback programme announced on 6 February 2024 (the "Programme") and as detailed below:

London Stock Exchange Cboe (UK)/BXE Cboe (UK)/CXE Number of Shares purchased: 2,757,578 221,303 1,705,725 Highest price paid per Share (pence): 480.00 480.00 480.00 Lowest price paid per Share (pence): 472.00 472.20 472.00 Volume weighted average price paid per Share (pence): 475.3598 475.4898 475.5222

The Company intends to cancel these shares in accordance with theauthority granted by its shareholders at the Company's 2023 Annual General Meeting.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Morgan Stanley and Co. International p.l.c. (Intermediary code: MSLNGB2X) on the date of purchase as part of the Programme.

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: BP p.l.c. (ISIN CODE: GB0007980591)

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence) Aggregated volume London Stock Exchange 475.3598 2,757,578 Cboe (UK)/BXE 475.4898 221,303 Cboe (UK)/CXE 475.5222 1,705,725

Individual transactions:

Publication of new total number of voting rights according to Sec. 41 WpHG

Publication of total number of voting rights

Exhibit 1.9

BP p.l.c.

Transaction in Own Shares

BP p.l.c. (the "Company") announces that on 11 March 2024 it has purchased, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2023 Annual General Meeting of the Company, a total of 4,726,614 of its ordinary shares of $0.25 each ("Shares") on the London Stock Exchange and Cboe (UK) as part of the buyback programme announced on 6 February 2024 (the "Programme") and as detailed below:

London Stock Exchange Cboe (UK)/BXE Cboe (UK)/CXE Number of Shares purchased: 2,796,263 308,721 1,621,630 Highest price paid per Share (pence): 473.05 472.95 473.10 Lowest price paid per Share (pence): 467.80 467.80 467.80 Volume weighted average price paid per Share (pence): 470.0853 470.0008 469.9538

The Company intends to cancel these shares in accordance with theauthority granted by its shareholders at the Company's 2023 Annual General Meeting.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Morgan Stanley and Co. International p.l.c. (Intermediary code: MSLNGB2X) on the date of purchase as part of the Programme.

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: BP p.l.c. (ISIN CODE: GB0007980591)

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence) Aggregated volume London Stock Exchange 470.0853 2,796,263 Cboe (UK)/BXE 470.0008 308,721 Cboe (UK)/CXE 469.9538 1,621,630

Individual transactions:

Publication of new total number of voting rights according to Sec. 41 WpHG

Publication of total number of voting rights

Exhibit 1.10

BP p.l.c.

Notification of transactions of persons discharging managerial responsibility or persons closely associated

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Kate Thomson 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief financial officer/ director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name BP p.l.c. b) LEI 213800LH1BZH3DI6G760 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of $0.25 GB0007980591 b) Nature of the transaction Shares acquired through participation in the BP ShareMatch UK Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £4.721 5 d) Aggregated information - Volume - Price - Total 5 £4.721 £23.61 e) Date of the transaction 11 March 2024 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Julia Emanuele 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Person Closely Associated with Murray Auchincloss, chief executive officer b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name BP p.l.c. b) LEI 213800LH1BZH3DI6G760 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of $0.25 GB0007980591 b) Nature of the transaction Shares acquired through participation in the BP ShareMatch UK Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £4.721 80 d) Aggregated information - Volume - Price - Total 80 £4.721 £377.68 e) Date of the transaction 11 March 2024 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

This notice is given in fulfilment of the obligation under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

Exhibit 1.11

BP p.l.c.

Transaction in Own Shares

BP p.l.c. (the "Company") announces that on 12 March 2024 it has purchased, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2023 Annual General Meeting of the Company, a total of 4,659,353 of its ordinary shares of $0.25 each ("Shares") on the London Stock Exchange and Cboe (UK) as part of the buyback programme announced on 6 February 2024 (the "Programme") and as detailed below:

London Stock Exchange Cboe (UK)/BXE Cboe (UK)/CXE Number of Shares purchased: 2,955,629 322,168 1,381,556 Highest price paid per Share (pence): 480.00 480.00 480.00 Lowest price paid per Share (pence): 476.65 476.65 476.65 Volume weighted average price paid per Share (pence): 478.7637 478.8119 478.8021

The Company intends to cancel these shares in accordance with theauthority granted by its shareholders at the Company's 2023 Annual General Meeting.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Morgan Stanley and Co. International p.l.c. (Intermediary code: MSLNGB2X) on the date of purchase as part of the Programme.

