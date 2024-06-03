SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Exhibit 1.1 Transaction in Own Shares dated 01 May 2024 Exhibit 1.2 Transaction in Own Shares dated 02 May 2024 Exhibit 1.3 Transaction in Own Shares dated 03 May 2024 Exhibit 1.4 Director Declaration dated 07 May 2024 Exhibit 1.5 Director/PDMR Shareholding dated 08 May 2024 Exhibit 1.6 Director/PDMR Shareholding dated 08 May 2024 Exhibit 1.7 Share Repurchases dated 08 May 2024 Exhibit 1.8 Transaction in Own Shares dated 08 May 2024 Exhibit 1.9 Transaction in Own Shares dated 10 May 2024 Exhibit 1.10 Transaction in Own Shares dated 10 May 2024 Exhibit 1.11 Director/PDMR Shareholding dated 13 May 2024 Exhibit 1.12 Transaction in Own Shares dated 13 May 2024 Exhibit 1.13 Transaction in Own Shares dated 14 May 2024 Exhibit 1.14 Transaction in Own Shares dated 15 May 2024 Exhibit 1.15 Transaction in Own Shares dated 16 May 2024 Exhibit 1.16 Transaction in Own Shares dated 17 May 2024 Exhibit 1.17 Transaction in Own Shares dated 20 May 2024 Exhibit 1.18 Transaction in Own Shares dated 21 May 2024 Exhibit 1.19 Transaction in Own Shares dated 22 May 2024 Exhibit 1.20 Transaction in Own Shares dated 23 May 2024 Exhibit 1.21 Transaction in Own Shares dated 24 May 2024 Exhibit 1.22 Transaction in Own Shares dated 28 May 2024 Exhibit 1.23 Transaction in Own Shares dated 29 May 2024 Exhibit 1.24 Transaction in Own Shares dated 30 May 2024 Exhibit 1.25 Transaction in Own Shares dated 31 May 2024

Exhibit 1.1

BP p.l.c.

Transaction in Own Shares

BP p.l.c. (the "Company") announces that on 1 May 2024 it has purchased a total of 4,500,160 of its ordinary shares of $0.25 each ("Shares") on the London Stock Exchange and Cboe (UK) as part of the buyback programme announced on 6 February 2024 and as detailed below:

London Stock Exchange Cboe (UK)/BXE Cboe (UK)/CXE Number of Shares purchased: 2,331,932 405,098 1,763,130 Highest price paid per Share (pence): 521.20 521.20 521.20 Lowest price paid per Share (pence): 508.70 508.70 508.70 Volume weighted average price paid per Share (pence): 514.1230 514.4423 514.6902

The Company intends to cancel these shares in accordance with the authority granted by its shareholders at the Company's 2023 Annual General Meeting.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Morgan Stanley and Co. International p.l.c. on the date of purchase as part of the Programme.

Further enquiries:

bp Investor Relations +44(0) 207 4964000

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: BP p.l.c. (ISIN CODE: GB0007980591)

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence) Aggregated volume London Stock Exchange 514.1230 2,331,932 Cboe (UK)/BXE 514.4423 405,098 Cboe (UK)/CXE 514.6902 1,763,130

Individual transactions:

To view details of the individual transactions, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/9033M_1-2024-5-1.pdf

The above Transaction in Own Shares announcement is prepared on a trade basis. It is expected the shares purchased will be delivered to the Company in two working days.

The below Total Number of Voting Rights announcement is prepared on a settlement basis. Only purchased shares delivered to the company for cancellation have been deducted from the total voting rights.

Publication of new total number of voting rights according to Sec. 41 WpHG

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Information on the issuer

BP p.l.c.

1 St. James's Square

London

SW1Y 4PD

UK

2. Type of capital measure

Type of capital measure Status at / date of effectiveness Issue of subscription shares (Section 41 (2) WpHG) X Other capital measure (§ 41 (1) WpHG) 01 May 2024

3. New total number of voting rights:

No. Ordinary shares of US$0.25 each (excluding treasury shares) 16,788,308,876 No. Preference shares of £1 each 12,706,252 No. Ordinary shares held in treasury 723,354,416 New total number of voting rights (including treasury shares): 17,516,745,792

Ordinary shares have one vote per share and preference shares two votes for every £5 in nominal capital held.

Exhibit 1.2

BP p.l.c.

Transaction in Own Shares

BP p.l.c. (the "Company") announces that on 2 May 2024 it has purchased a total of 4,532,324 of its ordinary shares of $0.25 each ("Shares") on the London Stock Exchange and Cboe (UK) as part of the buyback programme announced on 6 February 2024 and as detailed below:

London Stock Exchange Cboe (UK)/BXE Cboe (UK)/CXE Number of Shares purchased: 2,624,362 394,480 1,513,482 Highest price paid per Share (pence): 517.00 517.00 517.00 Lowest price paid per Share (pence): 503.70 503.70 503.70 Volume weighted average price paid per Share (pence): 512.8001 512.4583 512.3553

The Company intends to cancel these shares in accordance with the authority granted by its shareholders at the Company's 2023 Annual General Meeting.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Morgan Stanley and Co. International p.l.c. on the date of purchase as part of the Programme.

Further enquiries:

bp Investor Relations +44(0) 207 4964000

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: BP p.l.c. (ISIN CODE: GB0007980591)

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence) Aggregated volume London Stock Exchange 512.8001 2,624,362 Cboe (UK)/BXE 512.4583 394,480 Cboe (UK)/CXE 512.3553 1,513,482

Individual transactions:

To view details of the individual transactions, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/0727N_1-2024-5-2.pdf

The above Transaction in Own Share---s announcement is prepared on a trade basis. It is expected the shares purchased will be delivered to the Company in two working days.

--

The below Total Number of Voting Rights announcement is prepared on a settlement basis. Only purchased shares delivered to the company for cancellation have been deducted from the total voting rights.

Publication of new total number of voting rights according to Sec. 41 WpHG

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Information on the issuer

BP p.l.c.

1 St. James's Square

London

SW1Y 4PD

UK

2. Type of capital measure

Type of capital measure Status at / date of effectiveness Issue of subscription shares (Section 41 (2) WpHG) X Other capital measure (§ 41 (1) WpHG) 02 May 2024

3. New total number of voting rights:

No. Ordinary shares of US$0.25 each (excluding treasury shares) 16,783,926,909 No. Preference shares of £1 each 12,706,252 No. Ordinary shares held in treasury 723,354,416 New total number of voting rights (including treasury shares): 17,512,363,825

Ordinary shares have one vote per share and preference shares two votes for every £5 in nominal capital held.

Exhibit 1.3

The transaction in own shares announcement submitted on 3 May under RNS number 2553N was a duplicate announcement released in error, and should be disregarded. The following announcement reflects the correct details for the transaction which took place on 3 May.

BP p.l.c.

