bpplc-maybatchfilingfinal
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
Form 6-K
Report of Foreign Issuer
Pursuant to Rule 13a-16 or 15d-16 of
the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
for the period ended 31 May, 2024
BP p.l.c.
(Translation of registrant's name into English)
1 ST JAMES'S SQUARE, LONDON, SW1Y 4PD, ENGLAND
(Address of principal executive offices)
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual
reports under cover Form 20-F or Form 40-F.
Form 20-F |X| Form 40-F
--------------- ----------------
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant by furnishing the information
contained in this Form is also thereby furnishing the information to the
Commission pursuant to Rule 12g3-2(b) under the Securities Exchange Act of
1934.
Yes No |X|
--------------- --------------
Exhibit 1.1
Transaction in Own Shares dated 01 May 2024
Exhibit 1.2
Transaction in Own Shares dated 02 May 2024
Exhibit 1.3
Transaction in Own Shares dated 03 May 2024
Exhibit 1.4
Director Declaration dated 07 May 2024
Exhibit 1.5
Director/PDMR Shareholding dated 08 May 2024
Exhibit 1.6
Director/PDMR Shareholding dated 08 May 2024
Exhibit 1.7
Share Repurchases dated 08 May 2024
Exhibit 1.8
Transaction in Own Shares dated 08 May 2024
Exhibit 1.9
Transaction in Own Shares dated 10 May 2024
Exhibit 1.10
Transaction in Own Shares dated 10 May 2024
Exhibit 1.11
Director/PDMR Shareholding dated 13 May 2024
Exhibit 1.12
Transaction in Own Shares dated 13 May 2024
Exhibit 1.13
Transaction in Own Shares dated 14 May 2024
Exhibit 1.14
Transaction in Own Shares dated 15 May 2024
Exhibit 1.15
Transaction in Own Shares dated 16 May 2024
Exhibit 1.16
Transaction in Own Shares dated 17 May 2024
Exhibit 1.17
Transaction in Own Shares dated 20 May 2024
Exhibit 1.18
Transaction in Own Shares dated 21 May 2024
Exhibit 1.19
Transaction in Own Shares dated 22 May 2024
Exhibit 1.20
Transaction in Own Shares dated 23 May 2024
Exhibit 1.21
Transaction in Own Shares dated 24 May 2024
Exhibit 1.22
Transaction in Own Shares dated 28 May 2024
Exhibit 1.23
Transaction in Own Shares dated 29 May 2024
Exhibit 1.24
Transaction in Own Shares dated 30 May 2024
Exhibit 1.25
Transaction in Own Shares dated 31 May 2024
Exhibit 1.1
BP p.l.c.
Transaction in Own Shares
BP p.l.c. (the "Company") announces that on 1 May 2024 it has purchased, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2023 Annual General Meeting of the Company, a total of 4,500,160 of its ordinary shares of $0.25 each ("Shares") on the London Stock Exchange and Cboe (UK) as part of the buyback programme announced on 6 February 2024 (the "Programme") and as detailed below:
London Stock Exchange
Cboe (UK)/BXE
Cboe (UK)/CXE
Number of Shares purchased:
2,331,932
405,098
1,763,130
Highest price paid per Share (pence):
521.20
521.20
521.20
Lowest price paid per Share (pence):
508.70
508.70
508.70
Volume weighted average price paid per Share (pence):
514.1230
514.4423
514.6902
The Company intends to cancel these shares in accordance with the authority granted by its shareholders at the Company's 2023 Annual General Meeting.
The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Morgan Stanley and Co. International p.l.c. (Intermediary code: MSLNGB2X) on the date of purchase as part of the Programme.
Further enquiries:
bp Investor Relations +44(0) 207 4964000
Schedule of Purchases
Shares purchased: BP p.l.c. (ISIN CODE: GB0007980591)
Aggregate information:
Venue
Volume-weighted
average price (pence)
Aggregated volume
London Stock Exchange
514.1230
2,331,932
Cboe (UK)/BXE
514.4423
405,098
Cboe (UK)/CXE
514.6902
1,763,130
Individual transactions:
To view details of the individual transactions, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser.
http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/9033M_1-2024-5-1.pdf
The above Transaction in Own Shares announcement is prepared on a trade basis. It is expected the shares purchased will be delivered to the Company in two working days.
The below Total Number of Voting Rights announcement is prepared on a settlement basis. Only purchased shares delivered to the company for cancellation have been deducted from the total voting rights.
Publication of new total number of voting rights according to Sec. 41 WpHG
Publication of total number of voting rights
1. Information on the issuer
BP p.l.c.
1 St. James's Square
London
SW1Y 4PD
UK
2. Type of capital measure
Type of capital measure
Status at / date of effectiveness
Issue of subscription shares (Section 41 (2) WpHG)
X
Other capital measure (§ 41 (1) WpHG)
01 May 2024
3. New total number of voting rights:
No. Ordinary shares of US$0.25 each (excluding treasury shares)
16,788,308,876
No. Preference shares of £1 each
12,706,252
No. Ordinary shares held in treasury
723,354,416
New total number of voting rights (including treasury shares):
17,516,745,792
Ordinary shares have one vote per share and preference shares two votes for every £5 in nominal capital held.
Exhibit 1.2
BP p.l.c.
Transaction in Own Shares
BP p.l.c. (the "Company") announces that on 2 May 2024 it has purchased, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2023 Annual General Meeting of the Company, a total of 4,532,324 of its ordinary shares of $0.25 each ("Shares") on the London Stock Exchange and Cboe (UK) as part of the buyback programme announced on 6 February 2024 (the "Programme") and as detailed below:
London Stock Exchange
Cboe (UK)/BXE
Cboe (UK)/CXE
Number of Shares purchased:
2,624,362
394,480
1,513,482
Highest price paid per Share (pence):
517.00
517.00
517.00
Lowest price paid per Share (pence):
503.70
503.70
503.70
Volume weighted average price paid per Share (pence):
512.8001
512.4583
512.3553
The Company intends to cancel these shares in accordance with the authority granted by its shareholders at the Company's 2023 Annual General Meeting.
The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Morgan Stanley and Co. International p.l.c. (Intermediary code: MSLNGB2X) on the date of purchase as part of the Programme.
Further enquiries:
bp Investor Relations +44(0) 207 4964000
Schedule of Purchases
Shares purchased: BP p.l.c. (ISIN CODE: GB0007980591)
Aggregate information:
Venue
Volume-weighted
average price (pence)
Aggregated volume
London Stock Exchange
512.8001
2,624,362
Cboe (UK)/BXE
512.4583
394,480
Cboe (UK)/CXE
512.3553
1,513,482
Individual transactions:
To view details of the individual transactions, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser.
http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/0727N_1-2024-5-2.pdf
The above Transaction in Own Share---s announcement is prepared on a trade basis. It is expected the shares purchased will be delivered to the Company in two working days.
--
The below Total Number of Voting Rights announcement is prepared on a settlement basis. Only purchased shares delivered to the company for cancellation have been deducted from the total voting rights.
Publication of new total number of voting rights according to Sec. 41 WpHG
Publication of total number of voting rights
1. Information on the issuer
BP p.l.c.
1 St. James's Square
London
SW1Y 4PD
UK
2. Type of capital measure
Type of capital measure
Status at / date of effectiveness
Issue of subscription shares (Section 41 (2) WpHG)
X
Other capital measure (§ 41 (1) WpHG)
02 May 2024
3. New total number of voting rights:
No. Ordinary shares of US$0.25 each (excluding treasury shares)
16,783,926,909
No. Preference shares of £1 each
12,706,252
No. Ordinary shares held in treasury
723,354,416
New total number of voting rights (including treasury shares):
17,512,363,825
Ordinary shares have one vote per share and preference shares two votes for every £5 in nominal capital held.
