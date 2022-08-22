BP : Our latest steps in electrification

BYD (China), which stopped producing traditional internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles this year to focus on PHEVs and pure EVs, will also officially recommend Castrol ON EV Transmission Fluid for its luxury flagship Han series under a three-year partnership. The mid-size sedan is the OEM's best-selling model and one of the most popular plug-in cars in China.
Castrol ON EV Transmission Fluid helps to extend the life of the drivetrain system and enables EVs to go further on a single charge versus mass-market EV factory fill fluid.
This latest move builds on existing first-fill and service-fill agreements with Castrol.
For EV charging, this JV intends to invest up to €1 billion ($1 billion) to roll out a network of up to 11,000 rapid and ultra-fast public charge points across Spain and Portugal. The aim is to have 5,000 in place by 2025 and the full network by 2030, including bp and Iberdrola's existing and future fast-charging hubs.
We'll also look at options to jointly serve EV customers in the UK.
"Creating the lower carbon energy solutions that our customers want and need requires the integration of different technologies, capabilities and forms of energy. We can deliver this faster and at scale when we work in partnership with others."
Bernard Looney, bp CEO
Electrifying trucks
bp has taken its first step in what could be the next big transformation in electrification - trucks.
Currently, this form of transport relies heavily on the power and efficiency of diesel to move heavy loads, making it a significant source of greenhouse gas emissions and, until now, one of the hardest to electrify.
The 300-kilowatt chargers are powered by 100% renewable energy and capable of adding approximately 150-200 kilometres (90-125 miles) of range in around 45 minutes, making them ideal for a variety of truck types and journeys.
We've been working with partner Daimler Trucks to help us understand key site design issues. As a result, we built the facilities at one of our Aral retail stations on a major road between Stuttgart and Karlsruhe. We widened the charging bays and added convenience amenities, such as a PetitBistro café, so that truck drivers can enjoy their mandatory 45-minute break in comfort, knowing that the rest of their journey will be covered by the extra electric power.
Aral pulse goes to number one
The German arm of bp pulse has been named the country's top ultra-fast charging operator. Aral pulse now operates the largest number of sites in Germany with 150-kilowatt ultra-fast charging, according to data from EV mapping service Schnellladepark.
That's 145 sites and a total of 858 points capable of delivering up to 160 kilometres of range in as little as 10 minutes of charging, depending on the model of vehicle.
And they're not stopping there. Aral pulse aims to have to have a further 1,500 charging points available by the end of this year and 5,000 by 2025.
That will power a lot of Porsches.
China's mega charging site
bp pulse is to power up China's fastest EV charging hub, when we assume operation of the established 480-charging point site in the heart of the city of Shenzhen later this month.
The integrated hub is one of the country's largest, covering 21,500 square metres (231,400 square feet) - the size of 82 Wimbledon tennis courts - and offers a total charging capacity of 30,000kW. That's equivalent to 30 bp-xiaoju (our joint venture with mobile transport platform DiDi) sites with 20 charging points per site.
With options for EVs, fleets and heavy-duty trucks, the hub already has an annual charge dispensing of 20 million kilowatt hours, highlighting its enormous potential.
Further plans during bp pulse's eight-year contract of operation include introducing bp's advanced convenience offer and exploring opportunities to integrate on-site solar power generation and battery storage.
Ready for the switch?
More than half of consumers surveyed for a new report are planning to switch to an electric vehicle for their next car. And for drivers who've already made the switch, it seems there is no turning back, with a massive 99% saying they're considering an electric vehicle (EV) for their next vehicle.
That's according to Switching ON the rEVolution, a global opinion research study conducted by Castrol and bp pulse, which explores the views of 10,000 consumers and 100 automotive executives in 10 key markets around the world.
Other findings from the research include:
Car makers:
97% of automotive executives surveyed are confident of meeting the internal combustion engine (ICE) phase-out dates.
66% of automotive executives surveyed say transition to EVs is the number one strategic priority.
72% of R&D spend is estimated by automotive executives surveyed to go towards EVs & hybrids by 2025 .
