    BP.   GB0007980591

BP PLC

(BP.)
BP : Indicate by check mark whether the registrant by furnishing the information (Form 6-K)

09/14/2021 | 07:12am EDT
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant by furnishing the information
contained in this Form is also thereby furnishing the information to the
Commission pursuant to Rule 12g3-2(b) under the Securities Exchange Act of
1934.
Yes No |X|
--------------- --------------
14 September 2021
BP p.l.c.
Second quarter interim dividend for 2021
Payments of dividends in sterling
On 3 August 2021, the Directors of BP p.l.c. announced that the interim dividend for the second quarter 2021 would be US$0.0546 per ordinary share (US$0.3276 per ADS). This interim dividend is to be paid on 24 September 2021 to shareholders on the share register on 13 August 2021. The dividend is payable in cash in sterling to holders of ordinary shares and in US dollars to holders of ADSs. The board has decided not to offer a scrip dividend alternative in respect of the second quarter 2021 dividend. Dividend reinvestment plans have been made available for this dividend for ordinary shareholders and ADS holders (subject to certain exceptions) to receive additional bp shares.
Sterling dividends payable in cash will be converted from US dollars at an average of the market exchange rate over the three dealing days between 8 and 10 September 2021 (£1 = US$1.38126). Accordingly, the amount of sterling dividend payable in cash on 24 September 2021 will be:
3.9529 pence per share.
Details of the second quarter dividend and timetable are available at bp.com/dividends. For further information on your dividend payment options visit bp.com/drip.

Disclaimer

BP plc published this content on 14 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BP PLC
07:12aBP : Indicate by check mark whether the registrant by furnishing the information..
PU
06:41aBP P.L.C. : Q2 2021 Payments of dividends in sterling
EQ
06:41aPRESS RELEASE : BP p.l.c.: Q2 2021 Payments of dividends in sterling
DJ
06:00aAs oil-well backlog shrinks, U.S. shale may upset investors and drill more
RE
05:13aUK Labor Market Showed Strength in Summer; Challenges Ahead
DJ
04:19aLondon Stocks Fall, Led by Miners, Ocado
DJ
03:57aBERNARD LOONEY : BP names Dotzenrath to lead renewables growth after Sanyal depa..
RE
03:10aLondon Shares Seen Lower as Inflation Fears Weigh
DJ
01:01aBP Hires Former RWE Renewables CEO to Lead Green Transformation
DJ
09/13European ADRs Rise 1% Monday as Energy Giants Gain, Pharma Retreats
MT
Analyst Recommendations on BP PLC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 183 B - -
Net income 2021 12 882 M - -
Net Debt 2021 38 879 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,82x
Yield 2021 5,16%
Capitalization 83 950 M 84 000 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,67x
EV / Sales 2022 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 63 600
Free-Float 93,9%
Chart BP PLC
BP plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends BP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 4,18 $
Average target price 5,08 $
Spread / Average Target 21,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bernard Looney Chief Executive Officer & Director
Murray Auchincloss Chief Financial Officer & Director
Helge Lund Chairman
Gordon Young Birrell Executive Vice President-Production & Operations
Paula Rosput Reynolds Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BP PLC18.64%84 000
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION34.33%234 412
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD19.46%204 682
CHEVRON CORPORATION16.01%189 465
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION13.26%82 500
NESTE OYJ-7.71%49 505