Transaction in Own Shares

BP p.l.c. (the "Company") announces that on 3 May 2024 it has purchased a total of 4,459,944 of its ordinary shares of $0.25 each ("Shares") on the London Stock Exchange and Cboe (UK) as part of the buyback programme announced on 6 February 2024 and as detailed below:



London Stock Exchange Cboe (UK)/BXE Cboe (UK)/CXE Number of Shares purchased: 2,401,457 418,249 1,640,238 Highest price paid per Share (pence): 516.10 515.80 516.20 Lowest price paid per Share (pence): 506.40 506.40 506.10 Volume weighted average price paid per Share (pence): 511.7829 511.6261 511.6442

The Company intends to cancel these shares in accordance with theauthority granted by its shareholders at the Company's 2023 Annual General Meeting.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Morgan Stanley and Co. International p.l.c. on the date of purchase as part of the Programme.

Further enquiries:

bp Investor Relations +44(0) 207 4964000

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: BP p.l.c. (ISIN CODE: GB0007980591)

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence) Aggregated volume London Stock Exchange 511.7829 2,401,457 Cboe (UK)/BXE 511.6261 418,249 Cboe (UK)/CXE 511.6442 1,640,238

Individual transactions:

To view details of the individual transactions, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/9185Q_1-2024-6-3.pdf

The above Transaction in Own Share---s announcement is prepared on a trade basis. It is expected the shares purchased will be delivered to the Company in two working days.

--

The below Total Number of Voting Rights announcement is prepared on a settlement basis. Only purchased shares delivered to the company for cancellation have been deducted from the total voting rights.

Publication of new total number of voting rights according to Sec. 41 WpHG

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Information on the issuer

BP p.l.c.

1 St. James's Square



London

SW1Y 4PD

UK

2. Type of capital measure

Type of capital measure Status at / date of effectiveness Issue of subscription shares (Section 41 (2) WpHG)

X Other capital measure (§ 41 (1) WpHG) 03 May 2024

3. New total number of voting rights:

No. Ordinary shares of US$0.25 each (excluding treasury shares) 16,779,426,749 No. Preference shares of £1 each 12,706,252 No. Ordinary shares held in treasury 723,354,416 New total number of voting rights (including treasury shares): 17,507,863,665

Ordinary shares have one vote per share and preference shares two votes for every £5 in nominal capital held.

Exhibit 1.4

BP p.l.c. (the "Company")

7 May 2024

Appointment of members to the People and Governance Committee

In accordance with UK Listing Rule 9.6.11, BP p.l.c. announces that Hina Nagarajan and Johannes Teyssen have been appointed as members of the people and governance committee with effect from 6 May 2024.

Dr Teyssen joined the Board as a non-executive Director on 1 January 2021. He is a member of the safety and sustainability committee.

Ms Nagarajan joined the Board as a non-executive Director on 1 March 2023. She is a member of the audit committee.

Director Declaration

Pursuant to LR 9.6.14, BP p.l.c. confirms that Tushar Morzaria, non-executive director of the Company, has joined the board of BT Group PLC as a non-executive director, effective as from 7 May 2024.

Exhibit 1.5

BP p.l.c.

Notification of transactions of persons discharging managerial responsibility or connected persons

EDIP deferred shares 2023 award

BP p.l.c. (the "Company") announces that on 7 May 2024 the following conditional share award (the "Award") was made to the chief executive officer under the bp Executive Directors' Incentive Plan (the "Plan"). The Award was made in accordance with the rules of the Plan and the 2023 directors' remuneration policy (the "Policy") and as provided for in the 2023 directors' remuneration report (the "Report"), which were approved by shareholders on 27 April 2023 and 25 April 2024 respectively.

Level of award

The Award represents thirty-three per cent of the 2023 annual bonus which is required to be deferred into ordinary shares. In calculating the number of bp shares over which this Award has been made, the Remuneration Committee has applied the average price of bp shares over the 90 calendar days up to and including the annual general meeting that was held on 25 April 2024 (£4.89).

Number of shares subject to award

Name Award Murray Auchincloss 124,128 ordinary shares

This award will vest in three years in accordance with the rules of the Plan. The chief executive officer will be entitled to the value of reinvested dividends on those ordinary shares which vest.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Murray Auchincloss 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief executive officer / Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name BP p.l.c. b) LEI 213800LH1BZH3DI6G760 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of $0.25 GB0007980591 b) Nature of the transaction 124,128 conditional share units (in the form of ordinary shares) awarded under the bp Executive Directors' Incentive Plan. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil consideration 124,128 d) Aggregated information - Volume - Price - Total 124,128 Nil consideration. Market value £4.89 Nil consideration. Market value £606,985.92 e) Date of the transaction 7 May 2024 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

This notice is given in fulfilment of the obligation under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

Exhibit 1.6

BP p.l.c.

Notification of transactions of persons discharging managerial responsibility or connected persons

EDIP performance shares 2024-2026 award

BP p.l.c. (the "Company") announces that, on 7 May 2024, conditional performance share awards (the "Awards") were made under the bp Executive Directors' Incentive Plan (the "Plan"). The Awards were made in accordance with the rules of the Plan and the 2023 directors' remuneration policy (the "Policy") and as provided for in the 2023 directors' remuneration report (the "Report"), which were approved by shareholders on 27 April 2023 and 25 April 2024 respectively.

Level of award

The Remuneration Committee (the "Committee") has made these Awards at 500% of base salary for the chief executive officer and 450% for the chief financial officer, in line with the Policy. In calculating the number of bp shares over which these Awards have been made, the Committee has applied the average price of bp shares over the 90 calendar days up to and including the annual general meeting that was held on 25 April 2024 (£4.89).

The Committee retains absolute discretion to adjust the formulaic outcome at the time of vesting of the Awards should it not reflect the shareholder experience over the performance period or be otherwise inconsistent with the size of the Award.

Performance conditions

As set out in the Policy and Report, Awards will vest subject to performance against a combination of the following financial and strategic measures:

● Relative total shareholder return (25%) assessed against a benchmarking group, comprising Chevron, Eni, Equinor, ExxonMobil, Repsol, Shell and TotalEnergies;

● Return on average capital employed (20%);

● Adjusted EBIDA compound annual growth rate per share (20%);

● Cumulative reduction percentage in operated carbon emissions (15%); and

● Strategic progress (20%) assessed in line with the following measures:

o Deliver value through a resilient hydrocarbon business;

o Demonstrate track record, scale and value in low carbon energy; and

o Accelerate growth in convenience and mobility.

Number of shares subject to award

Name Award Murray Auchincloss 1,482,617 ordinary shares Kate Thomson 736,196 ordinary shares

These awards will vest in three years and in proportion to the outcomes measured through the performance scorecard, with a holding period that requires the shares to be retained for a further three years. The executive directors will be entitled to the value of reinvested dividends on those ordinary shares which vest.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Murray Auchincloss 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief executive officer / Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name BP p.l.c. b) LEI 213800LH1BZH3DI6G760 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of $0.25 GB0007980591 b) Nature of the transaction 1,482,617 performance share units (in the form of ordinary shares) awarded under the bp Executive Directors' Incentive Plan. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil consideration 1,482,617 d) Aggregated information - Volume - Price - Total 1,482,617 Nil consideration. Market value £4.89 Nil consideration. Market value £7,249,997.13 e) Date of the transaction 7 May 2024 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Kate Thomson 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief financial officer / Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name BP p.l.c. b) LEI 213800LH1BZH3DI6G760 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of $0.25 GB0007980591 b) Nature of the transaction 736,196 performance share units (in the form of ordinary shares) awarded under the bp Executive Directors' Incentive Plan. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil consideration 736,196 d) Aggregated information - Volume - Price - Total 736,196 Nil consideration. Market value £4.89 Nil consideration. Market value £3,599,998.44 e) Date of the transaction 7 May 2024 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

This notice is given in fulfilment of the obligation under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

Exhibit 1.7

BP p.l.c.