Consumers:
53% of all consumers surveyed would consider an EV for their next vehicle.
99% of EV owners surveyed would consider an EV for their next vehicle.
78% of EV drivers surveyed believe that the total cost of ownership is lower than an ICE vehicle.
The report also looked at roadblocks to the switch, which include the high cost of batteries, availability of charging infrastructure, lack of tech talent, and concerns about range. Consequently, only 8% of OEMs believe that the supply chain is ready today, showing there is still more to do.
And when it comes to charging infrastructure, bp pulse is committed to helping make the switch to EV easier by building a significant public charging network and reliable charging products and services, that is fast, simple to use, and totally seamless.
The National Exhibition Centre in the Midlands will not only host concerts and trade shows, but also ultra-fast chargers operated by bp pulse in a designated hub at the venue.
The deal, which was announced today by charging infrastructure company the EV Network and Birmingham-based events group NEC, includes Alpitronic ultra-fast 300KW DC chargers, allowing 32 EVs to charge at any one time. And to meet increasing demand, an existing car park will accommodate the hub's remaining 150 bays for 7KW charging for customers' use during their time at the venue.
Plans for the hub also include building an adjacent drive-thru coffee shop to cater for visitors while they wait for their vehicles to charge.
Some 4,000 charging points are planned within 24 months in Germany and the UK. For convenience, charger locations will be easy to find via in-car apps of VW, Skoda and Seat/Cupra, as well as Volkswagen's charging application, Elli.
VW's Flexpole charging units are a game-changing technology that overcome the problem of providing high-powered grid-connections. Instead, they can be directly connected to a low-voltage grid to continually recharge the battery. This removes the need for a dedicated substation and costly construction work - cutting installation times while still providing fast charging speeds of up to 150kW1. That's enough to deliver up to 160 kilometres of range in as little as 10 minutes of charging, depending on the model of vehicle.
It's all part of bp's strategic partnership with Volkswagen that aims to significantly boost EV fast charging in key European markets by the end of 2024.
1Fast charging includes rapid charging ≥50kW and ultra-fast charging ≥150k.
24 hours at bp's busiest EV charging hub
A day in the life
Check out this time lapse film shot over 24 hours at bp's busiest EV charging station, Hammersmith in London. In just one day, we sold almost 2,250kWh of electricity - that's enough to power an EV from London to Berlin 10 times over.
And we want many more just like it. That's why we're planning to triple the size of our bp pulse network in the UK by 2030 with a £1 billion investment in infrastructure. It's part of our support of the country's transition to low carbon transportation for both consumers and fleet vehicles.
Plug in, drive off
Computer coding is king at more than 500 EV Aral pulse ultra-fast charging points in Germany, where customers no longer need cash or even a card to make payment.
The Plug&Charge technology sees encrypted data exchanged automatically between charging point and vehicle. The charging point identifies the connected vehicle and the existing charging contract before starting the charge. Once the charge is complete, payment is automatic, based on the driver's contract with their e-mobility service provider.
Launched in late-March across the Aral pulse network, the Plug&Charge solution is one of the first of its kind to be offered to customers.
"The new Plug&Charge technology makes charging at our Aral pulse ultra-fast charging stations much easier. Communication between everyone involved is encrypted and our customers' data is, therefore, secure," says Alexander Junge, Aral board member, who is responsible for the electromobility division.
Netherlands first and fast
bp has opened the Netherlands' largest fast-charging hub for electric vehicles. Located at our Oude Haagseweg retail site in Amsterdam, the hub will help contribute to the Dutch capital's goal to become an emissions-free city centre by 2025, with cars, trucks, delivery vans and public transport within 'the Ring' running only on renewable fuels.
The hub has 18 fast charging points, each with a capacity of 150kW. Earlier this month, bp opened our first fast-charging hub in the country at the Kadoelen retail site, which has 12 chargers. A third, at our Hemweg site - with a further 14 charging points - is expected to open by the end of the year.