Exhibit 1.3
The transaction in own shares announcement submitted on 3 May under RNS number 2553N was a duplicate announcement released in error, and should be disregarded. The following announcement reflects the correct details for the transaction which took place on 3 May.
BP p.l.c.
Transaction in Own Shares
BP p.l.c. (the "Company") announces that on 3 May 2024 it has purchased, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2023 Annual General Meeting of the Company, a total of 4,459,944 of its ordinary shares of $0.25 each ("Shares") on the London Stock Exchange and Cboe (UK) as part of the buyback programme announced on 6 February 2024 (the "Programme") and as detailed below:
London Stock Exchange
Cboe (UK)/BXE
Cboe (UK)/CXE
Number of Shares purchased:
2,401,457
418,249
1,640,238
Highest price paid per Share (pence):
516.10
515.80
516.20
Lowest price paid per Share (pence):
506.40
506.40
506.10
Volume weighted average price paid per Share (pence):
511.7829
511.6261
511.6442
The Company intends to cancel these shares in accordance with theauthority granted by its shareholders at the Company's 2023 Annual General Meeting.
The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Morgan Stanley and Co. International p.l.c. (Intermediary code: MSLNGB2X) on the date of purchase as part of the Programme.
Further enquiries:
bp Investor Relations +44(0) 207 4964000
Schedule of Purchases
Shares purchased: BP p.l.c. (ISIN CODE: GB0007980591)
Aggregate information:
Venue
Volume-weighted
average price (pence)
Aggregated volume
London Stock Exchange
511.7829
2,401,457
Cboe (UK)/BXE
511.6261
418,249
Cboe (UK)/CXE
511.6442
1,640,238
Individual transactions:
To view details of the individual transactions, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser.
http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/9185Q_1-2024-6-3.pdf
The above Transaction in Own Share---s announcement is prepared on a trade basis. It is expected the shares purchased will be delivered to the Company in two working days.
--
The below Total Number of Voting Rights announcement is prepared on a settlement basis. Only purchased shares delivered to the company for cancellation have been deducted from the total voting rights.
Publication of new total number of voting rights according to Sec. 41 WpHG
Publication of total number of voting rights
1. Information on the issuer
BP p.l.c.
1 St. James's Square
London
SW1Y 4PD
UK
2. Type of capital measure
Type of capital measure
Status at / date of effectiveness
Issue of subscription shares (Section 41 (2) WpHG)
X
Other capital measure (§ 41 (1) WpHG)
03 May 2024
3. New total number of voting rights:
No. Ordinary shares of US$0.25 each (excluding treasury shares)
16,779,426,749
No. Preference shares of £1 each
12,706,252
No. Ordinary shares held in treasury
723,354,416
New total number of voting rights (including treasury shares):
17,507,863,665
Ordinary shares have one vote per share and preference shares two votes for every £5 in nominal capital held.
Exhibit 1.4
BP p.l.c. (the "Company")
7 May 2024
Appointment of members to the People and Governance Committee
In accordance with UK Listing Rule 9.6.11, BP p.l.c. announces that Hina Nagarajan and Johannes Teyssen have been appointed as members of the people and governance committee with effect from 6 May 2024.
Dr Teyssen joined the Board as a non-executive Director on 1 January 2021. He is a member of the safety and sustainability committee.
Ms Nagarajan joined the Board as a non-executive Director on 1 March 2023. She is a member of the audit committee.
Director Declaration
Pursuant to LR 9.6.14, BP p.l.c. confirms that Tushar Morzaria, non-executive director of the Company, has joined the board of BT Group PLC as a non-executive director, effective as from 7 May 2024.
Exhibit 1.5
BP p.l.c.
Notification of transactions of persons discharging managerial responsibility or connected persons
EDIP deferred shares 2023 award
BP p.l.c. (the "Company") announces that on 7 May 2024 the following conditional share award (the "Award") was made to the chief executive officer under the bp Executive Directors' Incentive Plan (the "Plan"). The Award was made in accordance with the rules of the Plan and the 2023 directors' remuneration policy (the "Policy") and as provided for in the 2023 directors' remuneration report (the "Report"), which were approved by shareholders on 27 April 2023 and 25 April 2024 respectively.
Level of award
The Award represents thirty-three per cent of the 2023 annual bonus which is required to be deferred into ordinary shares. In calculating the number of bp shares over which this Award has been made, the Remuneration Committee has applied the average price of bp shares over the 90 calendar days up to and including the annual general meeting that was held on 25 April 2024 (£4.89).
Number of shares subject to award
Name
Award
Murray Auchincloss
124,128 ordinary shares
This award will vest in three years in accordance with the rules of the Plan. The chief executive officer will be entitled to the value of reinvested dividends on those ordinary shares which vest.
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Murray Auchincloss
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief executive officer / Director
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
BP p.l.c.
b)
LEI
213800LH1BZH3DI6G760
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of $0.25
GB0007980591
b)
Nature of the transaction
124,128 conditional share units (in the form of ordinary shares) awarded under the bp Executive Directors' Incentive Plan.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
Nil consideration
124,128
d)
Aggregated information
- Volume
- Price
- Total
124,128
Nil consideration. Market value £4.89
Nil consideration. Market value £606,985.92
e)
Date of the transaction
7 May 2024
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
This notice is given in fulfilment of the obligation under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.
Exhibit 1.6
BP p.l.c.
Notification of transactions of persons discharging managerial responsibility or connected persons
EDIP performance shares 2024-2026 award
BP p.l.c. (the "Company") announces that, on 7 May 2024, conditional performance share awards (the "Awards") were made under the bp Executive Directors' Incentive Plan (the "Plan"). The Awards were made in accordance with the rules of the Plan and the 2023 directors' remuneration policy (the "Policy") and as provided for in the 2023 directors' remuneration report (the "Report"), which were approved by shareholders on 27 April 2023 and 25 April 2024 respectively.
Level of award
The Remuneration Committee (the "Committee") has made these Awards at 500% of base salary for the chief executive officer and 450% for the chief financial officer, in line with the Policy. In calculating the number of bp shares over which these Awards have been made, the Committee has applied the average price of bp shares over the 90 calendar days up to and including the annual general meeting that was held on 25 April 2024 (£4.89).
The Committee retains absolute discretion to adjust the formulaic outcome at the time of vesting of the Awards should it not reflect the shareholder experience over the performance period or be otherwise inconsistent with the size of the Award.
Performance conditions
As set out in the Policy and Report, Awards will vest subject to performance against a combination of the following financial and strategic measures:
●
Relative total shareholder return (25%) assessed against a benchmarking group, comprising Chevron, Eni, Equinor, ExxonMobil, Repsol, Shell and TotalEnergies;
●
Return on average capital employed (20%);
●
Adjusted EBIDA compound annual growth rate per share (20%);
●
Cumulative reduction percentage in operated carbon emissions (15%); and
●
Strategic progress (20%) assessed in line with the following measures:
o Deliver value through a resilient hydrocarbon business;
o Demonstrate track record, scale and value in low carbon energy; and
o Accelerate growth in convenience and mobility.
Number of shares subject to award
Name
Award
Murray Auchincloss
1,482,617 ordinary shares
Kate Thomson
736,196 ordinary shares
These awards will vest in three years and in proportion to the outcomes measured through the performance scorecard, with a holding period that requires the shares to be retained for a further three years. The executive directors will be entitled to the value of reinvested dividends on those ordinary shares which vest.
