Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  BP plc    BP.   GB0007980591

BP PLC

(BP.)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BP : Donates Fuel to U.K. Emergency-Services Vehicles

01/27/2021 | 06:21am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BP PLC -1.31% 278.7854 Delayed Quote.10.81%
WTI 0.20% 52.867 Delayed Quote.8.49%
All news about BP PLC
06:21aBP : Donates Fuel to U.K. Emergency-Services Vehicles
DJ
05:13aBP's Aral, Siemens Partner to Expand Fast-Charging Stations Network in German..
MT
01/26Chinese majors to struggle to extend shale gas boom beyond 2025
RE
01/26Lightsource BP Secures $380 Million Financing, Starts Construction in Texas
DJ
01/26REFILE-ANALYSIS-Chinese majors to struggle to extend shale gas boom beyond 20..
RE
01/25Top global traders work to ease seafarer crisis due to coronavirus
RE
01/25Limetree Bay oil refinery begins producing transportation fuel -sources
RE
01/25European ADRs Move Lower in Monday Trading
MT
01/25EU Commission Green-lights BP's JV With Sinopec After Change To Full Function..
MT
01/25BP's oil exploration team swept aside in climate revolution
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 190 B - -
Net income 2020 -22 283 M - -
Net Debt 2020 45 474 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -3,56x
Yield 2020 7,05%
Capitalization 78 414 M 78 374 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,65x
EV / Sales 2021 0,54x
Nbr of Employees 67 600
Free-Float 93,5%
Chart BP PLC
Duration : Period :
BP plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 4,49 $
Last Close Price 3,88 $
Spread / Highest target 71,4%
Spread / Average Target 15,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -35,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Bernard Looney Chief Executive Officer & Director
Helge Lund Chairman
Andy Hopwood COO & Executive VP-Upstream Strategy
Murray Auchincloss Chief Financial Officer
Angela Rosemary Emily Strank Chief Scientist & Head-Downstream Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BP PLC10.81%78 374
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION11.28%193 949
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD-2.23%169 016
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION11.53%71 950
NESTE OYJ2.37%56 556
PTT-5.88%37 890
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