BP : Powering electric vehicle uptake – how do we accelerate the transition to EV and give consumers the ‎confidence to switch?

Thank you, Minister, for your opening remarks. It's an exciting vision and the recently published Transport‎Decarbonisation Strategy certainly gives us the pathway we need.‎



From aviation to shipping - and of course electric vehicles - bp is leading the way.‎

The market is booming - in the UK, sales of EVs in 2021 will be double 2020, and four times' 2019.‎



No OEM, as Sarah will testify, is having a problem selling EVs right now! ‎



bp operates more than 8,000 public charging points across the UK, including the largest number of high-speed ‎chargers in the market.‎



It's looking like bp pulse alone will power around 100 million miles of zero tailpipe emission in 2021 alone. ‎



Just today, our new ultra-fast EV motorway hub has opened in Scotland - that's one million more EV miles ‎each year.‎



We're partnering with businesses - from our EV hub on Park Lane for Uber and other commercial fleets, to ‎partnerships with Didi in China, BMW Group and Daimler in Germany and elsewhere, and with VW - Sarah, ‎delighted to be working with you.‎

We must not take consumer confidence for granted - if we do we'll fail. So we have to step up:‎

We'll need to deliver better customer service which - full disclosure - is not proving easy as ‎demand explodes ‎

Industry reliability will have to go up too - from an average of 90% to 99.9% ‎

We also have to be honest - EVs aren't right for everyone today - the upfront cost can be higher and ‎it isn't as 'easy' as filling up with petrol, something the Minister has rightly said she wants to see change.‎

But we can also be proud that it works for so many right now:‎

In less time than it takes for a cup of tea, a Kit Kat and a trip to the loo, you could get more ‎than 100 miles of range for some EVs on our highest speed chargers

We have contactless payment and the ability to pay for charging without an app or an ‎account

And of course the 'total cost of ownership' - once fuel savings are factored in - of an EV is ‎already lower than a traditional vehicle for some drivers.‎

We'll need to deliver different charging speeds for different needs - it's not 'one size fits all'.‎

Drivers will need an ultra-fast charger if they're on the motorway, but not if you're at the ‎cinema - or your car would be full before the adverts had finished! You'll need a 50kW or ‎slower there

And millions of new workplace and home chargers will be needed - which we're already ‎delivering. And those without driveways will need reliable, affordable alternatives of course.‎

Ultimately, as an industry we must be bold and innovate. It's our role to design, engineer, and ‎above all deliver. We must win the confidence of the consumer - and of government - to deliver this ‎vital infrastructure.‎

But we will get there!‎



It won't just be by counting the number of chargers that's for sure. It's not about the size of your network, but ‎what it can deliver.‎



Rushing to put in charging - regardless of the speed - into street furniture isn't the answer.‎

If one of our ultra-fast chargers was charging for just one third of the time, it would deliver about ‎‎1,000 kWh a day - a single lamp-post charger would deliver just 40 kwh in the same amount of time. ‎

So local, regional, devolved and national government can think creatively about this - and about land use too; ‎there is land out there that could be reassigned and reprioritised for EV charging hubs. We won't meet the ‎forecast demand otherwise.‎

I want to end on the one piece of work we have to prioritise to drive progress and deliver consumer confidence:‎

Many new chargers - on public, private commercial land or even at home - require new or ‎upgraded connections to the electricity grid ‎

This can involve complex negotiations with DNOs and other parties ‎

As an industry, this element of the journey is going much, much too slowly - to the detriment of the ‎driver (or should I say the voter, Minister) and industry

We must all do better here - some EV charging points can take the best part of a year to install - this ‎simply isn't good enough.‎



bp is absolutely committed to working more closely with DNOs to drive change:‎

Just as bp is transforming its ways of working; DNOs will transform theirs, I know‎

In some areas we may need government guidance on more helpful interpretations of existing ‎obligations

And, yes, legislation may be required too.‎



On Saturday, Ofgem announced a new approach to how grid connections for new charging hubs will be ‎funded. This will need careful implementation but it is a welcome start.‎



So this is about partnerships - together we can get this right:‎

Accelerating progress in British EV charging infrastructure ‎

‎ Delivering a wave of innovation by British companies to export around the world ‎

And above all, reducing the UK's emissions and carbon footprint , helping it meet its Net Zero targets

, helping it meet its targets It's why I have the best job in the world as we accelerate towards a brilliant and incredibly exciting EV ‎future.‎