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Murray Auchincloss
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief executive officer / Director
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
BP p.l.c.
b)
LEI
213800LH1BZH3DI6G760
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of $0.25
GB0007980591
b)
Nature of the transaction
1,482,617 performance share units (in the form of ordinary shares) awarded under the bp Executive Directors' Incentive Plan.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
Nil consideration
1,482,617
d)
Aggregated information
- Volume
- Price
- Total
1,482,617
Nil consideration. Market value £4.89
Nil consideration. Market value £7,249,997.13
e)
Date of the transaction
7 May 2024
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Kate Thomson
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief financial officer / Director
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
BP p.l.c.
b)
LEI
213800LH1BZH3DI6G760
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of $0.25
GB0007980591
b)
Nature of the transaction
736,196 performance share units (in the form of ordinary shares) awarded under the bp Executive Directors' Incentive Plan.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
Nil consideration
736,196
d)
Aggregated information
- Volume
- Price
- Total
736,196
Nil consideration. Market value £4.89
Nil consideration. Market value £3,599,998.44
e)
Date of the transaction
7 May 2024
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
This notice is given in fulfilment of the obligation under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.
Exhibit 1.7
BP p.l.c.
----------------------
Share Repurchases
----------------------
7 May 2024
BP p.l.c. (the "Company") announces that it is to commence a share buyback programme to repurchase ordinary shares in the capital of the Company (the "Programme").
The purpose of the Programme is to reduce the issued share capital of the Company.
The maximum amount allocated to the Programme is around $1.75 billion for a period up to and including 26 July 2024.
The Programme will be carried out on the London Stock Exchange and/or Cboe (UK) and will be effected within certain pre-set parameters.
Any purchases of ordinary shares by the Company in relation to this announcement will be conducted in accordance with the Company's general authority to repurchase shares granted by its shareholders at the Company's 2024 Annual General Meeting and any further approvals to repurchase shares as may be granted by its shareholders from time to time, the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of section 3 of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended) and Chapter 12 of the Listing Rules.
Further enquiries:
bp Investor Relations +44(0) 207 4964000
Exhibit 1.8
BP p.l.c.
Transaction in Own Shares
BP p.l.c. (the "Company") announces that on 8 May 2024 it has purchased, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2024 Annual General Meeting of the Company, a total of 4,581,151 of its ordinary shares of $0.25 each ("Shares") on the London Stock Exchange and Cboe (UK) as part of the buyback programme announced on 7 May 2024 (the "Programme") and as detailed below:
London Stock Exchange
Cboe (UK)/BXE
Cboe (UK)/CXE
Number of Shares purchased:
2,692,610
393,404
1,495,137
Highest price paid per Share (pence):
499.90
499.90
499.90
Lowest price paid per Share (pence):
490.65
490.95
490.95
Volume weighted average price paid per Share (pence):
496.4282
496.2603
496.0791
The Company intends to cancel these shares in accordance with the authority granted by its shareholders at the Company's 2024 Annual General Meeting.
The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Morgan Stanley and Co. International p.l.c. (Intermediary code: MSLNGB2X) on the date of purchase as part of the Programme.
Further enquiries:
bp Investor Relations +44(0) 207 4964000
Schedule of Purchases
Shares purchased: BP p.l.c. (ISIN CODE: GB0007980591)
Aggregate information:
Venue
Volume-weighted
average price (pence)
Aggregated volume
London Stock Exchange
496.4282
2,692,610
Cboe (UK)/BXE
496.2603
393,404
Cboe (UK)/CXE
496.0791
1,495,137
Individual transactions:
To view details of the individual transactions, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser.
http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/6838N_1-2024-5-8.pdf
The above Transaction in Own Share---s announcement is prepared on a trade basis. It is expected the shares purchased will be delivered to the Company in two working days.
--
The below Total Number of Voting Rights announcements are prepared on a settlement basis. Only purchased shares delivered to the company for cancellation have been deducted from the total voting rights.
Publication of new total number of voting rights according to Sec. 41 WpHG
Publication of total number of voting rights
1. Information on the issuer
BP p.l.c.
1 St. James's Square
London
SW1Y 4PD
UK
2. Type of capital measure
Type of capital measure
Status at / date of effectiveness
Issue of subscription shares (Section 41 (2) WpHG)
X
Other capital measure (§ 41 (1) WpHG)
08 May 2024
3. New total number of voting rights:
No. Ordinary shares of US$0.25 each (excluding treasury shares)
16,770,434,481
No. Preference shares of £1 each
12,706,252
No. Ordinary shares held in treasury
723,354,416
New total number of voting rights (including treasury shares):
17,498,871,397
Ordinary shares have one vote per share and preference shares two votes for every £5 in nominal capital held.
Publication of new total number of voting rights according to Sec. 41 WpHG
Publication of total number of voting rights
1. Information on the issuer
BP p.l.c.
1 St. James's Square
London
SW1Y 4PD
UK
2. Type of capital measure
Type of capital measure
Status at / date of effectiveness
Issue of subscription shares (Section 41 (2) WpHG)
X
Other capital measure (§ 41 (1) WpHG)
07 May 2024
3. New total number of voting rights:
No. Ordinary shares of US$0.25 each (excluding treasury shares)
16,774,894,425
No. Preference shares of £1 each
12,706,252
No. Ordinary shares held in treasury
723,354,416
New total number of voting rights (including treasury shares):
17,503,331,341
Ordinary shares have one vote per share and preference shares two votes for every £5 in nominal capital held.
Exhibit 1.9
BP p.l.c.
Transaction in Own Shares
BP p.l.c. (the "Company") announces that on 9 May 2024 it has purchased, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2024 Annual General Meeting of the Company, a total of 4,508,971 of its ordinary shares of $0.25 each ("Shares") on the London Stock Exchange and Cboe (UK) as part of the buyback programme announced on 7 May 2024 (the "Programme") and as detailed below:
London Stock Exchange
Cboe (UK)/BXE
Cboe (UK)/CXE
Number of Shares purchased:
2,732,723
420,114
1,356,134
Highest price paid per Share (pence):
507.80
507.80
507.80
Lowest price paid per Share (pence):
502.80
502.70
502.90
Volume weighted average price paid per Share (pence):
505.0557
504.9654
504.9799
The Company intends to cancel these shares in accordance with the authority granted by its shareholders at the Company's 2024 Annual General Meeting.
The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Morgan Stanley and Co. International p.l.c. (Intermediary code: MSLNGB2X) on the date of purchase as part of the Programme.
Further enquiries:
bp Investor Relations +44(0) 207 4964000
Schedule of Purchases
Shares purchased: BP p.l.c. (ISIN CODE: GB0007980591)
Aggregate information:
Venue
Volume-weighted
average price (pence)
Aggregated volume
London Stock Exchange
505.0557
2,732,723
Cboe (UK)/BXE
504.9654
420,114
Cboe (UK)/CXE
504.9799
1,356,134
Individual transactions:
To view details of the individual transactions, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser.
http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/8825N_1-2024-5-9.pdf
Exhibit 1.10
BP p.l.c.
Transaction in Own Shares
BP p.l.c. (the "Company") announces that on 10 May 2024 it has purchased, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2024 Annual General Meeting of the Company, a total of 4,435,698 of its ordinary shares of $0.25 each ("Shares") on the London Stock Exchange and Cboe (UK) as part of the buyback programme announced on 7 May 2024 (the "Programme") and as detailed below:
London Stock Exchange
Cboe (UK)/BXE
Cboe (UK)/CXE
Number of Shares purchased:
2,621,454
389,925
1,424,319
Highest price paid per Share (pence):
511.70
511.60
511.60
Lowest price paid per Share (pence):
506.80
506.80
506.80
Volume weighted average price paid per Share (pence):
509.3516
509.1779
509.3382
The Company intends to cancel these shares in accordance with the authority granted by its shareholders at the Company's 2024 Annual General Meeting.
The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Morgan Stanley and Co. International p.l.c. (Intermediary code: MSLNGB2X) on the date of purchase as part of the Programme.