----------------------

Share Repurchases

----------------------

7 May 2024

BP p.l.c. (the "Company") announces that it is to commence a share buyback programme to repurchase ordinary shares in the capital of the Company (the "Programme").

The purpose of the Programme is to reduce the issued share capital of the Company.

The maximum amount allocated to the Programme is around $1.75 billion for a period up to and including 26 July 2024.

The Programme will be carried out on the London Stock Exchange and/or Cboe (UK) and will be effected within certain pre-set parameters.

Any purchases of ordinary shares by the Company in relation to this announcement will be conducted in accordance with the Company's general authority to repurchase shares granted by its shareholders at the Company's 2024 Annual General Meeting and any further approvals to repurchase shares as may be granted by its shareholders from time to time, the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of section 3 of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended) and Chapter 12 of the Listing Rules.

Further enquiries:

bp Investor Relations +44(0) 207 4964000

Exhibit 1.8

BP p.l.c.

Transaction in Own Shares

BP p.l.c. (the "Company") announces that on 8 May 2024 it has purchased a total of 4,581,151 of its ordinary shares of $0.25 each ("Shares") on the London Stock Exchange and Cboe (UK) as part of the buyback programme announced on 7 May 2024 and as detailed below:

London Stock Exchange Cboe (UK)/BXE Cboe (UK)/CXE Number of Shares purchased: 2,692,610 393,404 1,495,137 Highest price paid per Share (pence): 499.90 499.90 499.90 Lowest price paid per Share (pence): 490.65 490.95 490.95 Volume weighted average price paid per Share (pence): 496.4282 496.2603 496.0791

The Company intends to cancel these shares in accordance with the authority granted by its shareholders at the Company's 2024 Annual General Meeting.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Morgan Stanley and Co. International p.l.c. on the date of purchase as part of the Programme.

Further enquiries:

bp Investor Relations +44(0) 207 4964000

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: BP p.l.c. (ISIN CODE: GB0007980591)

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence) Aggregated volume London Stock Exchange 496.4282 2,692,610 Cboe (UK)/BXE 496.2603 393,404 Cboe (UK)/CXE 496.0791 1,495,137

Individual transactions:

To view details of the individual transactions, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/6838N_1-2024-5-8.pdf

The above Transaction in Own Share---s announcement is prepared on a trade basis. It is expected the shares purchased will be delivered to the Company in two working days.

--

The below Total Number of Voting Rights announcements are prepared on a settlement basis. Only purchased shares delivered to the company for cancellation have been deducted from the total voting rights.

Publication of new total number of voting rights according to Sec. 41 WpHG

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Information on the issuer

BP p.l.c.

1 St. James's Square

London

SW1Y 4PD

UK

2. Type of capital measure

Type of capital measure Status at / date of effectiveness Issue of subscription shares (Section 41 (2) WpHG) X Other capital measure (§ 41 (1) WpHG) 08 May 2024

3. New total number of voting rights:

No. Ordinary shares of US$0.25 each (excluding treasury shares) 16,770,434,481 No. Preference shares of £1 each 12,706,252 No. Ordinary shares held in treasury 723,354,416 New total number of voting rights (including treasury shares): 17,498,871,397

Ordinary shares have one vote per share and preference shares two votes for every £5 in nominal capital held.

Publication of new total number of voting rights according to Sec. 41 WpHG

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Information on the issuer

BP p.l.c.

1 St. James's Square

London

SW1Y 4PD

UK

2. Type of capital measure

Type of capital measure Status at / date of effectiveness Issue of subscription shares (Section 41 (2) WpHG) X Other capital measure (§ 41 (1) WpHG) 07 May 2024

3. New total number of voting rights:

No. Ordinary shares of US$0.25 each (excluding treasury shares) 16,774,894,425 No. Preference shares of £1 each 12,706,252 No. Ordinary shares held in treasury 723,354,416 New total number of voting rights (including treasury shares): 17,503,331,341

Ordinary shares have one vote per share and preference shares two votes for every £5 in nominal capital held.

Exhibit 1.9

BP p.l.c.

Transaction in Own Shares

BP p.l.c. (the "Company") announces that on 9 May 2024 it has purchased a total of 4,508,971 of its ordinary shares of $0.25 each ("Shares") on the London Stock Exchange and Cboe (UK) as part of the buyback programme announced on 7 May 2024 and as detailed below:

London Stock Exchange Cboe (UK)/BXE Cboe (UK)/CXE Number of Shares purchased: 2,732,723 420,114 1,356,134 Highest price paid per Share (pence): 507.80 507.80 507.80 Lowest price paid per Share (pence): 502.80 502.70 502.90 Volume weighted average price paid per Share (pence): 505.0557 504.9654 504.9799

The Company intends to cancel these shares in accordance with the authority granted by its shareholders at the Company's 2024 Annual General Meeting.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Morgan Stanley and Co. International p.l.c. on the date of purchase as part of the Programme.

Further enquiries:

bp Investor Relations +44(0) 207 4964000

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: BP p.l.c. (ISIN CODE: GB0007980591)

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence) Aggregated volume London Stock Exchange 505.0557 2,732,723 Cboe (UK)/BXE 504.9654 420,114 Cboe (UK)/CXE 504.9799 1,356,134

Individual transactions:

To view details of the individual transactions, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/8825N_1-2024-5-9.pdf

Exhibit 1.10

BP p.l.c.

Transaction in Own Shares

BP p.l.c. (the "Company") announces that on 10 May 2024 it has purchased a total of 4,435,698 of its ordinary shares of $0.25 each ("Shares") on the London Stock Exchange and Cboe (UK) as part of the buyback programme announced on 7 May 2024 and as detailed below:

London Stock Exchange Cboe (UK)/BXE Cboe (UK)/CXE Number of Shares purchased: 2,621,454 389,925 1,424,319 Highest price paid per Share (pence): 511.70 511.60 511.60 Lowest price paid per Share (pence): 506.80 506.80 506.80 Volume weighted average price paid per Share (pence): 509.3516 509.1779 509.3382

The Company intends to cancel these shares in accordance with the authority granted by its shareholders at the Company's 2024 Annual General Meeting.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Morgan Stanley and Co. International p.l.c. on the date of purchase as part of the Programme.