And while they are charging, customers can pick up fresh food and drinks for the road at one of our partner convenience stores, Albert Heijn 'to go', located at the sites.
We plan to open hundreds of similar hubs in cities across Europe and the UK by 2030, offering EV drivers and fleet customers fast, convenient charging where and when they most need it.
AMPLY Power provides charging solutions for commercial fleets
In for the long haul
bp has taken a first major step into the electric charging of commercial fleets operating trucks, buses and vans in the US with its acquisition of AMPLY Power.
AMPLY Powerspecializes in providing electric fleets with the right charging solutions. Its comprehensive Charging-as-a-Service (CaaS) approach for fleet operators helps to ensure each EV is optimally charged and available when needed, in exchange for a price-per-mile-driven fee. AMPLY's proprietary software technology, OMEGA, helps fleet operators to manage energy costs and optimizes performance by providing real-time monitoring of EV charging operations and preventative maintenance for both vehicles and chargers.
It's an important moment in bp's global electrification strategy to scale up next-generation mobility solutions, says Richard Bartlett, SVP, future mobility and solutions: "bp is aiming to speed up electrification in the fast-growing fleet segment, which has a key role to play in lowering emissions from the transport sector. As we continue to invest in new forms of infrastructureand technology to serve our global fleet customers, AMPLY Power provides an ideal opportunity to build our EV business in the US. They bring an experienced team, a rapidly expanding customer base, and user-friendly digital platform."
AMPLY POWER was named on the 2021 Global Cleantech 100 list for the second year in a row, and counts public and private fleets amongst its customers, including major transit operators and school bus providers.
2021 was a busy year for bp in electrification, starting in February with our Aral brand announcing it would increase its number of ultra-fast electric charging stations in Germany by five-fold. We continued investing in smart charging solutions around the world, from ride-hailing to fleet powering - including first major steps in charging in the US, India and the Netherlands.
A three-wheeled Vespar in India
Top class
It's predicted that over the next 20 years, the two and three-wheeled electric vehicle market will rocket, with 750 million on the road by 2040, tripling that of today.
Together, we plan to develop integrated services, such as EV charging, battery swap services and stations, and vehicle leasing, in Europe, India, Indonesia, Chinaand Vietnam. Motorbikes, motor scooters and compact commercial vehicles (including delivery vans) are the most highly electrified vehicle class globally.
Richard Bartlett, bp's senior vice president, future mobility & solutions, said: "Working closely with Piaggio - a world leader in this market - we will aim to develop and deliver the innovative services that customers will need. This will support the growth of rapid and truly convenient urban mobility using zero tailpipe emission vehicles, enabling reductions in air pollution, and helping cities in their efforts to decarbonize."
BluSmart is an all-electric ride-hailing and EV charging company that has been named one of India's top 25 start-ups in 2021. It's won rave reviews for its customer service and for its plans to put more women drivers behind the wheel.
With the $13 million investment, the company is hoping to expand its growing EV fleet and charging stations from its home city of Delhi to five additional Indian cities in the next two years.
Richard Bartlett, who looks after future mobility solutions for bp, says the investment "is part of a plan to build a large global electrification business focused on the biggest markets in world - India is one of those markets."
He adds: "BluSmart's business model solves a number of key barriers to urban EV ride-hailing take-up, from the cost for drivers to the quality of customer experience."
The new multi-charger hub on Park Lane already has 10 rapid 50kW chargers, with a further 12 being added in the coming months. In our latest collaboration with ride-hailing giant, some of the chargers will be dedicated to Uber drivers.
With taxis and private hire vehicles set to dominate the capital's public charging demand by 2025, this hub further supports the transition of businesses and fleets to electric vehicles.
bp intends to open hundreds of similar hubs across London (a second site is already under construction in the Westminster area) and other UK and European cities by 2030.
The new rapid charging hubs aim to deliver charging in locations where fleet and operational vehicles need it most - and, importantly, at scale. Partner-drivers on the Uber app will also benefit from discounts on bp pulse public charging and home charging units.
Additional facilities may be provided at each location, including toilets, WiFi and refreshments.
