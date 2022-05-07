BP : If you think of bp as simply a traditional oil major, think again

February 2020 marked the start of a new era for bp - with newly appointed chief executive Bernard Looney unveiling a big ambition: to reach net zero by 2050 or sooner and to help the world reach net zero. Since 2019, we've reduced the carbon emissionsfrom our operations by more than a third.1

And because we're already making good progress, we have accelerated two of our net zero aims. We're now the only international energy company aiming to be net zero by 2050 or sooner across operations, production and product sales.