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: BP p.l.c. (ISIN CODE: GB0007980591)

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence) Aggregated volume London Stock Exchange 478.7637 2,955,629 Cboe (UK)/BXE 478.8119 322,168 Cboe (UK)/CXE 478.8021 1,381,556

Individual transactions:

Publication of new total number of voting rights according to Sec. 41 WpHG

Publication of total number of voting rights

Exhibit 1.12

BP p.l.c.

Transaction in Own Shares

BP p.l.c. (the "Company") announces that on 13 March 2024 it has purchased, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2023 Annual General Meeting of the Company, a total of 4,621,206 of its ordinary shares of $0.25 each ("Shares") on the London Stock Exchange and Cboe (UK) as part of the buyback programme announced on 6 February 2024 (the "Programme") and as detailed below:

London Stock Exchange Cboe (UK)/BXE Cboe (UK)/CXE Number of Shares purchased: 2,847,034 311,277 1,462,895 Highest price paid per Share (pence): 486.70 486.70 486.70 Lowest price paid per Share (pence): 476.90 476.90 476.90 Volume weighted average price paid per Share (pence): 482.1246 482.7446 482.3763

The Company intends to cancel these shares in accordance with theauthority granted by its shareholders at the Company's 2023 Annual General Meeting.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Morgan Stanley and Co. International p.l.c. (Intermediary code: MSLNGB2X) on the date of purchase as part of the Programme.

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: BP p.l.c. (ISIN CODE: GB0007980591)

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence) Aggregated volume London Stock Exchange 482.1246 2,847,034 Cboe (UK)/BXE 482.7446 311,277 Cboe (UK)/CXE 482.3763 1,462,895

Individual transactions:

Publication of new total number of voting rights according to Sec. 41 WpHG

Publication of total number of voting rights

Exhibit 1.13

BP p.l.c.

Transaction in Own Shares

BP p.l.c. (the "Company") announces that on 14 March 2024 it has purchased, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2023 Annual General Meeting of the Company, a total of 4,559,498 of its ordinary shares of $0.25 each ("Shares") on the London Stock Exchange and Cboe (UK) as part of the buyback programme announced on 6 February 2024 (the "Programme") and as detailed below:

London Stock Exchange Cboe (UK)/BXE Cboe (UK)/CXE Number of Shares purchased: 2,676,286 296,826 1,586,386 Highest price paid per Share (pence): 489.80 489.80 489.80 Lowest price paid per Share (pence): 484.25 484.45 484.45 Volume weighted average price paid per Share (pence): 487.9819 488.1039 488.0469

The Company intends to cancel these shares in accordance with theauthority granted by its shareholders at the Company's 2023 Annual General Meeting.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Morgan Stanley and Co. International p.l.c. (Intermediary code: MSLNGB2X) on the date of purchase as part of the Programme.

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: BP p.l.c. (ISIN CODE: GB0007980591)

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence) Aggregated volume London Stock Exchange 487.9819 2,676,286 Cboe (UK)/BXE 488.1039 296,826 Cboe (UK)/CXE 488.0469 1,586,386

Individual transactions:

Publication of new total number of voting rights according to Sec. 41 WpHG

Publication of total number of voting rights

Exhibit 1.14

BP p.l.c.

Transaction in Own Shares

BP p.l.c. (the "Company") announces that on 15 March 2024 it has purchased, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2023 Annual General Meeting of the Company, a total of 4,551,442 of its ordinary shares of $0.25 each ("Shares") on the London Stock Exchange and Cboe (UK) as part of the buyback programme announced on 6 February 2024 (the "Programme") and as detailed below:

London Stock Exchange Cboe (UK)/BXE Cboe (UK)/CXE Number of Shares purchased: 3,010,910 301,032 1,239,500 Highest price paid per Share (pence): 494.75 494.25 494.75 Lowest price paid per Share (pence): 490.55 490.80 490.80 Volume weighted average price paid per Share (pence): 492.3081 492.4435 492.3869

The Company intends to cancel these shares in accordance with theauthority granted by its shareholders at the Company's 2023 Annual General Meeting.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Morgan Stanley and Co. International p.l.c. (Intermediary code: MSLNGB2X) on the date of purchase as part of the Programme.

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: BP p.l.c. (ISIN CODE: GB0007980591)

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence) Aggregated volume London Stock Exchange 492.3081 3,010,910 Cboe (UK)/BXE 492.4435 301,032 Cboe (UK)/CXE 492.3869 1,239,500

Individual transactions:

Publication of new total number of voting rights according to Sec. 41 WpHG

Publication of total number of voting rights

Exhibit 1.15

BP p.l.c.