Further enquiries:

bp Investor Relations +44(0) 207 4964000

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: BP p.l.c. (ISIN CODE: GB0007980591)

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence) Aggregated volume London Stock Exchange 509.3516 2,621,454 Cboe (UK)/BXE 509.1779 389,925 Cboe (UK)/CXE 509.3382 1,424,319

Individual transactions:

To view details of the individual transactions, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/0502O_1-2024-5-10.pdf

The above Transaction in Own Share---s announcement is prepared on a trade basis. It is expected the shares purchased will be delivered to the Company in two working days.

--

The below Total Number of Voting Rights announcement is prepared on a settlement basis. Only purchased shares delivered to the company for cancellation have been deducted from the total voting rights.

Publication of new total number of voting rights according to Sec. 41 WpHG

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Information on the issuer

BP p.l.c.

1 St. James's Square

London

SW1Y 4PD

UK

2. Type of capital measure

Type of capital measure Status at / date of effectiveness Issue of subscription shares (Section 41 (2) WpHG) X Other capital measure (§ 41 (1) WpHG) 10 May 2024

3. New total number of voting rights:

No. Ordinary shares of US$0.25 each (excluding treasury shares) 16,766,360,332 No. Preference shares of £1 each 12,706,252 No. Ordinary shares held in treasury 722,847,414 New total number of voting rights (including treasury shares): 17,494,290,246

Ordinary shares have one vote per share and preference shares two votes for every £5 in nominal capital held.

Exhibit 1.11

BP p.l.c.

Notification of transactions of persons discharging managerial responsibility or persons closely associated

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Kate Thomson 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief financial officer / director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name BP p.l.c. b) LEI 213800LH1BZH3DI6G760 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of $0.25 GB0007980591 b) Nature of the transaction Shares acquired through participation in the BP ShareMatch UK Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £5.041 5 d) Aggregated information - Volume - Price - Total 5 £5.041 £25.21 e) Date of the transaction 10 May 2024 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Julia Emanuele 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Person Closely Associated with Murray Auchincloss, chief executive officer / director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name BP p.l.c. b) LEI 213800LH1BZH3DI6G760 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of $0.25 GB0007980591 b) Nature of the transaction Shares acquired through participation in the BP ShareMatch UK Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £5.041 75 d) Aggregated information - Volume - Price - Total 75 £5.041 £378.08 e) Date of the transaction 10 May 2024 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

This notice is given in fulfilment of the obligation under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

Exhibit 1.12

BP p.l.c.

Transaction in Own Shares

BP p.l.c. (the "Company") announces that on 13 May 2024 it has purchased a total of 4,486,073 of its ordinary shares of $0.25 each ("Shares") on the London Stock Exchange and Cboe (UK) as part of the buyback programme announced on 7 May 2024 and as detailed below:

London Stock Exchange Cboe (UK)/BXE Cboe (UK)/CXE Number of Shares purchased: 2,483,646 386,080 1,616,347 Highest price paid per Share (pence): 506.80 506.80 506.80 Lowest price paid per Share (pence): 503.50 503.50 503.50 Volume weighted average price paid per Share (pence): 505.8164 505.8154 505.8156

The Company intends to cancel these shares in accordance with the authority granted by its shareholders at the Company's 2024 Annual General Meeting.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Morgan Stanley and Co. International p.l.c. on the date of purchase as part of the Programme.

Further enquiries:

bp Investor Relations +44(0) 207 4964000

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: BP p.l.c. (ISIN CODE: GB0007980591)

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence) Aggregated volume London Stock Exchange 505.8164 2,483,646 Cboe (UK)/BXE 505.8154 386,080 Cboe (UK)/CXE 505.8156 1,616,347

Individual transactions:

To view details of the individual transactions, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/2359O_1-2024-5-13.pdf

The above Transaction in Own Share---s announcement is prepared on a trade basis. It is expected the shares purchased will be delivered to the Company in two working days.

--

The below Total Number of Voting Rights announcement is prepared on a settlement basis. Only purchased shares delivered to the company for cancellation have been deducted from the total voting rights.

Publication of new total number of voting rights according to Sec. 41 WpHG

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Information on the issuer

BP p.l.c.

1 St. James's Square

London

SW1Y 4PD

UK

2. Type of capital measure

Type of capital measure Status at / date of effectiveness Issue of subscription shares (Section 41 (2) WpHG) X Other capital measure (§ 41 (1) WpHG) 13 May 2024

3. New total number of voting rights:

No. Ordinary shares of US$0.25 each (excluding treasury shares) 16,761,851,361 No. Preference shares of £1 each 12,706,252 No. Ordinary shares held in treasury 722,847,414 New total number of voting rights (including treasury shares): 17,489,781,275

Ordinary shares have one vote per share and preference shares two votes for every £5 in nominal capital held.

Exhibit 1.13

BP p.l.c.

Transaction in Own Shares

BP p.l.c. (the "Company") announces that on 14 May 2024 it has purchased a total of 4,460,545 of its ordinary shares of $0.25 each ("Shares") on the London Stock Exchange and Cboe (UK) as part of the buyback programme announced on 7 May 2024 and as detailed below:

London Stock Exchange Cboe (UK)/BXE Cboe (UK)/CXE Number of Shares purchased: 2,596,650 380,773 1,483,122 Highest price paid per Share (pence): 510.00 510.00 510.00 Lowest price paid per Share (pence): 501.50 501.50 501.50 Volume weighted average price paid per Share (pence): 506.5158 506.4147 506.6138

The Company intends to cancel these shares in accordance with the authority granted by its shareholders at the Company's 2024 Annual General Meeting.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Morgan Stanley and Co. International p.l.c. on the date of purchase as part of the Programme.

Further enquiries:

bp Investor Relations +44(0) 207 4964000

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: BP p.l.c. (ISIN CODE: GB0007980591)

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence) Aggregated volume London Stock Exchange 506.5158 2,596,650 Cboe (UK)/BXE 506.4147 380,773 Cboe (UK)/CXE 506.6138 1,483,122

Individual transactions:

To view details of the individual transactions, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/4248O_1-2024-5-14.pdf

The above Transaction in Own Share---s announcement is prepared on a trade basis. It is expected the shares purchased will be delivered to the Company in two working days.

--

The below Total Number of Voting Rights announcement is prepared on a settlement basis. Only purchased shares delivered to the company for cancellation have been deducted from the total voting rights.

Publication of new total number of voting rights according to Sec. 41 WpHG

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Information on the issuer

BP p.l.c.

1 St. James's Square

London

SW1Y 4PD

UK

2. Type of capital measure

Type of capital measure Status at / date of effectiveness Issue of subscription shares (Section 41 (2) WpHG) X Other capital measure (§ 41 (1) WpHG) 14 May 2024

3. New total number of voting rights:

No. Ordinary shares of US$0.25 each (excluding treasury shares) 16,757,415,663 No. Preference shares of £1 each 12,706,252 No. Ordinary shares held in treasury 722,847,414 New total number of voting rights (including treasury shares): 17,485,345,577

Ordinary shares have one vote per share and preference shares two votes for every £5 in nominal capital held.

Exhibit 1.14

BP p.l.c.

