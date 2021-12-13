Log in
    BP.   GB0007980591

BP PLC

(BP.)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 12/13 11:38:47 am
335.5 GBX   -2.07%
BP : Hydrogen and the UK green revolution

12/13/2021 | 12:36pm EST
Kick-starting hydrogen production in the UK is just one of the ways we're helping to support the government's green agenda, with more energy, more sustainable jobs and more lower emissions transport
4 min read | Feature| Why it matters

Disclaimer

BP plc published this content on 13 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 December 2021 17:35:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 162 B - -
Net income 2021 9 171 M - -
Net Debt 2021 37 638 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,86x
Yield 2021 4,74%
Capitalization 89 235 M 88 994 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,78x
EV / Sales 2022 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 63 600
Free-Float 93,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Bernard Looney Chief Executive Officer & Director
Murray Auchincloss Chief Financial Officer & Director
Helge Lund Chairman
Gordon Young Birrell Executive Vice President-Production & Operations
Paula Rosput Reynolds Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BP PLC34.46%88 994
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION52.86%266 757
CHEVRON CORPORATION40.13%228 122
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD23.86%206 385
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION6.05%75 354
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION53.99%39 207