Transaction in Own Shares

BP p.l.c. (the "Company") announces that on 18 March 2024 it has purchased, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2023 Annual General Meeting of the Company, a total of 4,534,938 of its ordinary shares of $0.25 each ("Shares") on the London Stock Exchange and Cboe (UK) as part of the buyback programme announced on 6 February 2024 (the "Programme") and as detailed below:

London Stock Exchange Cboe (UK)/BXE Cboe (UK)/CXE Number of Shares purchased: 2,577,994 336,557 1,620,387 Highest price paid per Share (pence): 496.30 496.25 496.30 Lowest price paid per Share (pence): 491.30 491.30 491.30 Volume weighted average price paid per Share (pence): 493.9068 494.0457 493.8570

The Company intends to cancel these shares in accordance with theauthority granted by its shareholders at the Company's 2023 Annual General Meeting.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Morgan Stanley and Co. International p.l.c. (Intermediary code: MSLNGB2X) on the date of purchase as part of the Programme.

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: BP p.l.c. (ISIN CODE: GB0007980591)

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence) Aggregated volume London Stock Exchange 493.9068 2,577,994 Cboe (UK)/BXE 494.0457 336,557 Cboe (UK)/CXE 493.8570 1,620,387

Individual transactions:

Publication of new total number of voting rights according to Sec. 41 WpHG

Publication of total number of voting rights

Exhibit 1.16

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Julia Emanuele 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Person Closely Associated with Murray Auchincloss, chief executive officer / director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name BP p.l.c. b) LEI 213800LH1BZH3DI6G760 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of $0.25 GB0007980591 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of restricted share units pursuant to the IST Deferred Annual Bonus Plan. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 16,591 d) Aggregated information - Volume - Price - Total 16,591 Nil consideration (market value £4.93) Nil (market value £81,793.63) e) Date of the transaction 18 March 2024 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Julia Emanuele 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Person Closely Associated with Murray Auchincloss, chief executive officer / director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name BP p.l.c. b) LEI 213800LH1BZH3DI6G760 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of $0.25 GB0007980591 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of restricted share units pursuant to the Restricted Share Plan II scheme. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 17,016 d) Aggregated information - Volume - Price - Total 17,016 Nil consideration (market value £4.93) Nil (market value £83,888.88) e) Date of the transaction 18 March 2024 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

This notice is given in fulfilment of the obligation under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

Exhibit 1.17

BP p.l.c.

Transaction in Own Shares

BP p.l.c. (the "Company") announces that on 19 March 2024 it has purchased, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2023 Annual General Meeting of the Company, a total of 4,416,973 of its ordinary shares of $0.25 each ("Shares") on the London Stock Exchange and Cboe (UK) as part of the buyback programme announced on 6 February 2024 (the "Programme") and as detailed below:

London Stock Exchange Cboe (UK)/BXE Cboe (UK)/CXE Number of Shares purchased: 2,560,273 271,421 1,585,279 Highest price paid per Share (pence): 498.90 498.85 498.85 Lowest price paid per Share (pence): 492.60 492.80 492.80 Volume weighted average price paid per Share (pence): 496.3503 496.3853 496.2892

The Company intends to cancel these shares in accordance with theauthority granted by its shareholders at the Company's 2023 Annual General Meeting.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Morgan Stanley and Co. International p.l.c. (Intermediary code: MSLNGB2X) on the date of purchase as part of the Programme.

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: BP p.l.c. (ISIN CODE: GB0007980591)

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence) Aggregated volume London Stock Exchange 496.3503 2,560,273 Cboe (UK)/BXE 496.3853 271,421 Cboe (UK)/CXE 496.2892 1,585,279

Individual transactions:

Publication of new total number of voting rights according to Sec. 41 WpHG

Publication of total number of voting rights

Exhibit 1.18

BP p.l.c.

Transaction in Own Shares

BP p.l.c. (the "Company") announces that on 20 March 2024 it has purchased, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2023 Annual General Meeting of the Company, a total of 4,432,414 of its ordinary shares of $0.25 each ("Shares") on the London Stock Exchange and Cboe (UK) as part of the buyback programme announced on 6 February 2024 (the "Programme") and as detailed below:

London Stock Exchange Cboe (UK)/BXE Cboe (UK)/CXE Number of Shares purchased: 2,503,941 313,660 1,614,813 Highest price paid per Share (pence): 497.10 497.10 497.05 Lowest price paid per Share (pence): 491.80 491.80 491.80 Volume weighted average price paid per Share (pence): 493.8339 494.1235 493.9026

The Company intends to cancel these shares in accordance with theauthority granted by its shareholders at the Company's 2023 Annual General Meeting.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Morgan Stanley and Co. International p.l.c. (Intermediary code: MSLNGB2X) on the date of purchase as part of the Programme.