Transaction in Own Shares

BP p.l.c. (the "Company") announces that on 15 May 2024 it has purchased a total of 4,486,214 of its ordinary shares of $0.25 each ("Shares") on the London Stock Exchange and Cboe (UK) as part of the buyback programme announced on 7 May 2024 and as detailed below:

London Stock Exchange Cboe (UK)/BXE Cboe (UK)/CXE Number of Shares purchased: 2,579,413 387,634 1,519,167 Highest price paid per Share (pence): 506.10 506.10 506.20 Lowest price paid per Share (pence): 492.65 492.65 492.65 Volume weighted average price paid per Share (pence): 499.9394 499.7558 499.9835

The Company intends to cancel these shares in accordance with the authority granted by its shareholders at the Company's 2024 Annual General Meeting.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Morgan Stanley and Co. International p.l.c. on the date of purchase as part of the Programme.

Further enquiries:

bp Investor Relations +44(0) 207 4964000

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: BP p.l.c. (ISIN CODE: GB0007980591)

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence) Aggregated volume London Stock Exchange 499.9394 2,579,413 Cboe (UK)/BXE 499.7558 387,634 Cboe (UK)/CXE 499.9835 1,519,167

Individual transactions:

To view details of the individual transactions, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/6112O_1-2024-5-15.pdf

The above Transaction in Own Share---s announcement is prepared on a trade basis. It is expected the shares purchased will be delivered to the Company in two working days.

--

The below Total Number of Voting Rights announcement is prepared on a settlement basis. Only purchased shares delivered to the company for cancellation have been deducted from the total voting rights.

Publication of new total number of voting rights according to Sec. 41 WpHG

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Information on the issuer

BP p.l.c.

1 St. James's Square

London

SW1Y 4PD

UK

2. Type of capital measure

Type of capital measure Status at / date of effectiveness Issue of subscription shares (Section 41 (2) WpHG) X Other capital measure (§ 41 (1) WpHG) 15 May 2024

3. New total number of voting rights:

No. Ordinary shares of US$0.25 each (excluding treasury shares) 16,752,929,590 No. Preference shares of £1 each 12,706,252 No. Ordinary shares held in treasury 722,847,414 New total number of voting rights (including treasury shares): 17,480,859,504

Ordinary shares have one vote per share and preference shares two votes for every £5 in nominal capital held.

Exhibit 1.15

BP p.l.c.

Transaction in Own Shares

BP p.l.c. (the "Company") announces that on 16 May 2024 it has purchased a total of 4,580,926 of its ordinary shares of $0.25 each ("Shares") on the London Stock Exchange and Cboe (UK) as part of the buyback programme announced on 7 May 2024 and as detailed below:

London Stock Exchange Cboe (UK)/BXE Cboe (UK)/CXE Number of Shares purchased: 2,652,031 434,561 1,494,334 Highest price paid per Share (pence): 492.55 492.40 492.55 Lowest price paid per Share (pence): 485.75 485.80 485.80 Volume weighted average price paid per Share (pence): 489.3107 489.3348 489.2208

The Company intends to cancel these shares in accordance with the authority granted by its shareholders at the Company's 2024 Annual General Meeting.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Morgan Stanley and Co. International p.l.c. on the date of purchase as part of the Programme.

Further enquiries:

bp Investor Relations +44(0) 207 4964000

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: BP p.l.c. (ISIN CODE: GB0007980591)

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence) Aggregated volume London Stock Exchange 489.3107 2,652,031 Cboe (UK)/BXE 489.3348 434,561 Cboe (UK)/CXE 489.2208 1,494,334

Individual transactions:

To view details of the individual transactions, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/7953O_1-2024-5-16.pdf

The above Transaction in Own Share---s announcement is prepared on a trade basis. It is expected the shares purchased will be delivered to the Company in two working days.

--

The below Total Number of Voting Rights announcement is prepared on a settlement basis. Only purchased shares delivered to the company for cancellation have been deducted from the total voting rights.

Publication of new total number of voting rights according to Sec. 41 WpHG

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Information on the issuer

BP p.l.c.

1 St. James's Square

London

SW1Y 4PD

UK

2. Type of capital measure

Type of capital measure Status at / date of effectiveness Issue of subscription shares (Section 41 (2) WpHG) X Other capital measure (§ 41 (1) WpHG) 16 May 2024

3. New total number of voting rights:

No. Ordinary shares of US$0.25 each (excluding treasury shares) 16,748,469,045 No. Preference shares of £1 each 12,706,252 No. Ordinary shares held in treasury 722,847,414 New total number of voting rights (including treasury shares): 17,476,398,959

Ordinary shares have one vote per share and preference shares two votes for every £5 in nominal capital held.

Exhibit 1.16

BP p.l.c.

Transaction in Own Shares

BP p.l.c. (the "Company") announces that on 17 May 2024 it has purchased a total of 4,568,288 of its ordinary shares of $0.25 each ("Shares") on the London Stock Exchange and Cboe (UK) as part of the buyback programme announced on 7 May 2024 and as detailed below:

London Stock Exchange Cboe (UK)/BXE Cboe (UK)/CXE Number of Shares purchased: 2,762,147 316,245 1,489,896 Highest price paid per Share (pence): 492.70 492.70 492.70 Lowest price paid per Share (pence): 490.35 490.35 490.35 Volume weighted average price paid per Share (pence): 491.4902 491.3608 491.4690

The Company intends to cancel these shares in accordance with the authority granted by its shareholders at the Company's 2024 Annual General Meeting.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Morgan Stanley and Co. International p.l.c. on the date of purchase as part of the Programme.

Further enquiries:

bp Investor Relations +44(0) 207 4964000

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: BP p.l.c. (ISIN CODE: GB0007980591)

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence) Aggregated volume London Stock Exchange 491.4902 2,762,147 Cboe (UK)/BXE 491.3608 316,245 Cboe (UK)/CXE 491.4690 1,489,896

Individual transactions:

To view details of the individual transactions, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/9815O_1-2024-5-17.pdf

The above Transaction in Own Share---s announcement is prepared on a trade basis. It is expected the shares purchased will be delivered to the Company in two working days.

--

The below Total Number of Voting Rights announcement is prepared on a settlement basis. Only purchased shares delivered to the company for cancellation have been deducted from the total voting rights.

Publication of new total number of voting rights according to Sec. 41 WpHG

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Information on the issuer

BP p.l.c.

1 St. James's Square

London

SW1Y 4PD

UK

2. Type of capital measure

Type of capital measure Status at / date of effectiveness Issue of subscription shares (Section 41 (2) WpHG) X Other capital measure (§ 41 (1) WpHG) 17 May 2024

3. New total number of voting rights:

No. Ordinary shares of US$0.25 each (excluding treasury shares) 16,743,982,831 No. Preference shares of £1 each 12,706,252 No. Ordinary shares held in treasury 722,847,414 New total number of voting rights (including treasury shares): 17,471,912,745

Ordinary shares have one vote per share and preference shares two votes for every £5 in nominal capital held.

Exhibit 1.17

BP p.l.c.

