BP : Receives a Buy rating from UBS
Today at 07:48 am
UBS is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price is lowered from GBX 630 to GBX 600.
|Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 08:07:08 2023-06-29 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|457.58 GBX
|+0.52%
|-0.52%
|-3.64%
|Date
|Price
|Change
|Volume
|2023-06-29
|457.60 £
|+0.54%
|3 689 952
|2023-06-28
|455.20 £
|+0.55%
|34,607,050
|2023-06-27
|452.70 £
|-1.37%
|55,047,250
|2023-06-26
|459.00 £
|+0.96%
|32,437,970
|2023-06-23
|454.65 £
|-1.16%
|24,377,510
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-3.63%
|99 384 M $
|+19.10%
|97 247 M $
|-1.11%
|48 835 M $
|-10.26%
|42 858 M $
|-8.80%
|41 824 M $
|-18.76%
|29 593 M $
|+1.26%
|29 459 M $
|+6.23%
|26 173 M $
|-10.47%
|19 043 M $
|+18.50%
|15 220 M $