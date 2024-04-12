-- British energy giant BP was recently eyed as a potential takeover target by Abu Dhabi National Oil Co., also known as Adnoc, Reuters reports citing unnamed sources.

-- However, the deliberations of the United Arab Emirates' state-owned company didn't advance beyond initial discussions, mainly due to BP not fitting its strategy, while political considerations also weighed on the decision, Reuters reports.

-- Adnoc also mulled buying a big stake in BP, which was one of many companies the Emirate giant looked at, Reuters reports.

-- BP declined to comment while Adnoc didn't immediately respond when contacted by Dow Jones Newswires.