Transaction in Own Shares

BP p.l.c. (the "Company") announces that on 20 May 2024 it has purchased a total of 4,531,545 of its ordinary shares of $0.25 each ("Shares") on the London Stock Exchange and Cboe (UK) as part of the buyback programme announced on 7 May 2024 and as detailed below:

London Stock Exchange Cboe (UK)/BXE Cboe (UK)/CXE Number of Shares purchased: 2,717,414 352,878 1,461,253 Highest price paid per Share (pence): 497.00 497.00 497.00 Lowest price paid per Share (pence): 491.65 491.60 491.60 Volume weighted average price paid per Share (pence): 493.9970 493.8314 493.8724

The Company intends to cancel these shares in accordance with the authority granted by its shareholders at the Company's 2024 Annual General Meeting.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Morgan Stanley and Co. International p.l.c. on the date of purchase as part of the Programme.

Further enquiries:

bp Investor Relations +44(0) 207 4964000

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: BP p.l.c. (ISIN CODE: GB0007980591)

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence) Aggregated volume London Stock Exchange 493.9970 2,717,414 Cboe (UK)/BXE 493.8314 352,878 Cboe (UK)/CXE 493.8724 1,461,253

Individual transactions:

To view details of the individual transactions, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/1713P_1-2024-5-20.pdf

The above Transaction in Own Share---s announcement is prepared on a trade basis. It is expected the shares purchased will be delivered to the Company in two working days.

--

The below Total Number of Voting Rights announcement is prepared on a settlement basis. Only purchased shares delivered to the company for cancellation have been deducted from the total voting rights.

Publication of new total number of voting rights according to Sec. 41 WpHG

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Information on the issuer

BP p.l.c.

1 St. James's Square

London

SW1Y 4PD

UK

2. Type of capital measure

Type of capital measure Status at / date of effectiveness Issue of subscription shares (Section 41 (2) WpHG) X Other capital measure (§ 41 (1) WpHG) 20 May 2024

3. New total number of voting rights:

No. Ordinary shares of US$0.25 each (excluding treasury shares) 16,739,401,905 No. Preference shares of £1 each 12,706,252 No. Ordinary shares held in treasury 722,847,414 New total number of voting rights (including treasury shares): 17,467,331,819

Ordinary shares have one vote per share and preference shares two votes for every £5 in nominal capital held.

Exhibit 1.18

BP p.l.c.

Transaction in Own Shares

BP p.l.c. (the "Company") announces that on 21 May 2024 it has purchased a total of 4,575,201 of its ordinary shares of $0.25 each ("Shares") on the London Stock Exchange and Cboe (UK) as part of the buyback programme announced on 7 May 2024 and as detailed below:

London Stock Exchange Cboe (UK)/BXE Cboe (UK)/CXE Number of Shares purchased: 2,541,520 383,153 1,650,528 Highest price paid per Share (pence): 491.50 491.40 491.40 Lowest price paid per Share (pence): 486.05 486.05 486.05 Volume weighted average price paid per Share (pence): 488.9350 488.9858 488.7750

The Company intends to cancel these shares in accordance with the authority granted by its shareholders at the Company's 2024 Annual General Meeting.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Morgan Stanley and Co. International p.l.c. on the date of purchase as part of the Programme.

Further enquiries:

bp Investor Relations +44(0) 207 4964000

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: BP p.l.c. (ISIN CODE: GB0007980591)

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence) Aggregated volume London Stock Exchange 488.9350 2,541,520 Cboe (UK)/BXE 488.9858 383,153 Cboe (UK)/CXE 488.7750 1,650,528

Individual transactions:

To view details of the individual transactions, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/3549P_1-2024-5-21.pdf

The above Transaction in Own Shares announcement is prepared on a trade basis. It is expected the shares purchased will be delivered to the Company in two working days.

The below Total Number of Voting Rights announcement is prepared on a settlement basis. Only purchased shares delivered to the company for cancellation have been deducted from the total voting rights.

Publication of new total number of voting rights according to Sec. 41 WpHG

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Information on the issuer

BP p.l.c.

1 St. James's Square

London

SW1Y 4PD

UK

2. Type of capital measure

Type of capital measure Status at / date of effectiveness Issue of subscription shares (Section 41 (2) WpHG) X Other capital measure (§ 41 (1) WpHG) 21 May 2024

3. New total number of voting rights:

No. Ordinary shares of US$0.25 each (excluding treasury shares) 16,734,833,617 No. Preference shares of £1 each 12,706,252 No. Ordinary shares held in treasury 722,847,414 New total number of voting rights (including treasury shares): 17,462,763,531

Ordinary shares have one vote per share and preference shares two votes for every £5 in nominal capital held.

Exhibit 1.19

BP p.l.c.

Transaction in Own Shares

BP p.l.c. (the "Company") announces that on 22 May 2024 it has purchased a total of 4,624,050 of its ordinary shares of $0.25 each ("Shares") on the London Stock Exchange and Cboe (UK) as part of the buyback programme announced on 7 May 2024 and as detailed below:

London Stock Exchange Cboe (UK)/BXE Cboe (UK)/CXE Number of Shares purchased: 2,770,693 349,739 1,503,618 Highest price paid per Share (pence): 485.00 484.95 485.00 Lowest price paid per Share (pence): 478.85 478.85 478.85 Volume weighted average price paid per Share (pence): 481.7409 481.8574 481.8072

The Company intends to cancel these shares in accordance with the authority granted by its shareholders at the Company's 2024 Annual General Meeting.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Morgan Stanley and Co. International p.l.c. on the date of purchase as part of the Programme.

Further enquiries:

bp Investor Relations +44(0) 207 4964000

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: BP p.l.c. (ISIN CODE: GB0007980591)

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence) Aggregated volume London Stock Exchange 481.7409 2,770,693 Cboe (UK)/BXE 481.8574 349,739 Cboe (UK)/CXE 481.8072 1,503,618

Individual transactions:

To view details of the individual transactions, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/5351P_1-2024-5-22.pdf

The above Transaction in Own Share---s announcement is prepared on a trade basis. It is expected the shares purchased will be delivered to the Company in two working days.

--

The below Total Number of Voting Rights announcement is prepared on a settlement basis. Only purchased shares delivered to the company for cancellation have been deducted from the total voting rights.

Publication of new total number of voting rights according to Sec. 41 WpHG

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Information on the issuer

BP p.l.c.

1 St. James's Square

London

SW1Y 4PD

UK

2. Type of capital measure

Type of capital measure Status at / date of effectiveness Issue of subscription shares (Section 41 (2) WpHG) X Other capital measure (§ 41 (1) WpHG) 22 May 2024

3. New total number of voting rights:

No. Ordinary shares of US$0.25 each (excluding treasury shares) 16,730,302,072 No. Preference shares of £1 each 12,706,252 No. Ordinary shares held in treasury 722,847,414 New total number of voting rights (including treasury shares): 17,458,231,986

Ordinary shares have one vote per share and preference shares two votes for every £5 in nominal capital held.

Exhibit 1.20

BP p.l.c.

