BP p.l.c. is one of the world's leading oil groups. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - refining and distribution (77.5%): At the end of 2022, the group had 7 refineries (including 3 in the United States) and a network of 20,650 service stations (including 7,750 in the United States); - exploration and production of hydrocarbon (22.1%): oil (1,214,000 million barrels produced per day) and natural gas (201.1 million m3 produced per day); - other (0.4%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (29.5%) and other (70.5%).