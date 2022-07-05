BP : Navigating to net zero

Every day, thousands of ships crisscross the globe, transporting around 90% of the world's traded goods. But it comes at a cost. The shipping industry accounts for around 3% of global carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions.



So, the race is on to find ways to decarbonize.



That's where bp comes in. For more than a century, we've shipped our energy products around the world. And at any one time, about 300 vessels are on the water for bp. It's this combination of experience and expertise that's being put to work finding some ways to help the shipping industry navigate a course to net zero.