Transaction in Own Shares

BP p.l.c. (the "Company") announces that on 23 May 2024 it has purchased a total of 4,612,762 of its ordinary shares of $0.25 each ("Shares") on the London Stock Exchange and Cboe (UK) as part of the buyback programme announced on 7 May 2024 and as detailed below:

London Stock Exchange Cboe (UK)/BXE Cboe (UK)/CXE Number of Shares purchased: 3,043,765 251,767 1,317,230 Highest price paid per Share (pence): 486.00 486.00 486.00 Lowest price paid per Share (pence): 479.80 479.80 479.80 Volume weighted average price paid per Share (pence): 483.9843 483.7758 483.7447

The Company intends to cancel these shares in accordance with the authority granted by its shareholders at the Company's 2024 Annual General Meeting.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Morgan Stanley and Co. International p.l.c. on the date of purchase as part of the Programme.

Further enquiries:

bp Investor Relations +44(0) 207 4964000

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: BP p.l.c. (ISIN CODE: GB0007980591)

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence) Aggregated volume London Stock Exchange 483.9843 3,043,765 Cboe (UK)/BXE 483.7758 251,767 Cboe (UK)/CXE 483.7447 1,317,230

Individual transactions:

To view details of the individual transactions, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/7371P_1-2024-5-23.pdf

The above Transaction in Own Share---s announcement is prepared on a trade basis. It is expected the shares purchased will be delivered to the Company in two working days.

--

The below Total Number of Voting Rights announcement is prepared on a settlement basis. Only purchased shares delivered to the company for cancellation have been deducted from the total voting rights.

Publication of new total number of voting rights according to Sec. 41 WpHG

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Information on the issuer

BP p.l.c.

1 St. James's Square

London

SW1Y 4PD

UK

2. Type of capital measure

Type of capital measure Status at / date of effectiveness Issue of subscription shares (Section 41 (2) WpHG) X Other capital measure (§ 41 (1) WpHG) 23 May 2024

3. New total number of voting rights:

No. Ordinary shares of US$0.25 each (excluding treasury shares) 16,725,726,871 No. Preference shares of £1 each 12,706,252 No. Ordinary shares held in treasury 722,847,414 New total number of voting rights (including treasury shares): 17,453,656,785

Ordinary shares have one vote per share and preference shares two votes for every £5 in nominal capital held.

Exhibit 1.21

BP p.l.c.

Transaction in Own Shares

BP p.l.c. (the "Company") announces that on 24 May 2024 it has purchased a total of 4,657,196 of its ordinary shares of $0.25 each ("Shares") on the London Stock Exchange and Cboe (UK) as part of the buyback programme announced on 7 May 2024 and as detailed below:

London Stock Exchange Cboe (UK)/BXE Cboe (UK)/CXE Number of Shares purchased: 3,275,274 267,023 1,114,899 Highest price paid per Share (pence): 483.20 483.20 483.25 Lowest price paid per Share (pence): 477.30 477.45 477.30 Volume weighted average price paid per Share (pence): 480.9732 481.1930 480.9333

The Company intends to cancel these shares in accordance with the authority granted by its shareholders at the Company's 2024 Annual General Meeting.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Morgan Stanley and Co. International p.l.c. on the date of purchase as part of the Programme.

Further enquiries:

bp Investor Relations +44(0) 207 4964000

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: BP p.l.c. (ISIN CODE: GB0007980591)

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence) Aggregated volume London Stock Exchange 480.9732 3,275,274 Cboe (UK)/BXE 481.1930 267,023 Cboe (UK)/CXE 480.9333 1,114,899

Individual transactions:

To view details of the individual transactions, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/9247P_1-2024-5-24.pdf

The above Transaction in Own Share---s announcement is prepared on a trade basis. It is expected the shares purchased will be delivered to the Company in two working days.

--

The below Total Number of Voting Rights announcement is prepared on a settlement basis. Only purchased shares delivered to the company for cancellation have been deducted from the total voting rights.

Publication of new total number of voting rights according to Sec. 41 WpHG

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Information on the issuer

BP p.l.c.

1 St. James's Square

London

SW1Y 4PD

UK

2. Type of capital measure

Type of capital measure Status at / date of effectiveness Issue of subscription shares (Section 41 (2) WpHG) X Other capital measure (§ 41 (1) WpHG) 24 May 2024

3. New total number of voting rights:

No. Ordinary shares of US$0.25 each (excluding treasury shares) 16,721,102,821 No. Preference shares of £1 each 12,706,252 No. Ordinary shares held in treasury 722,847,414 New total number of voting rights (including treasury shares): 17,449,032,735

Ordinary shares have one vote per share and preference shares two votes for every £5 in nominal capital held.

Exhibit 1.22

BP p.l.c.

Transaction in Own Shares

BP p.l.c. (the "Company") announces that on 28 May 2024 it has purchased a total of 4,582,250 of its ordinary shares of $0.25 each ("Shares") on the London Stock Exchange and Cboe (UK) as part of the buyback programme announced on 7 May 2024 and as detailed below:

London Stock Exchange Cboe (UK)/BXE Cboe (UK)/CXE Number of Shares purchased: 2,910,966 286,188 1,385,096 Highest price paid per Share (pence): 488.70 488.70 488.75 Lowest price paid per Share (pence): 483.60 483.60 483.60 Volume weighted average price paid per Share (pence): 485.6517 485.6242 485.7650

The Company intends to cancel these shares in accordance with the authority granted by its shareholders at the Company's 2024 Annual General Meeting.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Morgan Stanley and Co. International p.l.c. on the date of purchase as part of the Programme.

Further enquiries:

bp Investor Relations +44(0) 207 4964000

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: BP p.l.c. (ISIN CODE: GB0007980591)

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence) Aggregated volume London Stock Exchange 485.6517 2,910,966 Cboe (UK)/BXE 485.6242 286,188 Cboe (UK)/CXE 485.7650 1,385,096

Individual transactions:

To view details of the individual transactions, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/1534Q_1-2024-5-28.pdf

The above Transaction in Own Share---s announcement is prepared on a trade basis. It is expected the shares purchased will be delivered to the Company in two working days.

--

The below Total Number of Voting Rights announcement is prepared on a settlement basis. Only purchased shares delivered to the company for cancellation have been deducted from the total voting rights.

The above Transaction in Own Share---s announcement is prepared on a trade basis. It is expected the shares purchased will be delivered to the Company in two working days.

--

The below Total Number of Voting Rights announcement is prepared on a settlement basis. Only purchased shares delivered to the company for cancellation have been deducted from the total voting rights.

Publication of new total number of voting rights according to Sec. 41 WpHG

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Information on the issuer

BP p.l.c.

1 St. James's Square

London

SW1Y 4PD

UK

2. Type of capital measure

Type of capital measure Status at / date of effectiveness Issue of subscription shares (Section 41 (2) WpHG) X Other capital measure (§ 41 (1) WpHG) 28 May 2024

3. New total number of voting rights:

No. Ordinary shares of US$0.25 each (excluding treasury shares) 16,716,490,059 No. Preference shares of £1 each 12,706,252 No. Ordinary shares held in treasury 722,847,414 New total number of voting rights (including treasury shares): 17,444,419,973

Ordinary shares have one vote per share and preference shares two votes for every £5 in nominal capital held.

