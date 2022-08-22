BP : Our latest steps in electrification

The world's largest EV (BEV & PHEV) producer, Chinese automaker BYD (China), will use Castrol ON EV Fluids in all its electric vehicles.



BYD (China), which stopped producing traditional internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles this year to focus on PHEVs and pure EVs, will also officially recommend Castrol ON EV Transmission Fluid for its luxury flagship Han series under a three-year partnership. The mid-size sedan is the OEM's best-selling model and one of the most popular plug-in cars in China.



Castrol ON EV Transmission Fluid helps to extend the life of the drivetrain system and enables EVs to go further on a single charge versus mass-market EV factory fill fluid.



This latest move builds on existing first-fill and service-fill agreements with Castrol.

