BP p.l.c. is one of the world's leading oil groups. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - refining and distribution (76.1%): At the end of 2023, the group had 7 refineries (including 3 in the United States) and a network of 21,100 service stations (including 8,200 in the United States); - exploration and production of hydrocarbon (23.6%): oil (1,115,000 million barrels produced per day) and natural gas (196.6 million m3 produced per day); - other (0,3%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (28.8%) and other (71.2%).