Exhibit 1.23

BP p.l.c.

Transaction in Own Shares

BP p.l.c. (the "Company") announces that on 29 May 2024 it has purchased a total of 4,527,304 of its ordinary shares of $0.25 each ("Shares") on the London Stock Exchange and Cboe (UK) as part of the buyback programme announced on 7 May 2024 and as detailed below:

London Stock Exchange Cboe (UK)/BXE Cboe (UK)/CXE Number of Shares purchased: 2,697,765 330,657 1,498,882 Highest price paid per Share (pence): 495.00 495.00 495.00 Lowest price paid per Share (pence): 487.55 487.55 487.55 Volume weighted average price paid per Share (pence): 491.5818 491.7115 491.7237

The Company intends to cancel these shares in accordance with the authority granted by its shareholders at the Company's 2024 Annual General Meeting.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Morgan Stanley and Co. International p.l.c. on the date of purchase as part of the Programme.

Further enquiries:

bp Investor Relations +44(0) 207 4964000

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: BP p.l.c. (ISIN CODE: GB0007980591)

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence) Aggregated volume London Stock Exchange 491.5818 2,697,765 Cboe (UK)/BXE 491.7115 330,657 Cboe (UK)/CXE 491.7237 1,498,882

Individual transactions:

To view details of the individual transactions, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/3384Q_1-2024-5-29.pdf

The above Transaction in Own Share---s announcement is prepared on a trade basis. It is expected the shares purchased will be delivered to the Company in two working days.

--

The below Total Number of Voting Rights announcement is prepared on a settlement basis. Only purchased shares delivered to the company for cancellation have been deducted from the total voting rights.

The above Transaction in Own Share---s announcement is prepared on a trade basis. It is expected the shares purchased will be delivered to the Company in two working days.

--

The below Total Number of Voting Rights announcement is prepared on a settlement basis. Only purchased shares delivered to the company for cancellation have been deducted from the total voting rights.

Publication of new total number of voting rights according to Sec. 41 WpHG

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Information on the issuer

BP p.l.c.

1 St. James's Square

London

SW1Y 4PD

UK

2. Type of capital measure

Type of capital measure Status at / date of effectiveness Issue of subscription shares (Section 41 (2) WpHG) X Other capital measure (§ 41 (1) WpHG) 29 May 2024

3. New total number of voting rights:

No. Ordinary shares of US$0.25 each (excluding treasury shares) 16,711,832,863 No. Preference shares of £1 each 12,706,252 No. Ordinary shares held in treasury 722,847,414 New total number of voting rights (including treasury shares): 17,439,762,777

Ordinary shares have one vote per share and preference shares two votes for every £5 in nominal capital held.

Exhibit 1.24

BP p.l.c.

Transaction in Own Shares

BP p.l.c. (the "Company") announces that on 30 May 2024 it has purchased a total of 4,613,739 of its ordinary shares of $0.25 each ("Shares") on the London Stock Exchange and Cboe (UK) as part of the buyback programme announced on 7 May 2024 and as detailed below:

London Stock Exchange Cboe (UK)/BXE Cboe (UK)/CXE Number of Shares purchased: 2,663,544 322,237 1,627,958 Highest price paid per Share (pence): 487.25 487.30 487.30 Lowest price paid per Share (pence): 483.05 483.10 483.10 Volume weighted average price paid per Share (pence): 485.5090 485.5023 485.5476

The Company intends to cancel these shares in accordance with theauthority granted by its shareholders at the Company's 2024 Annual General Meeting.

The schedule below

Further enquiries:

bp Investor Relations +44(0) 207 4964000

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: BP p.l.c. (ISIN CODE: GB0007980591)

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence) Aggregated volume London Stock Exchange 485.5090 2,663,544 Cboe (UK)/BXE 485.5023 322,237 Cboe (UK)/CXE 485.5476 1,627,958

Individual transactions:

To view details of the individual transactions, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/5304Q_1-2024-5-30.pdf

The above Transaction in Own Share---s announcement is prepared on a trade basis. It is expected the shares purchased will be delivered to the Company in two working days.

--

The below Total Number of Voting Rights announcement is prepared on a settlement basis. Only purchased shares delivered to the company for cancellation have been deducted from the total voting rights.

The above Transaction in Own Share---s announcement is prepared on a trade basis. It is expected the shares purchased will be delivered to the Company in two working days.

--

The below Total Number of Voting Rights announcement is prepared on a settlement basis. Only purchased shares delivered to the company for cancellation have been deducted from the total voting rights.

Publication of new total number of voting rights according to Sec. 41 WpHG

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Information on the issuer

BP p.l.c.

1 St. James's Square

London

SW1Y 4PD

UK

2. Type of capital measure

Type of capital measure Status at / date of effectiveness Issue of subscription shares (Section 41 (2) WpHG) X Other capital measure (§ 41 (1) WpHG) 30 May 2024

3. New total number of voting rights:

No. Ordinary shares of US$0.25 each (excluding treasury shares) 16,707,250,613 No. Preference shares of £1 each 12,706,252 No. Ordinary shares held in treasury 722,847,414 New total number of voting rights (including treasury shares): 17,435,180,527

Ordinary shares have one vote per share and preference shares two votes for every £5 in nominal capital held.

Exhibit 1.25

BP p.l.c.

Transaction in Own Shares

BP p.l.c. (the "Company") announces that on 31 May 2024 it has purchased, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2024 Annual General Meeting of the Company, a total of 4,575,642 of its ordinary shares of $0.25 each ("Shares") on the London Stock Exchange and Cboe (UK) as part of the buyback programme announced on 7 May 2024 (the "Programme") and as detailed below:

London Stock Exchange Cboe (UK)/BXE Cboe (UK)/CXE Number of Shares purchased: 2,870,355 312,769 1,392,518 Highest price paid per Share (pence): 488.75 488.75 488.75 Lowest price paid per Share (pence): 485.25 485.25 485.25 Volume weighted average price paid per Share (pence): 487.3040 487.3212 487.3133

The Company intends to cancel these shares in accordance with theauthority granted by its shareholders at the Company's 2024 Annual General Meeting.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Morgan Stanley and Co. International p.l.c. (Intermediary code: MSLNGB2X) on the date of purchase as part of the Programme.

Further enquiries:

bp Investor Relations +44(0) 207 4964000

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: BP p.l.c. (ISIN CODE: GB0007980591)

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence) Aggregated volume London Stock Exchange 487.3040 2,870,355 Cboe (UK)/BXE 487.3212 312,769 Cboe (UK)/CXE 487.3133 1,392,518

Individual transactions:

To view details of the individual transactions, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/7263Q_1-2024-5-31.pdf

The above Transaction in Own Share---s announcement is prepared on a trade basis. It is expected the shares purchased will be delivered to the Company in two working days.

--

The below Total Number of Voting Rights announcement is prepared on a settlement basis. Only purchased shares delivered to the company for cancellation have been deducted from the total voting rights.

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.

BP p.l.c. (Registrant) Dated: 03 June 2024 /s/ Ben J. S. Mathews ------------------------ Ben J. S. Mathews Company Secretary