Further enquiries:
bp Investor Relations +44(0) 207 4964000
Schedule of Purchases
Shares purchased: BP p.l.c. (ISIN CODE: GB0007980591)
Aggregate information:
Venue
Volume-weighted
average price (pence)
Aggregated volume
London Stock Exchange
509.3516
2,621,454
Cboe (UK)/BXE
509.1779
389,925
Cboe (UK)/CXE
509.3382
1,424,319
Individual transactions:
To view details of the individual transactions, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser.
http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/0502O_1-2024-5-10.pdf
The above Transaction in Own Share---s announcement is prepared on a trade basis. It is expected the shares purchased will be delivered to the Company in two working days.
--
The below Total Number of Voting Rights announcement is prepared on a settlement basis. Only purchased shares delivered to the company for cancellation have been deducted from the total voting rights.
Publication of new total number of voting rights according to Sec. 41 WpHG
Publication of total number of voting rights
1. Information on the issuer
BP p.l.c.
1 St. James's Square
London
SW1Y 4PD
UK
2. Type of capital measure
Type of capital measure
Status at / date of effectiveness
Issue of subscription shares (Section 41 (2) WpHG)
X
Other capital measure (§ 41 (1) WpHG)
10 May 2024
3. New total number of voting rights:
No. Ordinary shares of US$0.25 each (excluding treasury shares)
16,766,360,332
No. Preference shares of £1 each
12,706,252
No. Ordinary shares held in treasury
722,847,414
New total number of voting rights (including treasury shares):
17,494,290,246
Ordinary shares have one vote per share and preference shares two votes for every £5 in nominal capital held.
Exhibit 1.11
BP p.l.c.
Notification of transactions of persons discharging managerial responsibility or persons closely associated
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Kate Thomson
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief financial officer / director
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
BP p.l.c.
b)
LEI
213800LH1BZH3DI6G760
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of $0.25
GB0007980591
b)
Nature of the transaction
Shares acquired through participation in the BP ShareMatch UK Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£5.041
5
d)
Aggregated information
- Volume
- Price
- Total
5
£5.041
£25.21
e)
Date of the transaction
10 May 2024
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Julia Emanuele
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Person Closely Associated with Murray Auchincloss, chief executive officer / director
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
BP p.l.c.
b)
LEI
213800LH1BZH3DI6G760
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of $0.25
GB0007980591
b)
Nature of the transaction
Shares acquired through participation in the BP ShareMatch UK Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£5.041
75
d)
Aggregated information
- Volume
- Price
- Total
75
£5.041
£378.08
e)
Date of the transaction
10 May 2024
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
This notice is given in fulfilment of the obligation under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.
Exhibit 1.12
BP p.l.c.
Transaction in Own Shares
BP p.l.c. (the "Company") announces that on 13 May 2024 it has purchased, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2024 Annual General Meeting of the Company, a total of 4,486,073 of its ordinary shares of $0.25 each ("Shares") on the London Stock Exchange and Cboe (UK) as part of the buyback programme announced on 7 May 2024 (the "Programme") and as detailed below:
London Stock Exchange
Cboe (UK)/BXE
Cboe (UK)/CXE
Number of Shares purchased:
2,483,646
386,080
1,616,347
Highest price paid per Share (pence):
506.80
506.80
506.80
Lowest price paid per Share (pence):
503.50
503.50
503.50
Volume weighted average price paid per Share (pence):
505.8164
505.8154
505.8156
The Company intends to cancel these shares in accordance with the authority granted by its shareholders at the Company's 2024 Annual General Meeting.
The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Morgan Stanley and Co. International p.l.c. (Intermediary code: MSLNGB2X) on the date of purchase as part of the Programme.
Further enquiries:
bp Investor Relations +44(0) 207 4964000
Schedule of Purchases
Shares purchased: BP p.l.c. (ISIN CODE: GB0007980591)
Aggregate information:
Venue
Volume-weighted
average price (pence)
Aggregated volume
London Stock Exchange
505.8164
2,483,646
Cboe (UK)/BXE
505.8154
386,080
Cboe (UK)/CXE
505.8156
1,616,347
Individual transactions:
To view details of the individual transactions, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser.
http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/2359O_1-2024-5-13.pdf
The above Transaction in Own Share---s announcement is prepared on a trade basis. It is expected the shares purchased will be delivered to the Company in two working days.
--
The below Total Number of Voting Rights announcement is prepared on a settlement basis. Only purchased shares delivered to the company for cancellation have been deducted from the total voting rights.
Publication of new total number of voting rights according to Sec. 41 WpHG
Publication of total number of voting rights
1. Information on the issuer
BP p.l.c.
1 St. James's Square
London
SW1Y 4PD
UK
2. Type of capital measure
Type of capital measure
Status at / date of effectiveness
Issue of subscription shares (Section 41 (2) WpHG)
X
Other capital measure (§ 41 (1) WpHG)
13 May 2024
3. New total number of voting rights:
No. Ordinary shares of US$0.25 each (excluding treasury shares)
16,761,851,361
No. Preference shares of £1 each
12,706,252
No. Ordinary shares held in treasury
722,847,414
New total number of voting rights (including treasury shares):
17,489,781,275
Ordinary shares have one vote per share and preference shares two votes for every £5 in nominal capital held.
Exhibit 1.13
BP p.l.c.
Transaction in Own Shares
BP p.l.c. (the "Company") announces that on 14 May 2024 it has purchased, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2024 Annual General Meeting of the Company, a total of 4,460,545 of its ordinary shares of $0.25 each ("Shares") on the London Stock Exchange and Cboe (UK) as part of the buyback programme announced on 7 May 2024 (the "Programme") and as detailed below:
London Stock Exchange
Cboe (UK)/BXE
Cboe (UK)/CXE
Number of Shares purchased:
2,596,650
380,773
1,483,122
Highest price paid per Share (pence):
510.00
510.00
510.00
Lowest price paid per Share (pence):
501.50
501.50
501.50
Volume weighted average price paid per Share (pence):
506.5158
506.4147
506.6138
The Company intends to cancel these shares in accordance with the authority granted by its shareholders at the Company's 2024 Annual General Meeting.
The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Morgan Stanley and Co. International p.l.c. (Intermediary code: MSLNGB2X) on the date of purchase as part of the Programme.
Further enquiries:
bp Investor Relations +44(0) 207 4964000
Schedule of Purchases
Shares purchased: BP p.l.c. (ISIN CODE: GB0007980591)
Aggregate information:
Venue
Volume-weighted
average price (pence)
Aggregated volume
London Stock Exchange
506.5158
2,596,650
Cboe (UK)/BXE
506.4147
380,773
Cboe (UK)/CXE
506.6138
1,483,122
Individual transactions:
To view details of the individual transactions, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser.
http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/4248O_1-2024-5-14.pdf
The above Transaction in Own Share---s announcement is prepared on a trade basis. It is expected the shares purchased will be delivered to the Company in two working days.
--
The below Total Number of Voting Rights announcement is prepared on a settlement basis. Only purchased shares delivered to the company for cancellation have been deducted from the total voting rights.
Publication of new total number of voting rights according to Sec. 41 WpHG
Publication of total number of voting rights
1. Information on the issuer
BP p.l.c.
1 St. James's Square
London
SW1Y 4PD
UK
2. Type of capital measure
Type of capital measure
Status at / date of effectiveness
Issue of subscription shares (Section 41 (2) WpHG)
X
Other capital measure (§ 41 (1) WpHG)
14 May 2024
3. New total number of voting rights:
No. Ordinary shares of US$0.25 each (excluding treasury shares)
16,757,415,663
No. Preference shares of £1 each
12,706,252
No. Ordinary shares held in treasury
722,847,414
New total number of voting rights (including treasury shares):
17,485,345,577
Ordinary shares have one vote per share and preference shares two votes for every £5 in nominal capital held.
Exhibit 1.14
BP p.l.c.
