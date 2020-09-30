Log in
BP : Nikola CEO confident of closing deal with energy partner, talks with GM continue

09/30/2020 | 11:41am EDT
U.S. Nikola's logo is pictured at an event held to present CNH's new full-electric and Hydrogen fuel-cell battery trucks in partnership with U.S. Nikola event in Turin

Nikola Corp Chief Executive Mark Russell said on Wednesday he remains confident the electric and hydrogen fuel cell vehicle startup will close a deal with an energy partner and talks to finalize an alliance with General Motors Co continue.

There had been reports Nikola's talks with energy firms including BP Plc had stalled, but Russell told Reuters he is confident Nikola will still announce by year-end a collaboration with an energy firm to build hydrogen-refueling stations.

"We've talked to all of those folks and those discussions are continuing," he said in an interview. "We're confident that we're still going to hit the milestones laid out there of announcing a partner by the end of the year and getting stations going starting next year."

Short-seller Hindenburg Research released a scathing report on Sept. 10 that called Nikola a "fraud" and on Wednesday the company released a statement defending its business model, technology and partnerships.

Russell repeated Nikola's comments from Tuesday that talks with GM continue but declined further comment. Nikola had previously said it expected to finalize terms prior to Sept. 30. GM affirmed on Wednesday that the talks with Nikola continue.

(Reporting by Ben Klayman; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Lisa Shumaker)

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 187 B - -
Net income 2020 -20 685 M - -
Net Debt 2020 44 587 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -3,07x
Yield 2020 8,87%
Capitalization 59 379 M 59 358 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,55x
EV / Sales 2021 0,45x
Nbr of Employees 67 600
Free-Float 93,2%
Chart BP PLC
Duration : Period :
BP plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 4,73 $
Last Close Price 2,95 $
Spread / Highest target 135%
Spread / Average Target 60,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,75%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bernard Looney Chief Executive Officer & Director
Helge Lund Chairman
Andy Hopwood COO & Executive VP-Upstream Strategy
Murray Auchincloss Chief Financial Officer
Angela Rosemary Emily Strank Chief Scientist & Head-Downstream Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BP PLC-51.38%59 358
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD49.69%193 230
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-50.87%144 944
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-33.48%64 809
NESTE OYJ46.91%41 078
PTT-24.43%30 014
