By Elena Vardon

BP raised its core earnings guidance for 2030 by $2 billion.

The energy major now targets group earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of between $53 billion and $58 billion, at $70 a barrel of oil, from its previous $51 billion to $56 billion target range, it said in an presentation ahead of its investor day in Denver.

Around $10 billion to $12 billion of the group target comes from transition growth engines, the slides showed.

The guidance lift comes from an increase in its Ebitda from resilient hydrocarbons, now seen between $41 billion and $44 billion, up from $39 billion to $42 billion previously guided.

BP kept its 2025 guidance of between $46 billion and $49 billion in group Ebitda unchanged, as well as its 2025 and 2030 capital expenditure targets.