Transaction in Own Shares
BP p.l.c. (the "Company") announces that on 15 May 2024 it has purchased, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2024 Annual General Meeting of the Company, a total of 4,486,214 of its ordinary shares of $0.25 each ("Shares") on the London Stock Exchange and Cboe (UK) as part of the buyback programme announced on 7 May 2024 (the "Programme") and as detailed below:
London Stock Exchange
Cboe (UK)/BXE
Cboe (UK)/CXE
Number of Shares purchased:
2,579,413
387,634
1,519,167
Highest price paid per Share (pence):
506.10
506.10
506.20
Lowest price paid per Share (pence):
492.65
492.65
492.65
Volume weighted average price paid per Share (pence):
499.9394
499.7558
499.9835
The Company intends to cancel these shares in accordance with the authority granted by its shareholders at the Company's 2024 Annual General Meeting.
The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Morgan Stanley and Co. International p.l.c. (Intermediary code: MSLNGB2X) on the date of purchase as part of the Programme.
Further enquiries:
bp Investor Relations +44(0) 207 4964000
Schedule of Purchases
Shares purchased: BP p.l.c. (ISIN CODE: GB0007980591)
Aggregate information:
Venue
Volume-weighted
average price (pence)
Aggregated volume
London Stock Exchange
499.9394
2,579,413
Cboe (UK)/BXE
499.7558
387,634
Cboe (UK)/CXE
499.9835
1,519,167
Individual transactions:
To view details of the individual transactions, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser.
http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/6112O_1-2024-5-15.pdf
The above Transaction in Own Share---s announcement is prepared on a trade basis. It is expected the shares purchased will be delivered to the Company in two working days.
--
The below Total Number of Voting Rights announcement is prepared on a settlement basis. Only purchased shares delivered to the company for cancellation have been deducted from the total voting rights.
Publication of new total number of voting rights according to Sec. 41 WpHG
Publication of total number of voting rights
1. Information on the issuer
BP p.l.c.
1 St. James's Square
London
SW1Y 4PD
UK
2. Type of capital measure
Type of capital measure
Status at / date of effectiveness
Issue of subscription shares (Section 41 (2) WpHG)
X
Other capital measure (§ 41 (1) WpHG)
15 May 2024
3. New total number of voting rights:
No. Ordinary shares of US$0.25 each (excluding treasury shares)
16,752,929,590
No. Preference shares of £1 each
12,706,252
No. Ordinary shares held in treasury
722,847,414
New total number of voting rights (including treasury shares):
17,480,859,504
Ordinary shares have one vote per share and preference shares two votes for every £5 in nominal capital held.
Exhibit 1.15
BP p.l.c.
Transaction in Own Shares
BP p.l.c. (the "Company") announces that on 16 May 2024 it has purchased, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2024 Annual General Meeting of the Company, a total of 4,580,926 of its ordinary shares of $0.25 each ("Shares") on the London Stock Exchange and Cboe (UK) as part of the buyback programme announced on 7 May 2024 (the "Programme") and as detailed below:
London Stock Exchange
Cboe (UK)/BXE
Cboe (UK)/CXE
Number of Shares purchased:
2,652,031
434,561
1,494,334
Highest price paid per Share (pence):
492.55
492.40
492.55
Lowest price paid per Share (pence):
485.75
485.80
485.80
Volume weighted average price paid per Share (pence):
489.3107
489.3348
489.2208
The Company intends to cancel these shares in accordance with the authority granted by its shareholders at the Company's 2024 Annual General Meeting.
The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Morgan Stanley and Co. International p.l.c. (Intermediary code: MSLNGB2X) on the date of purchase as part of the Programme.
Further enquiries:
bp Investor Relations +44(0) 207 4964000
Schedule of Purchases
Shares purchased: BP p.l.c. (ISIN CODE: GB0007980591)
Aggregate information:
Venue
Volume-weighted
average price (pence)
Aggregated volume
London Stock Exchange
489.3107
2,652,031
Cboe (UK)/BXE
489.3348
434,561
Cboe (UK)/CXE
489.2208
1,494,334
Individual transactions:
To view details of the individual transactions, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser.
http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/7953O_1-2024-5-16.pdf
The above Transaction in Own Share---s announcement is prepared on a trade basis. It is expected the shares purchased will be delivered to the Company in two working days.
--
The below Total Number of Voting Rights announcement is prepared on a settlement basis. Only purchased shares delivered to the company for cancellation have been deducted from the total voting rights.
Publication of new total number of voting rights according to Sec. 41 WpHG
Publication of total number of voting rights
1. Information on the issuer
BP p.l.c.
1 St. James's Square
London
SW1Y 4PD
UK
2. Type of capital measure
Type of capital measure
Status at / date of effectiveness
Issue of subscription shares (Section 41 (2) WpHG)
X
Other capital measure (§ 41 (1) WpHG)
16 May 2024
3. New total number of voting rights:
No. Ordinary shares of US$0.25 each (excluding treasury shares)
16,748,469,045
No. Preference shares of £1 each
12,706,252
No. Ordinary shares held in treasury
722,847,414
New total number of voting rights (including treasury shares):
17,476,398,959
Ordinary shares have one vote per share and preference shares two votes for every £5 in nominal capital held.
Exhibit 1.16
BP p.l.c.
Transaction in Own Shares
BP p.l.c. (the "Company") announces that on 17 May 2024 it has purchased, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2024 Annual General Meeting of the Company, a total of 4,568,288 of its ordinary shares of $0.25 each ("Shares") on the London Stock Exchange and Cboe (UK) as part of the buyback programme announced on 7 May 2024 (the "Programme") and as detailed below:
London Stock Exchange
Cboe (UK)/BXE
Cboe (UK)/CXE
Number of Shares purchased:
2,762,147
316,245
1,489,896
Highest price paid per Share (pence):
492.70
492.70
492.70
Lowest price paid per Share (pence):
490.35
490.35
490.35
Volume weighted average price paid per Share (pence):
491.4902
491.3608
491.4690
The Company intends to cancel these shares in accordance with the authority granted by its shareholders at the Company's 2024 Annual General Meeting.
The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Morgan Stanley and Co. International p.l.c. (Intermediary code: MSLNGB2X) on the date of purchase as part of the Programme.
Further enquiries:
bp Investor Relations +44(0) 207 4964000
Schedule of Purchases
Shares purchased: BP p.l.c. (ISIN CODE: GB0007980591)
Aggregate information:
Venue
Volume-weighted
average price (pence)
Aggregated volume
London Stock Exchange
491.4902
2,762,147
Cboe (UK)/BXE
491.3608
316,245
Cboe (UK)/CXE
491.4690
1,489,896
Individual transactions:
To view details of the individual transactions, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser.
http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/9815O_1-2024-5-17.pdf
The above Transaction in Own Share---s announcement is prepared on a trade basis. It is expected the shares purchased will be delivered to the Company in two working days.
--
The below Total Number of Voting Rights announcement is prepared on a settlement basis. Only purchased shares delivered to the company for cancellation have been deducted from the total voting rights.
Publication of new total number of voting rights according to Sec. 41 WpHG
Publication of total number of voting rights
1. Information on the issuer
BP p.l.c.
1 St. James's Square
London
SW1Y 4PD
UK
2. Type of capital measure
Type of capital measure
Status at / date of effectiveness
Issue of subscription shares (Section 41 (2) WpHG)
X
Other capital measure (§ 41 (1) WpHG)
17 May 2024
3. New total number of voting rights:
No. Ordinary shares of US$0.25 each (excluding treasury shares)
16,743,982,831
No. Preference shares of £1 each
12,706,252
No. Ordinary shares held in treasury
722,847,414
New total number of voting rights (including treasury shares):
17,471,912,745
Ordinary shares have one vote per share and preference shares two votes for every £5 in nominal capital held.
Exhibit 1.17
BP p.l.c.