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: BP p.l.c. (ISIN CODE: GB0007980591)

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence) Aggregated volume London Stock Exchange 493.8339 2,503,941 Cboe (UK)/BXE 494.1235 313,660 Cboe (UK)/CXE 493.9026 1,614,813

Individual transactions:

Publication of new total number of voting rights according to Sec. 41 WpHG

Publication of total number of voting rights

Exhibit 1.19

BP p.l.c.

Transaction in Own Shares

BP p.l.c. (the "Company") announces that on 21 March 2024 it has purchased, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2023 Annual General Meeting of the Company, a total of 4,376,018 of its ordinary shares of $0.25 each ("Shares") on the London Stock Exchange and Cboe (UK) as part of the buyback programme announced on 6 February 2024 (the "Programme") and as detailed below:

London Stock Exchange Cboe (UK)/BXE Cboe (UK)/CXE Number of Shares purchased: 2,600,927 332,148 1,442,943 Highest price paid per Share (pence): 499.20 499.15 499.35 Lowest price paid per Share (pence): 494.95 494.95 494.95 Volume weighted average price paid per Share (pence): 497.3681 497.4866 497.4007

The Company intends to cancel these shares in accordance with theauthority granted by its shareholders at the Company's 2023 Annual General Meeting.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Morgan Stanley and Co. International p.l.c. (Intermediary code: MSLNGB2X) on the date of purchase as part of the Programme.

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: BP p.l.c. (ISIN CODE: GB0007980591)

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence) Aggregated volume London Stock Exchange 497.3681 2,600,927 Cboe (UK)/BXE 497.4866 332,148 Cboe (UK)/CXE 497.4007 1,442,943

Individual transactions:

Publication of new total number of voting rights according to Sec. 41 WpHG

Publication of total number of voting rights

Exhibit 1.20

BP p.l.c.

Transaction in Own Shares

BP p.l.c. (the "Company") announces that on 22 March 2024 it has purchased, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2023 Annual General Meeting of the Company, a total of 4,414,923 of its ordinary shares of $0.25 each ("Shares") on the London Stock Exchange and Cboe (UK) as part of the buyback programme announced on 6 February 2024 (the "Programme") and as detailed below:

London Stock Exchange Cboe (UK)/BXE Cboe (UK)/CXE Number of Shares purchased: 2,766,350 305,882 1,342,691 Highest price paid per Share (pence): 503.00 503.00 503.00 Lowest price paid per Share (pence): 496.30 496.20 496.40 Volume weighted average price paid per Share (pence): 500.1764 500.4427 500.3914

The Company intends to cancel these shares in accordance with theauthority granted by its shareholders at the Company's 2023 Annual General Meeting.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Morgan Stanley and Co. International p.l.c. (Intermediary code: MSLNGB2X) on the date of purchase as part of the Programme.

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: BP p.l.c. (ISIN CODE: GB0007980591)

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence) Aggregated volume London Stock Exchange 500.1764 2,766,350 Cboe (UK)/BXE 500.4427 305,882 Cboe (UK)/CXE 500.3914 1,342,691

Individual transactions:

Publication of new total number of voting rights according to Sec. 41 WpHG

Publication of total number of voting rights

Exhibit 1.21

BP p.l.c.

Transaction in Own Shares

BP p.l.c. (the "Company") announces that on 25 March 2024 it has purchased, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2023 Annual General Meeting of the Company, a total of 4,374,952 of its ordinary shares of $0.25 each ("Shares") on the London Stock Exchange and Cboe (UK) as part of the buyback programme announced on 6 February 2024 (the "Programme") and as detailed below:

London Stock Exchange Cboe (UK)/BXE Cboe (UK)/CXE Number of Shares purchased: 2,580,840 345,869 1,448,243 Highest price paid per Share (pence): 506.20 506.20 506.20 Lowest price paid per Share (pence): 501.60 501.60 501.60 Volume weighted average price paid per Share (pence): 504.1258 504.2672 504.2128

The Company intends to cancel these shares in accordance with theauthority granted by its shareholders at the Company's 2023 Annual General Meeting.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Morgan Stanley and Co. International p.l.c. (Intermediary code: MSLNGB2X) on the date of purchase as part of the Programme.