Driving the EVolution
Driving the EVolution
What would it take to achieve more mainstream adoption of EVs? Four experts look at how we could get to three tipping points ̶ $36,000 price point, 31-minute charge time, and a range of 469 kilometres.
The findings of the panel from within Castrol, the wider bp group and the Jaguar Racing Formula E are published in a new report launched by Castrol,Driving the EVolution. In it, theyidentify three key areas of focus that will be central to achieving mainstream adoption:
Co-engineering across the EV supply chain.
Collaboration between engineers, OEMs and suppliers.
Consumer education to dispel misconceptions about EV ownership.
According to bp's Energy OutlookRapidTransition Scenario estimate, there could be 1 billion electrified cars and trucks in the global vehicle parc by 2040, and EVs could account for 80% of passenger cars in use by 2050.
To this end, bp and Castrol are tackling main drivers to EV adoption, such as access to fast-charging through nationwide networks and improving the efficiency of a vehicle's engine with high-performance e-Fluids.
Driving the EVolution follows Castrol's 2020 study, Accelerating the EVolution, which explored the views of nearly 10,000 consumers, fleet managers and industry specialists across eight of the world's most important EV markets.
Watch this film explaining how the DCS platform works
DCS works with some of the most iconic brands in the automotive industry, as well as fleet operators, to integrate charging solutions into vehicle operating systems. Through this on-board software, EV drivers can access 228,000 public charging points in 32 countries. The vehicle does the work to find the nearest available charger or plan the best charging route - taking the hassle out of navigating different networks or apps.
As part of the deal, will provide DCS customers access to an additional 9,000 charging points across Europe - improving access for drivers and allowing bp to reach a wider customer base, too.
A 3D visualization of what one of the hubs will look like
For EVs only - introducing charging hubs
bp pulse is to expand its ultra-fast charging (UFC) infrastructureacross the UK, with a series of new EV-only hubs.
The first EV charging and convenience hub with 24 UFC points is due to open later in 2021, with more planned in high-traffic locations, including within easy reach of the motorway network.
As it takes minutes rather than hours to get charged up on a bp pulse UFC, that's just enough time to grab a coffee or something to eat at the onsite café.
The charging hubs will play a key role in helping to achieve bp pulse's aim to double the size of its network in the UK to 16,000 charge points by 2030, with a particular emphasis on ultra-fast chargers. The total amount of charging on the bp pulse network is set to grow 30-fold by 2030.
Watch this short animation about the deal
Joining forces with VW
bp and Volkswagen Group have agreed to a strategic collaboration, with plans to develop ultra-fast charging (UFC) at bp retail sites in the UK, Germany and elsewhere in Europe.
The partnership would give EV drivers greater confidence in being able to access nearby, reliable, quality charging options. bp estimates that approximately 90% of people in the UK and Germany live within a 20-minute drive of a bp or Aral site.
The agreement includes bp becoming VW's EV charging partner to develop an extensive UFC network.
The network would be integrated into VW's cars, making finding and paying for charging easy. It would also be available for other EV customers, improving access to UFC more widely.
The companies signed a memorandum of understanding for their collaboration in March 2021 and aim to finalize by the end of the year.
Watch this short film on the new Castrol ON range and what it can do
e-Fluids move ON
Castrol has launched a new range of advanced e-Fluids for improved EV performance called Castrol ON.
The range includes:
e-Transmission Fluids, which help to extend the life of the drivetrain system and enable EVs to go farther on a single charge.
e-Coolants, which help to keep batteries cooler, even in extreme conditions, and enable them to tolerate ultra-fast charging (>150kW).
e-Greases, which enable EVs to perform more efficiently by minimizing temperature spikes and enhancing durability of components while lowering weight.
Castrol ON e-Fluids, therefore, help to bring the automotive industry closer to achieving the three key tipping points for mainstream EV adoption, as identified by Castrol's Accelerating the EVolution study. These are a charge time of 31 minutes, a range of 469 kilometres, and a price point of $36,000.