Transaction in Own Shares
BP p.l.c. (the "Company") announces that on 20 May 2024 it has purchased, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2024 Annual General Meeting of the Company, a total of 4,531,545 of its ordinary shares of $0.25 each ("Shares") on the London Stock Exchange and Cboe (UK) as part of the buyback programme announced on 7 May 2024 (the "Programme") and as detailed below:
London Stock Exchange
Cboe (UK)/BXE
Cboe (UK)/CXE
Number of Shares purchased:
2,717,414
352,878
1,461,253
Highest price paid per Share (pence):
497.00
497.00
497.00
Lowest price paid per Share (pence):
491.65
491.60
491.60
Volume weighted average price paid per Share (pence):
493.9970
493.8314
493.8724
The Company intends to cancel these shares in accordance with the authority granted by its shareholders at the Company's 2024 Annual General Meeting.
The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Morgan Stanley and Co. International p.l.c. (Intermediary code: MSLNGB2X) on the date of purchase as part of the Programme.
Further enquiries:
bp Investor Relations +44(0) 207 4964000
Schedule of Purchases
Shares purchased: BP p.l.c. (ISIN CODE: GB0007980591)
Aggregate information:
Venue
Volume-weighted
average price (pence)
Aggregated volume
London Stock Exchange
493.9970
2,717,414
Cboe (UK)/BXE
493.8314
352,878
Cboe (UK)/CXE
493.8724
1,461,253
Individual transactions:
To view details of the individual transactions, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser.
http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/1713P_1-2024-5-20.pdf
The above Transaction in Own Share---s announcement is prepared on a trade basis. It is expected the shares purchased will be delivered to the Company in two working days.
--
The below Total Number of Voting Rights announcement is prepared on a settlement basis. Only purchased shares delivered to the company for cancellation have been deducted from the total voting rights.
Publication of new total number of voting rights according to Sec. 41 WpHG
Publication of total number of voting rights
1. Information on the issuer
BP p.l.c.
1 St. James's Square
London
SW1Y 4PD
UK
2. Type of capital measure
Type of capital measure
Status at / date of effectiveness
Issue of subscription shares (Section 41 (2) WpHG)
X
Other capital measure (§ 41 (1) WpHG)
20 May 2024
3. New total number of voting rights:
No. Ordinary shares of US$0.25 each (excluding treasury shares)
16,739,401,905
No. Preference shares of £1 each
12,706,252
No. Ordinary shares held in treasury
722,847,414
New total number of voting rights (including treasury shares):
17,467,331,819
Ordinary shares have one vote per share and preference shares two votes for every £5 in nominal capital held.
Exhibit 1.18
BP p.l.c.
Transaction in Own Shares
BP p.l.c. (the "Company") announces that on 21 May 2024 it has purchased, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2024 Annual General Meeting of the Company, a total of 4,575,201 of its ordinary shares of $0.25 each ("Shares") on the London Stock Exchange and Cboe (UK) as part of the buyback programme announced on 7 May 2024 (the "Programme") and as detailed below:
London Stock Exchange
Cboe (UK)/BXE
Cboe (UK)/CXE
Number of Shares purchased:
2,541,520
383,153
1,650,528
Highest price paid per Share (pence):
491.50
491.40
491.40
Lowest price paid per Share (pence):
486.05
486.05
486.05
Volume weighted average price paid per Share (pence):
488.9350
488.9858
488.7750
The Company intends to cancel these shares in accordance with the authority granted by its shareholders at the Company's 2024 Annual General Meeting.
The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Morgan Stanley and Co. International p.l.c. (Intermediary code: MSLNGB2X) on the date of purchase as part of the Programme.
Further enquiries:
bp Investor Relations +44(0) 207 4964000
Schedule of Purchases
Shares purchased: BP p.l.c. (ISIN CODE: GB0007980591)
Aggregate information:
Venue
Volume-weighted
average price (pence)
Aggregated volume
London Stock Exchange
488.9350
2,541,520
Cboe (UK)/BXE
488.9858
383,153
Cboe (UK)/CXE
488.7750
1,650,528
Individual transactions:
To view details of the individual transactions, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser.
http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/3549P_1-2024-5-21.pdf
The above Transaction in Own Shares announcement is prepared on a trade basis. It is expected the shares purchased will be delivered to the Company in two working days.
The below Total Number of Voting Rights announcement is prepared on a settlement basis. Only purchased shares delivered to the company for cancellation have been deducted from the total voting rights.
Publication of new total number of voting rights according to Sec. 41 WpHG
Publication of total number of voting rights
1. Information on the issuer
BP p.l.c.
1 St. James's Square
London
SW1Y 4PD
UK
2. Type of capital measure
Type of capital measure
Status at / date of effectiveness
Issue of subscription shares (Section 41 (2) WpHG)
X
Other capital measure (§ 41 (1) WpHG)
21 May 2024
3. New total number of voting rights:
No. Ordinary shares of US$0.25 each (excluding treasury shares)
16,734,833,617
No. Preference shares of £1 each
12,706,252
No. Ordinary shares held in treasury
722,847,414
New total number of voting rights (including treasury shares):
17,462,763,531
Ordinary shares have one vote per share and preference shares two votes for every £5 in nominal capital held.
Exhibit 1.19
BP p.l.c.
Transaction in Own Shares
BP p.l.c. (the "Company") announces that on 22 May 2024 it has purchased, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2024 Annual General Meeting of the Company, a total of 4,624,050 of its ordinary shares of $0.25 each ("Shares") on the London Stock Exchange and Cboe (UK) as part of the buyback programme announced on 7 May 2024 (the "Programme") and as detailed below:
London Stock Exchange
Cboe (UK)/BXE
Cboe (UK)/CXE
Number of Shares purchased:
2,770,693
349,739
1,503,618
Highest price paid per Share (pence):
485.00
484.95
485.00
Lowest price paid per Share (pence):
478.85
478.85
478.85
Volume weighted average price paid per Share (pence):
481.7409
481.8574
481.8072
The Company intends to cancel these shares in accordance with the authority granted by its shareholders at the Company's 2024 Annual General Meeting.
The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Morgan Stanley and Co. International p.l.c. (Intermediary code: MSLNGB2X) on the date of purchase as part of the Programme.
Further enquiries:
bp Investor Relations +44(0) 207 4964000
Schedule of Purchases
Shares purchased: BP p.l.c. (ISIN CODE: GB0007980591)
Aggregate information:
Venue
Volume-weighted
average price (pence)
Aggregated volume
London Stock Exchange
481.7409
2,770,693
Cboe (UK)/BXE
481.8574
349,739
Cboe (UK)/CXE
481.8072
1,503,618
Individual transactions:
To view details of the individual transactions, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser.
http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/5351P_1-2024-5-22.pdf
The above Transaction in Own Share---s announcement is prepared on a trade basis. It is expected the shares purchased will be delivered to the Company in two working days.
--
The below Total Number of Voting Rights announcement is prepared on a settlement basis. Only purchased shares delivered to the company for cancellation have been deducted from the total voting rights.
Publication of new total number of voting rights according to Sec. 41 WpHG
Publication of total number of voting rights
1. Information on the issuer
BP p.l.c.
1 St. James's Square
London
SW1Y 4PD
UK
2. Type of capital measure
Type of capital measure
Status at / date of effectiveness
Issue of subscription shares (Section 41 (2) WpHG)
X
Other capital measure (§ 41 (1) WpHG)
22 May 2024
3. New total number of voting rights:
No. Ordinary shares of US$0.25 each (excluding treasury shares)
16,730,302,072
No. Preference shares of £1 each
12,706,252
No. Ordinary shares held in treasury
722,847,414
New total number of voting rights (including treasury shares):
17,458,231,986
Ordinary shares have one vote per share and preference shares two votes for every £5 in nominal capital held.
Exhibit 1.20
BP p.l.c.