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: BP p.l.c. (ISIN CODE: GB0007980591)

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence) Aggregated volume London Stock Exchange 504.1258 2,580,840 Cboe (UK)/BXE 504.2672 345,869 Cboe (UK)/CXE 504.2128 1,448,243

Individual transactions:

Publication of new total number of voting rights according to Sec. 41 WpHG

Publication of total number of voting rights

Exhibit 1.22

BP p.l.c.

Transaction in Own Shares

BP p.l.c. (the "Company") announces that on 26 March 2024 it has purchased, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2023 Annual General Meeting of the Company, a total of 4,391,914 of its ordinary shares of $0.25 each ("Shares") on the London Stock Exchange and Cboe (UK) as part of the buyback programme announced on 6 February 2024 (the "Programme") and as detailed below:

London Stock Exchange Cboe (UK)/BXE Cboe (UK)/CXE Number of Shares purchased: 2,320,088 396,831 1,674,995 Highest price paid per Share (pence): 504.90 504.90 504.90 Lowest price paid per Share (pence): 497.95 498.00 498.00 Volume weighted average price paid per Share (pence): 501.9748 502.0218 502.0283

The Company intends to cancel these shares in accordance with theauthority granted by its shareholders at the Company's 2023 Annual General Meeting.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Morgan Stanley and Co. International p.l.c. (Intermediary code: MSLNGB2X) on the date of purchase as part of the Programme.

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: BP p.l.c. (ISIN CODE: GB0007980591)

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence) Aggregated volume London Stock Exchange 501.9748 2,320,088 Cboe (UK)/BXE 502.0218 396,831 Cboe (UK)/CXE 502.0283 1,674,995

Individual transactions:

Publication of new total number of voting rights according to Sec. 41 WpHG

Publication of total number of voting rights

Exhibit 1.23

BP p.l.c.

Transaction in Own Shares

BP p.l.c. (the "Company") announces that on 27 March 2024 it has purchased, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2023 Annual General Meeting of the Company, a total of 4,611,330 of its ordinary shares of $0.25 each ("Shares") on the London Stock Exchange and Cboe (UK) as part of the buyback programme announced on 6 February 2024 (the "Programme") and as detailed below:

London Stock Exchange Cboe (UK)/BXE Cboe (UK)/CXE Number of Shares purchased: 2,558,292 375,030 1,678,008 Highest price paid per Share (pence): 495.75 495.85 495.85 Lowest price paid per Share (pence): 489.90 489.60 489.60 Volume weighted average price paid per Share (pence): 493.2312 493.4091 493.2819

The Company intends to cancel these shares in accordance with theauthority granted by its shareholders at the Company's 2023 Annual General Meeting.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Morgan Stanley and Co. International p.l.c. (Intermediary code: MSLNGB2X) on the date of purchase as part of the Programme.

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: BP p.l.c. (ISIN CODE: GB0007980591)

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence) Aggregated volume London Stock Exchange 493.2312 2,558,292 Cboe (UK)/BXE 493.4091 375,030 Cboe (UK)/CXE 493.2819 1,678,008

Individual transactions:

Publication of new total number of voting rights according to Sec. 41 WpHG

Publication of total number of voting rights

Exhibit 1.24

BP p.l.c.

Transaction in Own Shares

BP p.l.c. (the "Company") announces that on 28 March 2024 it has purchased, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2023 Annual General Meeting of the Company, a total of 4,572,890 of its ordinary shares of $0.25 each ("Shares") on the London Stock Exchange and Cboe (UK) as part of the buyback programme announced on 6 February 2024 (the "Programme") and as detailed below:

London Stock Exchange Cboe (UK)/BXE Cboe (UK)/CXE Number of Shares purchased: 2,772,976 311,427 1,488,487 Highest price paid per Share (pence): 498.60 498.30 498.30 Lowest price paid per Share (pence): 493.30 493.30 493.30 Volume weighted average price paid per Share (pence): 496.2841 496.2826 496.2824

The Company intends to cancel these shares in accordance with theauthority granted by its shareholders at the Company's 2023 Annual General Meeting.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Morgan Stanley and Co. International p.l.c. (Intermediary code: MSLNGB2X) on the date of purchase as part of the Programme.

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: BP p.l.c. (ISIN CODE: GB0007980591)

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence) Aggregated volume London Stock Exchange 496.2841 2,772,976 Cboe (UK)/BXE 496.2826 311,427 Cboe (UK)/CXE 496.2824 1,488,487

Individual transactions:

