  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. BP plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BP.   GB0007980591

BP PLC

(BP.)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 08/03 04:14:32 am
297.775 GBX   +2.77%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BP : FTSE 100 gains on strong BP earnings; virus worries weigh

08/03/2021 | 03:36am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Pedestrians leave and enter the London Stock Exchange in London

(Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 inched higher on Tuesday as a set of upbeat earnings results supported optimism around a faster economic recovery, although gains were checked by rising Delta variant cases globally.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 edged up 0.1% as oil stocks rose. BP was the top FTSE 100 gainer on the back of strong earnings.

BP climbed 2.6% after it said it would lift its dividend by 4% and ramp up share buybacks after second-quarter profits rose to $2.8 billion.

The domestically focused mid-cap index eased 0.2%, led by building materials seller Travis Perkins and Broker TP ICAP Group, down 2.3% and 4.5% respectively.

Travis Perkins fell despite raising its 2021 earnings outlook and announcing a special dividend of 35 pence per share, while TP ICAP dropped after its half yearly revenue slipped 5%.

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2021
All news about BP PLC
03:41aBP : Goldman Sachs gives a Buy rating
MD
03:36aBP : FTSE 100 gains on strong BP earnings; virus worries weigh
RE
03:08aLondon Shares to Open Slightly Lower Amid Global Covid-19 Concerns
DJ
02:33aBP : to Commence $1.4 Billion Share Buyback Program
MT
02:30aBP : Swings to Profit in H1 Amid Improving Market Environment
MT
02:10aBP : Earnings Flash (BP.L) BP Reports H1 Revenue $74.1M
MT
02:09aBP : Earnings Flash (BP.L) BP Reports H1 EPS $1.61
MT
02:08aBP : Earnings Flash (BP.L) BP Reports H1 EPS $0.83
MT
02:03aBP P.L.C. : 2Q21 SEA Part 1 of 1
EQ
02:01aPRESS RELEASE : BP p.l.c.: 2Q21 SEA Part 1 of 1 -20-
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 220 B - -
Net income 2021 10 223 M - -
Net Debt 2021 39 966 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,59x
Yield 2021 5,20%
Capitalization 81 458 M 81 511 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,55x
EV / Sales 2022 0,50x
Nbr of Employees 63 600
Free-Float 93,9%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 4,02 $
Average target price 4,96 $
Spread / Average Target 23,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bernard Looney Chief Executive Officer & Director
Murray Auchincloss Chief Financial Officer & Director
Helge Lund Chairman
Gordon Young Birrell Executive Vice President-Production & Operations
Paula Rosput Reynolds Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BP PLC13.72%81 511
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION39.69%243 725
CHEVRON CORPORATION20.34%196 296
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD2.52%173 882
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION3.75%59 005
NESTE OYJ-12.41%47 208