Transaction in Own Shares
BP p.l.c. (the "Company") announces that on 23 May 2024 it has purchased, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2024 Annual General Meeting of the Company, a total of 4,612,762 of its ordinary shares of $0.25 each ("Shares") on the London Stock Exchange and Cboe (UK) as part of the buyback programme announced on 7 May 2024 (the "Programme") and as detailed below:
London Stock Exchange
Cboe (UK)/BXE
Cboe (UK)/CXE
Number of Shares purchased:
3,043,765
251,767
1,317,230
Highest price paid per Share (pence):
486.00
486.00
486.00
Lowest price paid per Share (pence):
479.80
479.80
479.80
Volume weighted average price paid per Share (pence):
483.9843
483.7758
483.7447
The Company intends to cancel these shares in accordance with the authority granted by its shareholders at the Company's 2024 Annual General Meeting.
The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Morgan Stanley and Co. International p.l.c. (Intermediary code: MSLNGB2X) on the date of purchase as part of the Programme.
Further enquiries:
bp Investor Relations +44(0) 207 4964000
Schedule of Purchases
Shares purchased: BP p.l.c. (ISIN CODE: GB0007980591)
Aggregate information:
Venue
Volume-weighted
average price (pence)
Aggregated volume
London Stock Exchange
483.9843
3,043,765
Cboe (UK)/BXE
483.7758
251,767
Cboe (UK)/CXE
483.7447
1,317,230
Individual transactions:
To view details of the individual transactions, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser.
http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/7371P_1-2024-5-23.pdf
The above Transaction in Own Share---s announcement is prepared on a trade basis. It is expected the shares purchased will be delivered to the Company in two working days.
--
The below Total Number of Voting Rights announcement is prepared on a settlement basis. Only purchased shares delivered to the company for cancellation have been deducted from the total voting rights.
Publication of new total number of voting rights according to Sec. 41 WpHG
Publication of total number of voting rights
1. Information on the issuer
BP p.l.c.
1 St. James's Square
London
SW1Y 4PD
UK
2. Type of capital measure
Type of capital measure
Status at / date of effectiveness
Issue of subscription shares (Section 41 (2) WpHG)
X
Other capital measure (§ 41 (1) WpHG)
23 May 2024
3. New total number of voting rights:
No. Ordinary shares of US$0.25 each (excluding treasury shares)
16,725,726,871
No. Preference shares of £1 each
12,706,252
No. Ordinary shares held in treasury
722,847,414
New total number of voting rights (including treasury shares):
17,453,656,785
Ordinary shares have one vote per share and preference shares two votes for every £5 in nominal capital held.
Exhibit 1.21
BP p.l.c.
Transaction in Own Shares
BP p.l.c. (the "Company") announces that on 24 May 2024 it has purchased, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2024 Annual General Meeting of the Company, a total of 4,657,196 of its ordinary shares of $0.25 each ("Shares") on the London Stock Exchange and Cboe (UK) as part of the buyback programme announced on 7 May 2024 (the "Programme") and as detailed below:
London Stock Exchange
Cboe (UK)/BXE
Cboe (UK)/CXE
Number of Shares purchased:
3,275,274
267,023
1,114,899
Highest price paid per Share (pence):
483.20
483.20
483.25
Lowest price paid per Share (pence):
477.30
477.45
477.30
Volume weighted average price paid per Share (pence):
480.9732
481.1930
480.9333
The Company intends to cancel these shares in accordance with the authority granted by its shareholders at the Company's 2024 Annual General Meeting.
The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Morgan Stanley and Co. International p.l.c. (Intermediary code: MSLNGB2X) on the date of purchase as part of the Programme.
Further enquiries:
bp Investor Relations +44(0) 207 4964000
Schedule of Purchases
Shares purchased: BP p.l.c. (ISIN CODE: GB0007980591)
Aggregate information:
Venue
Volume-weighted
average price (pence)
Aggregated volume
London Stock Exchange
480.9732
3,275,274
Cboe (UK)/BXE
481.1930
267,023
Cboe (UK)/CXE
480.9333
1,114,899
Individual transactions:
To view details of the individual transactions, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser.
http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/9247P_1-2024-5-24.pdf
The above Transaction in Own Share---s announcement is prepared on a trade basis. It is expected the shares purchased will be delivered to the Company in two working days.
--
The below Total Number of Voting Rights announcement is prepared on a settlement basis. Only purchased shares delivered to the company for cancellation have been deducted from the total voting rights.
Publication of new total number of voting rights according to Sec. 41 WpHG
Publication of total number of voting rights
1. Information on the issuer
BP p.l.c.
1 St. James's Square
London
SW1Y 4PD
UK
2. Type of capital measure
Type of capital measure
Status at / date of effectiveness
Issue of subscription shares (Section 41 (2) WpHG)
X
Other capital measure (§ 41 (1) WpHG)
24 May 2024
3. New total number of voting rights:
No. Ordinary shares of US$0.25 each (excluding treasury shares)
16,721,102,821
No. Preference shares of £1 each
12,706,252
No. Ordinary shares held in treasury
722,847,414
New total number of voting rights (including treasury shares):
17,449,032,735
Ordinary shares have one vote per share and preference shares two votes for every £5 in nominal capital held.
Exhibit 1.22
BP p.l.c.
Transaction in Own Shares
BP p.l.c. (the "Company") announces that on 28 May 2024 it has purchased, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2024 Annual General Meeting of the Company, a total of 4,582,250 of its ordinary shares of $0.25 each ("Shares") on the London Stock Exchange and Cboe (UK) as part of the buyback programme announced on 7 May 2024 (the "Programme") and as detailed below:
London Stock Exchange
Cboe (UK)/BXE
Cboe (UK)/CXE
Number of Shares purchased:
2,910,966
286,188
1,385,096
Highest price paid per Share (pence):
488.70
488.70
488.75
Lowest price paid per Share (pence):
483.60
483.60
483.60
Volume weighted average price paid per Share (pence):
485.6517
485.6242
485.7650
The Company intends to cancel these shares in accordance with the authority granted by its shareholders at the Company's 2024 Annual General Meeting.
The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Morgan Stanley and Co. International p.l.c. (Intermediary code: MSLNGB2X) on the date of purchase as part of the Programme.
Further enquiries:
bp Investor Relations +44(0) 207 4964000
Schedule of Purchases
Shares purchased: BP p.l.c. (ISIN CODE: GB0007980591)
Aggregate information:
Venue
Volume-weighted
average price (pence)
Aggregated volume
London Stock Exchange
485.6517
2,910,966
Cboe (UK)/BXE
485.6242
286,188
Cboe (UK)/CXE
485.7650
1,385,096
Individual transactions:
To view details of the individual transactions, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser.
http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/1534Q_1-2024-5-28.pdf
The above Transaction in Own Share---s announcement is prepared on a trade basis. It is expected the shares purchased will be delivered to the Company in two working days.
--
The below Total Number of Voting Rights announcement is prepared on a settlement basis. Only purchased shares delivered to the company for cancellation have been deducted from the total voting rights.
The above Transaction in Own Share---s announcement is prepared on a trade basis. It is expected the shares purchased will be delivered to the Company in two working days.
--
The below Total Number of Voting Rights announcement is prepared on a settlement basis. Only purchased shares delivered to the company for cancellation have been deducted from the total voting rights.
Publication of new total number of voting rights according to Sec. 41 WpHG
Publication of total number of voting rights
1. Information on the issuer
BP p.l.c.
1 St. James's Square
London
SW1Y 4PD
UK
2. Type of capital measure
Type of capital measure
Status at / date of effectiveness
Issue of subscription shares (Section 41 (2) WpHG)
X
Other capital measure (§ 41 (1) WpHG)
28 May 2024
3. New total number of voting rights:
No. Ordinary shares of US$0.25 each (excluding treasury shares)
16,716,490,059
No. Preference shares of £1 each
12,706,252
No. Ordinary shares held in treasury
722,847,414
New total number of voting rights (including treasury shares):
17,444,419,973
Ordinary shares have one vote per share and preference shares two votes for every £5 in nominal capital held.
Exhibit 1.23
BP p.l.c.
Transaction in Own Shares
BP p.l.c. (the "Company") announces that on 29 May 2024 it has purchased, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2024 Annual General Meeting of the Company, a total of 4,527,304 of its ordinary shares of $0.25 each ("Shares") on the London Stock Exchange and Cboe (UK) as part of the buyback programme announced on 7 May 2024 (the "Programme") and as detailed below:
London Stock Exchange
Cboe (UK)/BXE
Cboe (UK)/CXE
Number of Shares purchased:
2,697,765
330,657
1,498,882
Highest price paid per Share (pence):
495.00
495.00
495.00
Lowest price paid per Share (pence):
487.55
487.55
487.55
Volume weighted average price paid per Share (pence):
491.5818
491.7115
491.7237
The Company intends to cancel these shares in accordance with the authority granted by its shareholders at the Company's 2024 Annual General Meeting.
The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Morgan Stanley and Co. International p.l.c. (Intermediary code: MSLNGB2X) on the date of purchase as part of the Programme.
Further enquiries:
bp Investor Relations +44(0) 207 4964000
Schedule of Purchases
Shares purchased: BP p.l.c. (ISIN CODE: GB0007980591)
Aggregate information:
Venue
Volume-weighted
average price (pence)
Aggregated volume
London Stock Exchange
491.5818
2,697,765
Cboe (UK)/BXE
491.7115
330,657
Cboe (UK)/CXE
491.7237
1,498,882
Individual transactions:
To view details of the individual transactions, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser.
http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/3384Q_1-2024-5-29.pdf
The above Transaction in Own Share---s announcement is prepared on a trade basis. It is expected the shares purchased will be delivered to the Company in two working days.
--
The below Total Number of Voting Rights announcement is prepared on a settlement basis. Only purchased shares delivered to the company for cancellation have been deducted from the total voting rights.
The above Transaction in Own Share---s announcement is prepared on a trade basis. It is expected the shares purchased will be delivered to the Company in two working days.
--
The below Total Number of Voting Rights announcement is prepared on a settlement basis. Only purchased shares delivered to the company for cancellation have been deducted from the total voting rights.
Publication of new total number of voting rights according to Sec. 41 WpHG
Publication of total number of voting rights
1. Information on the issuer
BP p.l.c.
1 St. James's Square
London
SW1Y 4PD
UK
2. Type of capital measure
Type of capital measure
Status at / date of effectiveness
Issue of subscription shares (Section 41 (2) WpHG)
X
Other capital measure (§ 41 (1) WpHG)
29 May 2024
3. New total number of voting rights:
No. Ordinary shares of US$0.25 each (excluding treasury shares)
16,711,832,863
No. Preference shares of £1 each
12,706,252
No. Ordinary shares held in treasury
722,847,414
New total number of voting rights (including treasury shares):
17,439,762,777
Ordinary shares have one vote per share and preference shares two votes for every £5 in nominal capital held.
Exhibit 1.24
BP p.l.c.
Transaction in Own Shares
BP p.l.c. (the "Company") announces that on 30 May 2024 it has purchased, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2024 Annual General Meeting of the Company, a total of 4,613,739 of its ordinary shares of $0.25 each ("Shares") on the London Stock Exchange and Cboe (UK) as part of the buyback programme announced on 7 May 2024 (the "Programme") and as detailed below:
London Stock Exchange
Cboe (UK)/BXE
Cboe (UK)/CXE
Number of Shares purchased:
2,663,544
322,237
1,627,958
Highest price paid per Share (pence):
487.25
487.30
487.30
Lowest price paid per Share (pence):
483.05
483.10
483.10
Volume weighted average price paid per Share (pence):
485.5090
485.5023
485.5476
The Company intends to cancel these shares in accordance with theauthority granted by its shareholders at the Company's 2024 Annual General Meeting.
The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Morgan Stanley and Co. International p.l.c. (Intermediary code: MSLNGB2X) on the date of purchase as part of the Programme.
Further enquiries:
bp Investor Relations +44(0) 207 4964000
Schedule of Purchases
Shares purchased: BP p.l.c. (ISIN CODE: GB0007980591)
Aggregate information:
Venue
Volume-weighted
average price (pence)
Aggregated volume
London Stock Exchange
485.5090
2,663,544
Cboe (UK)/BXE
485.5023
322,237
Cboe (UK)/CXE
485.5476
1,627,958
Individual transactions:
To view details of the individual transactions, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser.
http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/5304Q_1-2024-5-30.pdf
The above Transaction in Own Share---s announcement is prepared on a trade basis. It is expected the shares purchased will be delivered to the Company in two working days.
--
The below Total Number of Voting Rights announcement is prepared on a settlement basis. Only purchased shares delivered to the company for cancellation have been deducted from the total voting rights.
The above Transaction in Own Share---s announcement is prepared on a trade basis. It is expected the shares purchased will be delivered to the Company in two working days.
--
The below Total Number of Voting Rights announcement is prepared on a settlement basis. Only purchased shares delivered to the company for cancellation have been deducted from the total voting rights.
Publication of new total number of voting rights according to Sec. 41 WpHG
Publication of total number of voting rights
1. Information on the issuer
BP p.l.c.
1 St. James's Square
London
SW1Y 4PD
UK
2. Type of capital measure
Type of capital measure
Status at / date of effectiveness
Issue of subscription shares (Section 41 (2) WpHG)
X
Other capital measure (§ 41 (1) WpHG)
30 May 2024
3. New total number of voting rights:
No. Ordinary shares of US$0.25 each (excluding treasury shares)
16,707,250,613
No. Preference shares of £1 each
12,706,252
No. Ordinary shares held in treasury
722,847,414
New total number of voting rights (including treasury shares):
17,435,180,527
Ordinary shares have one vote per share and preference shares two votes for every £5 in nominal capital held.
Exhibit 1.25
BP p.l.c.
Transaction in Own Shares
BP p.l.c. (the "Company") announces that on 31 May 2024 it has purchased, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2024 Annual General Meeting of the Company, a total of 4,575,642 of its ordinary shares of $0.25 each ("Shares") on the London Stock Exchange and Cboe (UK) as part of the buyback programme announced on 7 May 2024 (the "Programme") and as detailed below:
London Stock Exchange
Cboe (UK)/BXE
Cboe (UK)/CXE
Number of Shares purchased:
2,870,355
312,769
1,392,518
Highest price paid per Share (pence):
488.75
488.75
488.75
Lowest price paid per Share (pence):
485.25
485.25
485.25
Volume weighted average price paid per Share (pence):
487.3040
487.3212
487.3133
The Company intends to cancel these shares in accordance with theauthority granted by its shareholders at the Company's 2024 Annual General Meeting.
The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Morgan Stanley and Co. International p.l.c. (Intermediary code: MSLNGB2X) on the date of purchase as part of the Programme.
Further enquiries:
bp Investor Relations +44(0) 207 4964000
Schedule of Purchases
Shares purchased: BP p.l.c. (ISIN CODE: GB0007980591)
Aggregate information:
Venue
Volume-weighted
average price (pence)
Aggregated volume
London Stock Exchange
487.3040
2,870,355
Cboe (UK)/BXE
487.3212
312,769
Cboe (UK)/CXE
487.3133
1,392,518
Individual transactions:
To view details of the individual transactions, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser.
http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/7263Q_1-2024-5-31.pdf
The above Transaction in Own Share---s announcement is prepared on a trade basis. It is expected the shares purchased will be delivered to the Company in two working days.
--
The below Total Number of Voting Rights announcement is prepared on a settlement basis. Only purchased shares delivered to the company for cancellation have been deducted from the total voting rights.
SIGNATURES
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.
BP p.l.c.
(Registrant)
Dated: 03 June 2024
/s/ Ben J. S. Mathews
------------------------
Ben J. S. Mathews
Company Secretary